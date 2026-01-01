Membership Agreement
MEMBERSHIP AGREEMENT
1. Parties
a) Çetin Family Textile Food Ind. and Trade Ltd. Co. (hereinafter referred to as “Exxe Selection”), having its registered address at Barış Mh. Defne Sok. No:34 Nilüfer/BURSA, which carries out the activities of the website www.exxeselection.com.
b) The internet user who becomes a member of the website www.exxeselection.com (hereinafter referred to as “Member”).
2. Subject of the Agreement
The subject of this Agreement is to determine the terms and conditions under which the Member may benefit from the website www.exxeselection.com owned by Exxeselection.
3. Rights and Obligations of the Parties
3.1. The Member declares and undertakes that the personal and other information provided while registering as a member at www.exxeselection.com is accurate before the law, and that Exxeselection will be indemnified exactly and immediately for all damages it may suffer due to the inaccuracy of this information.
3.2. The Member may not share the password provided to them by Exxeselection with any other person or organization; the right to use the password in question belongs solely to the Member. Therefore, all liability that may arise and all claims and requests that may be asserted against Exxeselection by third parties or authorized authorities are reserved, including any and all compensation and other claim rights arising from such unauthorized use by Exxeselection.
3.3. The Member accepts and undertakes from the outset to comply with the provisions of the applicable legislation while using the website www.exxeselection.com and not to violate them. Otherwise, all legal and criminal liabilities that may arise will bind the Member entirely and exclusively.
3.4. The Member may not use the website www.exxeselection.com in any way for an unlawful purpose, in a manner that disrupts public order, is contrary to general morality, disturbs or harasses others, or in a manner that infringes others’ intellectual property and copyright. In addition, the Member may not carry out activities (spam, virus, Trojan horse, etc.) or transactions that prevent or make it difficult for others to use services.
3.5. The ideas and thoughts declared, written, and used by members on the website www.exxeselection.com are entirely the members’ own personal opinions, and bind the owner of the opinion. These opinions and thoughts have no connection or relation whatsoever with Exxeselection. Exxeselection has no liability for any damages that third parties may suffer due to the ideas and opinions that the Member may declare, nor for any damages that the Member may suffer due to the ideas and opinions that third parties may declare.
3.6. Exxeselection will not be responsible for unauthorized persons reading the Member’s data or for any harm that may occur to the Member’s software and data. The Member has accepted in advance not to request compensation from Exxeselection for any damages that the Member may suffer due to the use of the website www.exxeselection.com.
3.7. The Member accepts not to access or use other internet users’ software and data without permission. Otherwise, all legal and criminal liabilities arising from this will belong entirely to the Member.
3.8. The Member who violates one or more of the provisions listed within this membership agreement will be personally liable both criminally and legally for this violation, and Exxeselection will be kept free from the legal and criminal consequences of these violations. In addition; due to this violation, if the matter is brought before the competent legal authority, Exxeselection’s right to request compensation from the Member due to non-compliance with the membership agreement is reserved.
3.10. The software and design of the website www.exxeselection.com are owned by Exxeselection. The copyright and/or other intellectual property rights related to them are protected by the relevant laws, and may not be used, acquired, or modified without permission by the Member. Other companies and their products mentioned on this website are the trademarks of their owners and are also protected within the scope of intellectual property rights.
3.11. Within the scope of improving and/or developing the website by Exxeselection and/or within the framework of applicable legislation, certain information may be collected such as the name of the Internet service provider used to access the Site, the Internet Protocol (IP) address, the date and time the Site is accessed, the pages accessed while the Site is being accessed, and the Internet address of the website that enables direct connection to the Site.
3.12. To provide better service to Exxeselection users, to improve its products and services, and to facilitate the use of the site, the Member’s personal information may be used in studies directed toward the users’ special preferences and areas of interest. Exxeselection reserves the right to keep a record of the Member’s actions on the website www.exxeselection.com.
3.13. The person who is a Member of Exxeselection declares and accepts that, within the scope of the applications currently in force and/or to be implemented, they permit all companies that are part of Exxeselection and its affiliates to present them with product and service promotions, advertisements, campaigns, advantages, surveys, and other customer satisfaction application practices. The Member declares and accepts that, while becoming a Member of Exxeselection and/or through other means, they permit the collection for the purposes stated above of the personal and shopping information they have provided in the past and/or will provide in the future, and the shopping and/or consumer behavior information, that this information will be shared with all companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates, that it will be used by all companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates, and that it will be archived. The Member declares and accepts that, unless they notify otherwise, they permit the collection of data upon termination of membership, sharing with all companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates, use by all companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates, and archiving. The Member declares and accepts that, unless they notify otherwise, they permit all companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates to contact them using communication channels such as the internet, telephone, SMS, etc. The Member declares and accepts that they will not make any request regarding any direct and/or indirect material and/or moral negative and/or positive, in short, any damages arising from the collection, sharing, use, archiving, and access of the above-mentioned information, and that they will not hold the companies that are part of Exxeselection’s affiliates responsible. If the Member wishes to change their data sharing preferences, they may submit this request to Exxeselection’s customer service call centers.
3.14. Exxeselection may disclose the Member’s personal information when requested as a legal obligation, or in cases where (a) it deems in good faith that it is necessary to act in accordance with legal requirements or to comply with legal proceedings notified to Exxeselection; (b) it deems in good faith that disclosure is necessary to protect and defend the rights and property of Exxeselection and the Exxeselection website family.
3.15. Measures have been taken within the available means to ensure that the Exxeselection website is free from viruses and similar malicious software. In addition, to ensure final security, the user must procure their own virus protection system and provide the necessary protection. In this context, by entering the Exxeselection website, the Member is deemed to have accepted that they are responsible for all errors that may occur in their own software and operating systems and for the direct or indirect consequences thereof.
3.16. Exxeselection reserves the right to change the content of the site at any time, to change or terminate any service provided to users, or to delete user information and data registered on the Exxeselection website.
3.17. Exxeselection may change, update, or cancel the terms of the membership agreement at any time, in any manner, without the need for prior notice and/or warning. Each provision that is changed, updated, or removed from effect will be valid for all Members as of the publication date.
3.18. The Parties accept and declare that all computer records belonging to Exxeselection will be taken as the sole and actual exclusive evidence in accordance with Article 287 of the HUMK, and that the records in question constitute an evidence agreement.
3.19. Exxeselection, pursuant to this membership agreement, has the authority to send information emails to the electronic mail addresses registered for its Members and information SMS to their mobile phones; however, by approving this membership agreement, the Member shall be deemed to have accepted that the information emails will be sent to the electronic mail address and the information SMS will be sent to the mobile phone.
3.20. The Member accepts the preparation of an expense voucher (delivery note) in their name for returns and exchanges..
4. Termination of the Agreement
This Agreement will remain in force until the Member cancels their membership or until Exxeselection cancels the Member’s membership. If the Member violates any provision of the membership agreement, Exxeselection may cancel the Member’s membership and terminate the agreement unilaterally.
5. Settlement of Disputes
In disputes regarding this Agreement, the BURSA Courts and Enforcement Offices are authorized.
6. Effectiveness
The Member’s making a membership registration means that the Member has read all provisions included in the membership agreement and accepts the provisions included in the membership agreement. This Agreement has been concluded at the moment the Member becomes a member and has entered into force mutually.