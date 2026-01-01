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Men’s Knitwear Styles


 

As one of the essential elements of men’s clothing, knitwear plays a key role in creating both elegant and functional styles. Especially during the winter season, sweaters become standout pieces and are presented through carefully designed collections from well-known brands. Offering a wide range of options such as zip-up, V-neck, and polo neck models, men’s knitwear collections cater to every style while reflecting your mood with rich color choices. With sweaters produced by the best men’s knitwear brands, you can carry your sense of elegance and quality wherever you go. Visit Exxeselection to explore the latest men’s knitwear designs and easily order your favorite pieces with just one click.


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Brooks Brothers %100 Pamuk Saç Örgü Desenli Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak BBSS26MKL030116 Açık Mavi - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers %100 Pamuk Saç Örgü Desenli Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak BBSS26MKL030116 Açık Mavi - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Kazak
7,995.00 TL
5,996.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Özel Kabartmalı Slim Fit Yuvarlak Yaka Erkek Kazak EM004671 AF23759 U6183 HAKİ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Özel Kabartmalı Slim Fit Yuvarlak Yaka Erkek Kazak EM004671 AF23759 U6183 HAKİ - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
16,799.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani % 100 Pamuk Relaxed Fit Fermuarlı Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak EM004305 AF23761 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani % 100 Pamuk Relaxed Fit Fermuarlı Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak EM004305 AF23761 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
16,799.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Hugo Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek T Shirt 50505201 237 GRİ - Hugo Hugo Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek T Shirt 50505201 237 GRİ - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek T-Shirt
5,895.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange % 100 Pamuk Bisiklet Yaka Fitilli Triko Erkek Kazak XM002439 AF22249 UB101 Lacivert - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange % 100 Pamuk Bisiklet Yaka Fitilli Triko Erkek Kazak XM002439 AF22249 UB101 Lacivert - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Erkek Kazak
7,299.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange % 100 Pamuk Bisiklet Yaka Fitilli Triko Erkek Kazak XM002439 AF22249 U6229 Bej - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange % 100 Pamuk Bisiklet Yaka Fitilli Triko Erkek Kazak XM002439 AF22249 U6229 Bej - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Erkek Kazak
7,299.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
14,699.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 UB109 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 UB109 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
14,699.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 U6285 VİZON - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Polo Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM004307 AF24573 U6285 VİZON - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
14,699.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Logolu % 100 Yün Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak EM002419 AF14158 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu % 100 Yün Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak EM002419 AF14158 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
16,799.00 TL
10,079.40 TL
-%40
Emporio Armani Logolu % 100 Yün Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak EM002419 AF14158 U6189 KAHVE - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu % 100 Yün Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak EM002419 AF14158 U6189 KAHVE - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
16,799.00 TL
10,079.40 TL
-%40
Emporio Armani Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM005303 AF23553 FB066 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM005303 AF23553 FB066 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
13,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Kısa Kollu Erkek Kazak EM005303 AF23553 F1040 BEJ - Emporio Armani
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Sweaters & Knitwear
13,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50548701 001 SİYAH-ANTRASİT - Boss Boss Logolu Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50548701 001 SİYAH-ANTRASİT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
10,195.00 TL
7,136.50 TL
-%30
Boss % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Yarm Fermuarlı Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak 50551688 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Yarm Fermuarlı Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak 50551688 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Polo Yaka
9,895.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 404 LACİVERT - Boss Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 404 LACİVERT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
11,995.00 TL
7,197.00 TL
-%40
Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 260 SÜTLÜ KAHVE - Boss Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 260 SÜTLÜ KAHVE - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
11,995.00 TL
7,197.00 TL
-%40
Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 131 EKRU - Boss Boss Örgülü Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50549975 131 EKRU - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
11,995.00 TL
7,197.00 TL
-%40
Boss Logolu % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50543136 245 HAKİ - Boss Boss Logolu % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50543136 245 HAKİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
10,195.00 TL
6,117.00 TL
-%40
Boss Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Yarım Fermuarlı Dik Yaka Erkek Kazak 50527585 495 MAVİ - Boss Boss Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Yarım Fermuarlı Dik Yaka Erkek Kazak 50527585 495 MAVİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Fermuarlı Kazak
9,895.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Balıkçı Yaka Erkek Kazak 50527573 271 GRİ - Boss Boss Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Balıkçı Yaka Erkek Kazak 50527573 271 GRİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
7,695.00 TL
4,617.00 TL
-%40
Boss % 100 Yün Regular Fit Düğmeli Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak 50476357 404 LACİVERT - Boss Boss % 100 Yün Regular Fit Düğmeli Erkek Polo Yaka Kazak 50476357 404 LACİVERT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Polo Yaka
8,995.00 TL
5,397.00 TL
-%40
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Fermuarlı Dik Yaka Erkek Sweat MW0MW36510 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Fermuarlı Dik Yaka Erkek Sweat MW0MW36510 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Fermuarlı Kazak
6,819.00 TL
3,409.50 TL
-%50
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW28046 P01 GRİ - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW28046 P01 GRİ - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Kazak
5,999.00 TL
2,999.50 TL
-%50
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW41516 Z00 AÇIK BEJ - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW41516 Z00 AÇIK BEJ - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Kazak
6,999.00 TL
3,499.50 TL
-%50
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW41516 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW41516 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Kazak
6,999.00 TL
3,499.50 TL
-%50
Tommy Hilfiger Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW40844 0A4 LACİVERT-BEYAZ - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak MW0MW40844 0A4 LACİVERT-BEYAZ - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Kazak
8,499.00 TL
4,249.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Logolu LV04RD305GUB1 Erkek Kazak LV04RD305G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Logolu LV04RD305GUB1 Erkek Kazak LV04RD305G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Kazak
6,999.00 TL
3,499.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Logolu LV04RD305GCEF Erkek Kazak LV04RD305G CEF LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuk ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Logolu LV04RD305GCEF Erkek Kazak LV04RD305G CEF LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Kazak
6,999.00 TL
3,499.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Örme LV04LD306GP81 Erkek Kazak LV04LD306G P81 GRİ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Örme LV04LD306GP81 Erkek Kazak LV04LD306G P81 GRİ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Kazak
10,999.00 TL
5,499.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Örme LV04LD306GGPF Erkek Kazak LV04LD306G GPF KAHVE - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Yünlü Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Örme LV04LD306GGPF Erkek Kazak LV04LD306G GPF KAHVE - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Kazak
10,999.00 TL
5,499.50 TL
-%50
Boss Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50547507 402 LACİVERT - Boss Boss Yün Karışımlı Regular Fit Bisiklet Yaka Erkek Kazak 50547507 402 LACİVERT - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Kazak
9,295.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
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