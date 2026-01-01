New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season
Account
Forgot password?
REGISTER
Cart
Geri
Selected Filters - +
× {{ SELECTED.TEXT }}
Categories - +
Model - +
{{ FILTER.NAME }} - +
{{ FILTERS.VARIANTS.TYPE1_NAME }} - +
Brand - +
{{ FILTERS.VARIANTS.TYPE2_NAME }} - +
Price - +

Men’s Blouson Styles

Providing protection to cold and rain in winter and becoming one of the most important textile needs in this period, men’s blouson models are designed in a style suitable to the season’s popular colors and patterns by worldwide known brands. With its silky texture, inner design focusing to keep the body warm, and long, short or medium length options, it appeals to all clothing styles. Appealing to different styles with their men’s padded blouson collection and chic blouson collection, blouson selections are highlighting your wardrobe with Exxeselection quality. You can Exxeselection for luxury brand men’s blouson selections that is essential for winters, and you can have the product you like with just a click.

Filter
214 Ürün
Sort By Default
Sort By Default
Alphabetical Asc
Alphabetical Desc
Newest to Oldest
Oldest to Newest
Price: High to Low
Price: Low to High
Random
Sort By Score
Emporio Armani Logo İşlemeli Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logo İşlemeli Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
34,399.00 TL
Boss Regular Fit Dik Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50554286 131 BEJ - Boss Boss Regular Fit Dik Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50554286 131 BEJ - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
26,595.00 TL
Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Mont 50551069 272 BEJ - Boss Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Mont 50551069 272 BEJ - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
16,595.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Erkek Mont EM004955 AF13688 U8168 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Erkek Mont EM004955 AF13688 U8168 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
21,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Boss Pamuklu Regular Fit Kolej Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50556325 131 BEJ - Boss Boss Pamuklu Regular Fit Kolej Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50556325 131 BEJ - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
21,495.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
34,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 U6200 HAKİ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Klasik Yaka Erkek Mont EM004691 AF21368 U6200 HAKİ - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
34,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Brooks Brothers Dik Yaka Cep Detaylı Fermuarlı Erkek Mont BBSS26MJC001137 Lacivert - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Dik Yaka Cep Detaylı Fermuarlı Erkek Mont BBSS26MJC001137 Lacivert - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Mont
25,995.00 TL
19,496.25 TL
-%25
Fred Perry Logolu Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Mevsimlik Erkek Mont M2428 102 SİYAH - Fred Perry Fred Perry Logolu Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Mevsimlik Erkek Mont M2428 102 SİYAH - Fred Perry (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Erkek Mont
12,299.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Regular Fit Kolej Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50556325 404 LACİVERT - Boss Boss Pamuklu Regular Fit Kolej Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Mont 50556325 404 LACİVERT - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
21,495.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004950 AF23538 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004950 AF23538 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
32,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Fred Perry Regular Fit Ceket Yaka Cep Detay Erkek Mont M2402 408 HAKİ - Fred Perry Fred Perry Regular Fit Ceket Yaka Cep Detay Erkek Mont M2402 408 HAKİ - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Erkek Mont
13,999.00 TL
Tommy Hilfiger Regular Fit Kapitoneli Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont MW0MW41788 0GY LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Regular Fit Kapitoneli Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont MW0MW41788 0GY LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Mont
11,549.00 TL
8,661.75 TL
-%25
Boss Kapitoneli Relaxed Fit Klasik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50558841 468 LACİVERT - Boss Boss Kapitoneli Relaxed Fit Klasik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50558841 468 LACİVERT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
29,095.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Kapitoneli Relaxed Fit Klasik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50558841 252 HAKİ - Boss Boss Kapitoneli Relaxed Fit Klasik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50558841 252 HAKİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
29,095.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50554286 404 LACİVERT - Boss Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50554286 404 LACİVERT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
26,595.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Tommy Jeans Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Erkek Mont DM0DM22720 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Erkek Mont DM0DM22720 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Erkek Mont
7,149.00 TL
5,361.75 TL
-%25
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Pamuk Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Fermuarlı Erkek Mont MW0MW42586 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Pamuk Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Fermuarlı Erkek Mont MW0MW42586 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Mont
10,499.00 TL
7,874.25 TL
-%25
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Erkek Mont MW0MW41871 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Regular Fit Çıtçıt Düğmeli Erkek Mont MW0MW41871 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Mont
12,069.00 TL
9,051.75 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
25,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
25,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 U8049 VİZON - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Logolu Kapüşon Yaka Erkek Mont EM004952 AF15384 U8049 VİZON - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Mont
25,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Hugo Regular Fit Dik Yaka Logolu Erkek Mont 50552664 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Regular Fit Dik Yaka Logolu Erkek Mont 50552664 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Mont
18,195.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50551069 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Erkek Mont 50551069 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
16,595.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Hugo Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Şişme Parlak Erkek Mont 50549355 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Şişme Parlak Erkek Mont 50549355 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Mont
19,495.00 TL
9,747.50 TL
-%50
Hugo Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50549096 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50549096 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Mont
17,895.00 TL
12,526.50 TL
-%30
Boss Kapitoneli Regular Fit Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50548727 245 HAKİ - Boss Boss Kapitoneli Regular Fit Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50548727 245 HAKİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
29,795.00 TL
14,897.50 TL
-%50
Boss Kapitoneli Regular Fit Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50548727 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Kapitoneli Regular Fit Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Su İtici Şişme Erkek Mont 50548727 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Mont
29,795.00 TL
17,877.00 TL
-%40
Norway Geographical Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont TAKITO LACİVERT - Norway Geographical Norway Geographical Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont TAKITO LACİVERT - Norway Geographical (1)
Colour
Beden
Norway Geographical Erkek Mont
7,999.00 TL
3,199.60 TL
-%60
Norway Geographical Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont TAKITO SİYAH - Norway Geographical Norway Geographical Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont TAKITO SİYAH - Norway Geographical (1)
Colour
Beden
Norway Geographical Erkek Mont
7,999.00 TL
3,199.60 TL
-%60
Norway Geographical Rüzgara ve Suya Dayanıklı Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Softshell Erkek Mont TAKENI YEŞİL - Norway Geographical Norway Geographical Rüzgara ve Suya Dayanıklı Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Softshell Erkek Mont TAKENI YEŞİL - Norway Geographical (1)
Colour
Beden
Norway Geographical Erkek Mont
8,999.00 TL
3,599.60 TL
-%60
Tommy Jeans Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont DM0DM22117 YBL BEYAZ - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Regular Fit Logolu Dik Yaka Kapüşonlu Erkek Mont DM0DM22117 YBL BEYAZ - Tommy Jeans (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Erkek Mont
13,999.00 TL
6,999.50 TL
-%50
Prepared by  T-Soft E-Commerce.