New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season - New Season
Account
Forgot password?
REGISTER
Cart
Geri
Selected Filters - +
× {{ SELECTED.TEXT }}
Categories - +
Model - +
{{ FILTER.NAME }} - +
{{ FILTERS.VARIANTS.TYPE1_NAME }} - +
Brand - +
{{ FILTERS.VARIANTS.TYPE2_NAME }} - +
Price - +

Women’s Eyeglasses

Filter
204 Ürün
Sort By Default
Sort By Default
Alphabetical Asc
Alphabetical Desc
Newest to Oldest
Oldest to Newest
Price: High to Low
Price: Low to High
Random
Sort By Score
Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR B15S16K60K SİYAH - Prada Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR B15S16K60K SİYAH - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
24,399.00 TL
21,959.10 TL
-%10
Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR B15S17N70R KAHVE - Prada Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR B15S17N70R KAHVE - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
24,399.00 TL
21,959.10 TL
-%10
Versace Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE2274 100284 58 Altın - Versace Versace Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE2274 100284 58 Altın - Versace (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Versace Kadın Gözlük
21,699.00 TL
16,274.25 TL
-%25
Tiffany&Co Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0TF4242D 8361S4 54 SİYAH - Tiffany&Co Tiffany&Co Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0TF4242D 8361S4 54 SİYAH - Tiffany&Co (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tiffany&Co Kadın Gözlük
16,999.00 TL
13,599.20 TL
-%20
Prada Logolu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRB53S 5AK09Z 52 Altın - Prada Prada Logolu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRB53S 5AK09Z 52 Altın - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
22,699.00 TL
20,429.10 TL
-%10
Burberry Logolu Kare Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0BE4473U 300274 52 KAHVE - Burberry Burberry Logolu Kare Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0BE4473U 300274 52 KAHVE - Burberry (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Burberry Kadın Gözlük
14,599.00 TL
11,679.20 TL
-%20
Miu Miu Logolu Cat Eye Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB11SU 27L90Q 55 Kaplumbağa kabuğu - Miu Miu Miu Miu Logolu Cat Eye Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB11SU 27L90Q 55 Kaplumbağa kabuğu - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
20,599.00 TL
18,539.10 TL
-%10
Versace Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE4514D GB187 53 SİYAH - Versace Versace Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE4514D GB187 53 SİYAH - Versace (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Versace Kadın Gözlük
11,099.00 TL
8,324.25 TL
-%25
Tiffany&Co Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0TF3104D 617811 56 ALTIN - Tiffany&Co Tiffany&Co Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0TF3104D 617811 56 ALTIN - Tiffany&Co (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tiffany&Co Kadın Gözlük
19,299.00 TL
15,439.20 TL
-%20
Versace Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE4514D 553773 53 Kaplumbağa kabuğu - Versace Versace Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE4514D 553773 53 Kaplumbağa kabuğu - Versace (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Versace Kadın Gözlük
11,099.00 TL
8,324.25 TL
-%25
Ray Ban Oval Güneş Unisex Gözlük 0RB3929 0018H 54 Altın - Ray Ban Ray Ban Oval Güneş Unisex Gözlük 0RB3929 0018H 54 Altın - Ray Ban (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Ray Ban Kadın Gözlük
12,399.00 TL
9,919.20 TL
-%20
Prada Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR 65ZS ZVN70L 55 ALTIN - Prada Prada Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PR 65ZS ZVN70L 55 ALTIN - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Miu Miu Logo Detaylı Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU A51S 5AK20P 75 Altın - Miu Miu Miu Miu Logo Detaylı Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU A51S 5AK20P 75 Altın - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
31,399.00 TL
28,259.10 TL
-%10
Versace Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE2264 100284 56 Altın - Versace Versace Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0VE2264 100284 56 Altın - Versace (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Versace Kadın Gözlük
20,499.00 TL
15,374.25 TL
-%25
Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD02S 20G08Z 53 SİYAH - Prada Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD02S 20G08Z 53 SİYAH - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD02S 00K10S 53 KAHVE - Prada Prada Logolu Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD02S 00K10S 53 KAHVE - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 20G08Z 52 SİYAH - Prada Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 20G08Z 52 SİYAH - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 0CD80L 52 SİYAH - Prada Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 0CD80L 52 SİYAH - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 00K10S 52 KAHVE - Prada Prada Dikdörtgen Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRD01S 00K10S 52 KAHVE - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
16,899.00 TL
15,209.10 TL
-%10
Prada Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRB53S 5AK50V 52 Altın - Prada Prada Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0PRB53S 5AK50V 52 Altın - Prada (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Prada Kadın Gözlük
22,699.00 TL
20,429.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB52S 7OE90X 52 Altın - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB52S 7OE90X 52 Altın - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
22,799.00 TL
20,519.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB51S 7OE30Y 47 Altın - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB51S 7OE30Y 47 Altın - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
22,799.00 TL
20,519.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Cat Eye Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB11S U16K80Q 55 SİYAH - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Cat Eye Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB11S U16K80Q 55 SİYAH - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
20,599.00 TL
18,539.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB10S U26L20Y 55 VİŞNE - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB10S U26L20Y 55 VİŞNE - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
19,499.00 TL
17,549.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB10S U16K90Q 55 SİYAH - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB10S U16K90Q 55 SİYAH - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
19,499.00 TL
17,549.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB09S 16K08Z 52 SİYAH - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB09S 16K08Z 52 SİYAH - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
21,699.00 TL
19,529.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB09S 14L20V 52 KAHVE - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUB09S 14L20V 52 KAHVE - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
21,699.00 TL
19,529.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUA06S 21I80Q 54 BORDO - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Asimetrik Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MUA06S 21I80Q 54 BORDO - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
19,499.00 TL
17,549.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU52YS ZVN80O 54 Altın - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU52YS ZVN80O 54 Altın - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
20,599.00 TL
18,539.10 TL
-%10
Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU04ZS 21I80Q 50 BORDO - Miu Miu Mıu Mıu Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0MU04ZS 21I80Q 50 BORDO - Miu Miu (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Miu Miu Kadın Gözlük
19,499.00 TL
17,549.10 TL
-%10
Dolce Gabbana Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0DG4537 50187 53 SİYAH - Dolce Gabbana Dolce Gabbana Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0DG4537 50187 53 SİYAH - Dolce Gabbana (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Dolce Gabbana Kadın Gözlük
14,599.00 TL
12,409.15 TL
-%15
Tiffany&Co Oval Güneş Kadın Gözlük 0TF3104D 623882 56 Altın - Tiffany&Co New Season
Colour
Beden
Tiffany&Co Kadın Gözlük
19,299.00 TL
15,439.20 TL
-%20

Accessories are complementary pieces of our styles. Sunglasses are one of the accessories we like most. It is necessary for stylish sunglasses suitable for summer and winter to be in accessory cabinets. Especially in the summer, quality sunglasses protect the eyes from burning sun rays. While choosing sunglasses, they must be chosen for their lens quality and your face shape. If you have an oval face, this is fortunate for you when choosing eyeglasses. Eyeglasses with soft edges is suitable for oval faces. If you have a round face, you can choose angular eyeglass models in order to make your face seems like thinner and longer. Eyeglasses with round frame and thin temples provide a smoother feature if you have a square face. There is always an eyeglass suitable for each style. Cat eye sunglasses will fit your chic clothes perfectly and provide you to be in the spotlight. Eyeglasses with thin frames or rimless ones, will be more suitable with your sportswear. You can check the latest fashion sunglasses fit for every style with round shape, retro, cat eye or metal frame in our online store Exxeselection.com.

Prepared by  T-Soft E-Commerce.