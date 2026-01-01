Privacy and Security

1. Cetin Family Tekstil Ltd. Şti. requests some of your personal information (name, age, your interests, e-mail, etc.) from you in order to provide better service to customers of exxeselection.com.





2. The information collected on the exxeselection.com servers is used only within exxeselection.com for periodic campaign studies, for designing special promotional activities for customer profiles, and in customer “segmentation” studies to ensure that unwanted e-mails are not sent.

exxeselection.com does not share the information it collects from membership forms with third parties under any circumstances, without the knowledge of the relevant member or any contrary instruction, does not use it for commercial purposes for any reason other than its activities, and does not sell it.





3. exxeselection.com analyzes and interprets visitor activity and preferences during site usage, in addition to the personal information it requests in e-mail addresses and membership forms.





4. These statistical data that do not include personal information may be shared with exxeselection.com business partners in order to provide exxeselection.com customers with a more personalized and effective shopping experience.





5. Customer information may be disclosed to official authorities only if official authorities request such information in accordance with proper procedures and in cases where, as required by the applicable mandatory legislation, disclosure to official authorities is necessary. Only the Customer can access all information entered into the system, and only the Customer can change this information. It is not possible for anyone else to access this information and change it.

If at any time you would like to unsubscribe from our daily email mailing list, you can easily unsubscribe with one click from your newsletter membership by clicking the “Please click here to unsubscribe from our newsletter” link located at the bottom of the emails we send.





6. exxeselection.com uses the “Secure Sockets Layer” (SSL) technology. Thanks to our 128-bit SSL certificate, your personal information is encrypted, and access by third parties is completely prevented. When making a payment, the information related to your credit card is encrypted using 128-bit SSL, automatically reaches the bank where the payment transactions are processed, and authorization (provision) is obtained. During this process, your information is sent only to the bank and is not stored by exxeselection.com. The credit card information requested on the payment page is not stored in any way on the servers of exxeselection.com or the companies that provide services to it, in order to keep the security of our valued customers shopping on the site at the highest level.