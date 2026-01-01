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Men’s Wallet Styles

A quality wallet is the best companion for men. They hold the money we earn under hard conditions. There are factors we should notice, while choosing a quality wallet. The features that should be taken care for men’s wallets are as follows: being leather definitely, having smooth edges and being flexible. If you are one of those who prioritize quality while choosing wallets, preferring a wallet made out of quality leather will be a good decision. Wallets that is stitched in production processes, present potential for durable use once you buy them. Armani Collezioni, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans and Hugo Boss are the brands which represent fashion in men’s wallet models. If you are among those who do not compromise on quality, you discover the wallet selections offered for sale on Exxeselection.

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Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF27287 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF27287 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Wallets
5,699.00 TL
Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF22541 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF22541 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Wallets
5,299.00 TL
Tommy Jeans Logolu Erkek Cüzdan AM0AM14281 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Erkek Cüzdan AM0AM14281 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Erkek Cüzdan
3,019.00 TL
2,264.25 TL
-%25
Boss Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50563665 002 SİYAH - Boss Boss Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50563665 002 SİYAH - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
8,495.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558581 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558581 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Calvin Klein Hardware Emblem Deri Logolu LV04D1166GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1166G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Hardware Emblem Deri Logolu LV04D1166GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1166G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
4,019.00 TL
3,014.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1164GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1164G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1164GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1164G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan EM001739 AF14774 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan EM001739 AF14774 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Wallets
19,999.00 TL
Hugo 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558549 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558549 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF19931 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF19931 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Wallets
5,299.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB104 KAHVE - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB104 KAHVE - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Wallets
9,199.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB107 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB107 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Wallets
9,199.00 TL
Boss Desenli Erkek Cüzdan 50558487 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Desenli Erkek Cüzdan 50558487 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
8,495.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1126GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1126G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1126GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1126G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
3,149.00 TL
2,361.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1063GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1063G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1063GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1063G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
4,199.00 TL
3,149.25 TL
-%25
Hugo Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50548314 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50548314 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
6,595.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552804 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552804 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
4,966.50 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04G1071GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04G1071G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04G1071GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04G1071G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
3,299.00 TL
2,474.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1066GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1066G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1066GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1066G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
3,669.00 TL
2,751.75 TL
-%25
Boss Deri Monogram Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552844 003 SİYAH - Boss Boss Deri Monogram Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552844 003 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
7,695.00 TL
5,771.25 TL
-%25
Boss 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552798 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552798 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
4,966.50 TL
-%30
Hugo Deri 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552783 002 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Deri 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552783 002 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
5,295.00 TL
3,706.50 TL
-%30
Hugo 4G Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50552780 002 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo 4G Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50552780 002 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
5,995.00 TL
4,196.50 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1155GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1155G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1155GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1155G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
3,449.00 TL
2,586.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1062GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1062G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1062GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1062G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Cüzdan
3,449.00 TL
2,586.75 TL
-%25
Hugo Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50548321 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50548321 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
5,195.00 TL
3,896.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan EM001742 AF14774 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan EM001742 AF14774 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Wallets
15,299.00 TL
Hugo Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50548763 001 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50548763 001 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Cüzdan
6,595.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50536512 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50536512 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Cüzdan
5,895.00 TL
2 üründe %10, 3+ üründe %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12702 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12702 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Wallets
5,699.00 TL
Armani Exchange Kabartmalı Logo Baskılı Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF11931 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Kabartmalı Logo Baskılı Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF11931 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Wallets
4,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Cüzdan EM000987 AF13805 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Cüzdan EM000987 AF13805 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Wallets
15,999.00 TL
Prepared by  T-Soft E-Commerce.