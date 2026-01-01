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Men’s Sandals Styles


 

Sandals are a right choice for those who do not want wearing shoes in hot summer weathers. Feet in shoes may sometimes sweat in hot weathers and you may want to remove your shoes at once. In such circumstances, you can comfort your feet at home or outside by choosing right sandals models for men. You can choose most suitable model for your style through various men’s sandals models suited for every style in pool sides, walks and daily life. Combining sandals is not as easy as shoes are. Men’s leather sandals are suited to wear with trousers. Thong sandals are suited to wear at pool and seaside in vacations rather than daily clothing. Most of the people think that wearing socks and sandals together is not right, but with a good combination you can amaze everyone. Strappy sandals like Birkenstock and Crocs styles, are suited to wear together with socks. You can easily wear wide strap leather sandals under your trousers or shorts. T-strap leather sandals have more a sportive style. Check Exxeselection for men’s sandals models suited for every style. You can find sandals models such as thong sandals, wide and thin strap sandals appealing to every style in Exxeselection.


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Crocs Crocband Gum Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 212756-001 SİYAH - Crocs Crocs Crocband Gum Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 212756-001 SİYAH - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
3,834.00 TL
3,258.90 TL
-%15
Crocs InMotion Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 209964-0DA ANTRASİT - Crocs Crocs InMotion Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 209964-0DA ANTRASİT - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
4,734.00 TL
4,023.90 TL
-%15
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-3TQ HAKİ - Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-3TQ HAKİ - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
3,534.00 TL
3,003.90 TL
-%15
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-066 SİYAH - Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-066 SİYAH - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
3,534.00 TL
3,003.90 TL
-%15
Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-3BX HAKİ - Crocs Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-3BX HAKİ - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
3,594.00 TL
3,054.90 TL
-%15
Crocs Classic Logolu Unisex Terlik 10001-0DA ANTRASİT - Crocs Crocs Classic Logolu Unisex Terlik 10001-0DA ANTRASİT - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Crocs Men's Sandals
2,994.00 TL
2,544.90 TL
-%15
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XUP001 XV820 K488 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XUP001 XV820 K488 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men Slippers
4,699.00 TL
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC021 SİYAH-GOLD - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC021 SİYAH-GOLD - Ea7 (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Ea7 Men's Sandals
5,499.00 TL
Calvin Klein Logolu Kanvas YM0YM013930KQ Erkek Terlik YM0YM01393 0KQ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Kanvas YM0YM013930KQ Erkek Terlik YM0YM01393 0KQ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,199.00 TL
1,649.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021130GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02113 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021130GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02113 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
3,019.00 TL
2,264.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
12,399.00 TL
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC026 SİYAH-GÜMÜŞ - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC026 SİYAH-GÜMÜŞ - Ea7 (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Ea7 Men's Sandals
5,499.00 TL
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM022290GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM022290GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Desenli HM0HM021100GT Erkek Terlik HM0HM02110 0GT SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Desenli HM0HM021100GT Erkek Terlik HM0HM02110 0GT SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM02229YBR Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 YBR BEYAZ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM02229YBR Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 YBR BEYAZ - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021070GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02107 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021070GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02107 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,469.00 TL
1,851.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021010GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02101 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021010GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02101 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563289 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563289 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Terlik
4,395.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563155 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563155 001 SİYAH - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Terlik
7,695.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563148 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Logolu Erkek Terlik 50563148 001 SİYAH - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Terlik
7,695.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
EA7 Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Terlik 7X000666 AF23653 MC513 SİYAH - Ea7 EA7 Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Terlik 7X000666 AF23653 MC513 SİYAH - Ea7 (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Ea7 Men's Sandals
9,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 MC011 Siyah Beyaz - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 MC011 Siyah Beyaz - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men Slippers
4,299.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 M0028 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 M0028 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men Slippers
4,299.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
6,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
6,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000042 AF22189 MZ680 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000042 AF22189 MZ680 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
5,199.00 TL
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000665 AF23652 UC001 SİYAH - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000665 AF23652 UC001 SİYAH - Ea7 (1)
Colour
Beden
Ea7 Men's Sandals
7,199.00 TL
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000665 AF23652 U1060 BEYAZ - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000665 AF23652 U1060 BEYAZ - Ea7 (1)
Colour
Beden
Ea7 Men's Sandals
7,199.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logo Detaylı Erkek Terlik XM002887 AF22832 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logo Detaylı Erkek Terlik XM002887 AF22832 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men Slippers
4,299.00 TL
Calvin Klein Logolu Kanvas YM0YM01393BAI Erkek Terlik YM0YM01393 BAI LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Kanvas YM0YM01393BAI Erkek Terlik YM0YM01393 BAI LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
2,199.00 TL
1,649.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Kare Burun Erkek Terlik HM0HM02014 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Kare Burun Erkek Terlik HM0HM02014 0GJ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Men Slippers
3,849.00 TL
2,886.75 TL
-%25
Birkenstock Zermatt Desenli Keçe Ev Unisex Terlik 1028049 KOYU GRİ - Birkenstock Birkenstock Zermatt Desenli Keçe Ev Unisex Terlik 1028049 KOYU GRİ - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Beden
Birkenstock Men's Sandals
5,999.00 TL
5,699.05 TL
-%5
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