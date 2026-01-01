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Men’s Boxer Styles


 

Paying attention to underwear is just as important for men as it is for women. Comfort and quality should be the main priorities when choosing boxers. The selected product should be made from high-quality cotton fabric and designed to minimize sweating, as it is worn throughout the day. Comfort and ease are as important in underwear as style is in outerwear. Boxers that are too tight or too loose can negatively affect daily activities. Likewise, products made from low-quality synthetic fabrics may cause discomfort due to sweating. Therefore, choosing high-quality options is always a smart decision. With boxer models from trusted brands such as Hugo Boss and Philipp Plein, you can carry out your daily activities comfortably. Explore Exxeselection for men’s boxer styles that appeal to every taste.


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Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4575UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4575 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4575UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4575 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,639.00 TL
1,979.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB447253Q Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 53Q Siyah-Beyaz-Mavi - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB447253Q Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 53Q Siyah-Beyaz-Mavi - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,359.00 TL
1,769.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB44093ZZ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4409 3ZZ SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB44093ZZ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4409 3ZZ SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,469.00 TL
1,851.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A54L Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 54L SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A54L Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 54L SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A53V Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 53V Siyah-Mavi-Gri - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A53V Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 53V Siyah-Mavi-Gri - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A3YN Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 3YN SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack 000NB3608A3YN Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A 3YN SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF18886 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF18886 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
4,399.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4389TM6 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 TM6 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4389TM6 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 TM6 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,469.00 TL
1,851.75 TL
-%25
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 261 SİYAH - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 261 SİYAH - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Hugo Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50545668 996 SİYAH HAKİ ANTRASİT - Hugo Hugo Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50545668 996 SİYAH HAKİ ANTRASİT - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Hugo Pamuklu Logolu 3 Lü Erkek Boxer 50532611 008 Siyah-Siyah-Siyah - Hugo Hugo Pamuklu Logolu 3 Lü Erkek Boxer 50532611 008 Siyah-Siyah-Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Logolu Bel Bandı 3 Pack Erkek Boxer XM000871 AF13682 MB581 Siyah-Saks-Beyaz - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Logolu Bel Bandı 3 Pack Erkek Boxer XM000871 AF13682 MB581 Siyah-Saks-Beyaz - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Underwear
3,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani 3 lü Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF14132 M0042 BEYAZ LACİVERT SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani 3 lü Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF14132 M0042 BEYAZ LACİVERT SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,599.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20669 MB139 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20669 MB139 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF18886 MB396 LACİVERT PETROL LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF18886 MB396 LACİVERT PETROL LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
4,399.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB44724RV Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 4RV SİYAH GRİ EKRU - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB44724RV Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 4RV SİYAH GRİ EKRU - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,359.00 TL
1,769.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB43894UV Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 4UV GRİ SİYAH FUŞYA - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB43894UV Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 4UV GRİ SİYAH FUŞYA - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,469.00 TL
1,851.75 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000370 AF20669 MB148 SİYAH-GRİ-LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000370 AF20669 MB148 SİYAH-GRİ-LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
4,249.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20669 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20669 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,999.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4472UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4472UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,359.00 TL
1,769.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4472TI8 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 TI8 MAVİ-MOR-SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4472TI8 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 TI8 MAVİ-MOR-SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,359.00 TL
1,769.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB43893TH Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 3TH Siyah-Beyaz-Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB43893TH Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 3TH Siyah-Beyaz-Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,469.00 TL
1,851.75 TL
-%25
Hugo Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50556563 963 SİYAH - Hugo Hugo Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50556563 963 SİYAH - Hugo (1)
Colour
Beden
Hugo Erkek Boxer
3,195.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 246 Siyah-Haki-Siyah - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 246 Siyah-Haki-Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Emporio Armani Streç Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF14131 M0042 Siyah-Beyaz-Lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Streç Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF14131 M0042 Siyah-Beyaz-Lacivert - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,599.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20668 MC197 Siyah-Gri-Beyaz - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20668 MC197 Siyah-Gri-Beyaz - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20668 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer EM000259 AF20668 MC061 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Erkek Boxer
3,999.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554693 004 SİYAH - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554693 004 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 060 GRİ-SİYAH-GRİ - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 060 GRİ-SİYAH-GRİ - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50544263 001 SİYAH - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50544263 001 SİYAH - Boss (1)
Colour
Beden
Boss Erkek Boxer
2,795.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack 000NB3609AZDM Erkek Boxer 000NB3609A ZDM Siyah-Siyah-Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack 000NB3609AZDM Erkek Boxer 000NB3609A ZDM Siyah-Siyah-Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Streç Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack 000NB3608AZD9 Erkek Boxer 000NB3608A ZD9 Beyaz-Antrasit-Mavi - Calvin Klein
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
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