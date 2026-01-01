Men’s Belt Styles

Being among the accessories which men frequently use in daily life, belts have started to be used for being up to date rather than just their functionality. Belt is an important accessory that complements clothes and should be compatible with shoes. There are different styles of belts used with suits and casual clothes. While wide belts are being used with daily clothes, thin belts are used with suits. Black and brown belts are among the most frequently chosen belt types. Black and brown leather belts always maintain their elegance. Black belts will give you a noble look when you wear them with black shirts. As for brown belts, they will be compatible with polo neck t-shirt, linen trousers and jeans. Especially in suits, shoes and belt should be compatible by both color and material. You can choose a chocolate brown belt for your hazel colored leather shoes. You should also pay attention to your waist size while choosing belt. Belt holes should fit your waist size. You can find best quality belts for you in every color and texture on Exxeselection.