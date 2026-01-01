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Women’s Dress Styles

Being one of the pieces save every season, dresses are one of the easiest combinable clothes due to being all in one piece especially. Because of that, whether special or daily, when going to a place, women’s dress models may provide an undisputable elegance in every occasion. Along with original and elaborative designs and elegance that transform to its latest form with skilled hands, brand dress variations become the number one choice for women desire to stand out. Dresses with whether long sleeve, strapless or strappy options, and rich collections appeal to every style, Exxeselection address you with its genuineness. For the most special dress models that have extensive usage, you can check our online shop.

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Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Düğmeli Yuvarlak Yaka Kot LV047F761G0LX Kadın Elbise LV047F761G 0LX LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Düğmeli Yuvarlak Yaka Kot LV047F761G0LX Kadın Elbise LV047F761G 0LX LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
6,599.00 TL
4,949.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini LV047F248GYAS Kadın Elbise LV047F248G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini LV047F248GYAS Kadın Elbise LV047F248G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu Slim Fit Mini LV047F235G9EI Kadın Elbise LV047F235G 9EI LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu Slim Fit Mini LV047F235G9EI Kadın Elbise LV047F235G 9EI LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Mini LV047F235GZRK Kadın Elbise LV047F235G ZRK SARI - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Mini LV047F235GZRK Kadın Elbise LV047F235G ZRK SARI - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 BEJ - Via Dante Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 BEJ - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Elbise
3,499.00 TL
Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 LACİVERT - Via Dante Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 LACİVERT - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Elbise
3,499.00 TL
Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 KAHVE - Via Dante Via Dante Relaxed Fit Hakim Yaka Düğme Detaylı Kolsuz Kadın Elbise 6428 KAHVE - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Elbise
3,499.00 TL
Via Dante Çizgili Relaxed Fit Düğme Detaylı V Yaka Kadın Elbise 25547L KAHVE - Via Dante Via Dante Çizgili Relaxed Fit Düğme Detaylı V Yaka Kadın Elbise 25547L KAHVE - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Elbise
3,999.00 TL
Brooks Brothers Metal Fermuar Detaylı Kare Yaka Midi Boy Kadın Elbise BBSS26FDR004128 Haki - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Metal Fermuar Detaylı Kare Yaka Midi Boy Kadın Elbise BBSS26FDR004128 Haki - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Kadın Elbise
15,995.00 TL
11,996.25 TL
-%25
Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 JBLK SİYAH - Guess Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 JBLK SİYAH - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
9,600.00 TL
8,640.00 TL
-%10
Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 G8CJ HAKİ - Guess Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 G8CJ HAKİ - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
9,600.00 TL
8,640.00 TL
-%10
Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 G594 BORDO - Guess Guess Kemerli Bisiklet Yaka Midi Boy W6GK50W1950 Kadın Elbise W6GK50 W1950 G594 BORDO - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
9,600.00 TL
8,640.00 TL
-%10
Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G7R1 LACİVERT - Guess Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G7R1 LACİVERT - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
7,200.00 TL
6,480.00 TL
-%10
Tommy Hilfiger Çizgili % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Pileli Maxi Boy Kadın Elbise WW0WW49628 0X3 LACİVERT-BEYAZ - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Çizgili % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Pileli Maxi Boy Kadın Elbise WW0WW49628 0X3 LACİVERT-BEYAZ - Tommy Hilfiger (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Kadın Elbise
8,799.00 TL
6,599.25 TL
-%25
Guess Alphonsin Slim Fit Çizgili Düğmeli Polo Yaka W6GK14K2948 Kadın Elbise W6GK14 K2948 SB09 LACİVERT - Guess Guess Alphonsin Slim Fit Çizgili Düğmeli Polo Yaka W6GK14K2948 Kadın Elbise W6GK14 K2948 SB09 LACİVERT - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
7,200.00 TL
6,480.00 TL
-%10
Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G5B7 BORDO - Guess Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G5B7 BORDO - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
7,200.00 TL
6,480.00 TL
-%10
Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G018 KREM - Guess Guess Laurene Slim Fit Kemer Detaylı Fermuarlı Polo Yaka Triko V6RK08Z4642 Kadın Elbise V6RK08 Z4642 G018 KREM - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
7,200.00 TL
6,480.00 TL
-%10
Guess Mila Pamuklu Fitted Fit Bisiklet Yaka Mini V6GK05K2988 Kadın Elbise V6GK05 K2988 A71W LACİVERT - Guess Guess Mila Pamuklu Fitted Fit Bisiklet Yaka Mini V6GK05K2988 Kadın Elbise V6GK05 K2988 A71W LACİVERT - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
4,000.00 TL
3,600.00 TL
-%10
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dik Yaka Yırtmaçlı Mini LV047F260GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F260G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dik Yaka Yırtmaçlı Mini LV047F260GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F260G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
5,499.00 TL
4,124.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka LV047F257GP4P Kadın Elbise LV047F257G P4P GRİ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka LV047F257GP4P Kadın Elbise LV047F257G P4P GRİ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Relaxed Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Kadın Elbise EW002965 AF19024 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Relaxed Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Kadın Elbise EW002965 AF19024 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Elbise
5,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise SD2140 102 SİYAH - Fred Perry Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise SD2140 102 SİYAH - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Kadın Elbise
11,199.00 TL
Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 597 BORDO - Fred Perry Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 597 BORDO - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Kadın Elbise
10,949.00 TL
Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 350 SİYAH - Fred Perry Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 350 SİYAH - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Kadın Elbise
10,949.00 TL
Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 17B BEYAZ - Fred Perry Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Kadın Elbise D3600 17B BEYAZ - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Kadın Elbise
10,949.00 TL
Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Pileli Kadın Elbise D1177 90A SİYAH - Fred Perry Fred Perry Pamuklu Regular Fit Logolu Düğmeli Polo Yaka Pileli Kadın Elbise D1177 90A SİYAH - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Beden
Fred Perry Kadın Elbise
11,999.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Polo Yaka Mini LV047F323GYAS Kadın Elbise LV047F323G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Polo Yaka Mini LV047F323GYAS Kadın Elbise LV047F323G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
7,149.00 TL
5,361.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Midi LV047F257GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F257G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Midi LV047F257GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F257G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Midi LV047F257GC32 Kadın Elbise LV047F257G C32 MAVİ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Yuvarlak Yaka Midi LV047F257GC32 Kadın Elbise LV047F257G C32 MAVİ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Mdi LV047F242GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F242G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Bisiklet Yaka Mdi LV047F242GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F242G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Mini LV047F241GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F241G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Slim Fit Logolu Mini LV047F241GUB1 Kadın Elbise LV047F241G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Elbise
4,019.00 TL
3,014.25 TL
-%25
Guess Alphonsin Regular Fit Düğmeli Polo Yaka Çizgili Mini W6GK14K2948 Kadın Elbise W6GK14 K2948 S0AK BEYAZ-SİYAH - Guess Guess Alphonsin Regular Fit Düğmeli Polo Yaka Çizgili Mini W6GK14K2948 Kadın Elbise W6GK14 K2948 S0AK BEYAZ-SİYAH - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Elbise
7,200.00 TL
6,480.00 TL
-%10
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