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Men’s Coat Styles


 

Coats, one of the most essential pieces in cold winter weather, not only keep you warm with their materials but also elevate your style with their design. In a fashion world that evolves every day, staying warm is no longer enough—there is also a growing demand for unique pieces that complement a stylish appearance. Men’s coat models designed for suits and those paired with sporty combinations such as jeans can vary significantly in style. While men who prioritize elegance often lean towards classic men’s winter coat models, they may also prefer more dynamic and modern alternatives. Whatever your choice, attention to detail in design and material quality is crucial when selecting men’s wool blend coats. Exxeselection offers these qualities with great advantages. Explore our online store to discover the most stylish coat models.


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Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 030 GRİ - Boss Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 030 GRİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kaban
31,795.00 TL
19,077.00 TL
-%40
Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kaban
31,795.00 TL
19,077.00 TL
-%40
Boss Yün Karışımlı Su İtici Slim Fit Çıkarılabilir Yaka Uzun Erkek Kaban 50551117 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Yün Karışımlı Su İtici Slim Fit Çıkarılabilir Yaka Uzun Erkek Kaban 50551117 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kaban
27,495.00 TL
16,497.00 TL
-%40
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225508 BEYAZ - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225508 BEYAZ - Exxe (1)
Colour
Beden
Exxe Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,999.50 TL
-%50
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 LACİVERT - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 LACİVERT - Exxe (1)
Colour
Beden
Exxe Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,999.50 TL
-%50
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 SİYAH - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 SİYAH - Exxe (1)
Colour
Beden
Exxe Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,999.50 TL
-%50
Boss Ekoseli Fermuarlı İç Yelekli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502260 030 GRİ - Boss Boss Ekoseli Fermuarlı İç Yelekli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502260 030 GRİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kaban
37,249.00 TL
18,624.50 TL
-%50
Boss Çıkarılabilir İç Panelli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502320 131 BEJ - Boss Boss Çıkarılabilir İç Panelli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502320 131 BEJ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kaban
32,799.00 TL
16,399.50 TL
-%50
Emporio Armani Pamuk Karışımlı Dik Yaka Regular Fit Erkek Trençkot 8N1L81 1NZAZ 0999 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuk Karışımlı Dik Yaka Regular Fit Erkek Trençkot 8N1L81 1NZAZ 0999 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Trençkot
39,899.00 TL
23,939.40 TL
-%40
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