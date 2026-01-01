Accessories are complementary pieces of our styles. Sunglasses are one of the accessories we like most. It is necessary for stylish sunglasses suitable for summer and winter to be in accessory cabinets. Especially in the summer, quality sunglasses protect the eyes from burning sun rays. While choosing sunglasses, they must be chosen for their lens quality and your face shape. If you have an oval face, this is fortunate for you when choosing eyeglasses. Eyeglasses with soft edges is suitable for oval faces. If you have a round face, you can choose angular eyeglass models in order to make your face seems like thinner and longer. Eyeglasses with round frame and thin temples provide a smoother feature if you have a square face. There is always an eyeglass suitable for each style. Cat eye sunglasses will fit your chic clothes perfectly and provide you to be in the spotlight. Eyeglasses with thin frames or rimless ones, will be more suitable with your sportswear. You can check the latest fashion sunglasses fit for every style with round shape, retro, cat eye or metal frame in our online store Exxeselection.com.