MEMBERSHIP AGREEMENT

1. Parties

a) Çetin Family Textile Food Ind. and Trade Ltd. Co. (hereinafter referred to as “Exxe Selection”), having its registered address at Barış Mh. Defne Sok. No:34 Nilüfer/BURSA, which carries out the activities of the website www.exxeselection.com.

b) The internet user who becomes a member of the website www.exxeselection.com (hereinafter referred to as “Member”).