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Mağazalarımız

Exxe Selection Bursa

Exxe Selection Bursa

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Address :
Turgut Özal Cad. No: 1 Kat: 2
Phone
0224 243 37 77
E-mail
[email protected]
Emporio Armani Akasya

Emporio Armani Akasya

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Address :
Akasya AVM Acıbadem Mah. Çeçen Sok. Kat:2 No: 362
Phone
0216 290 36 93
E-mail
[email protected]
Emporio Armani Korupark

Emporio Armani Korupark

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Address :
Korupark AVM Kat:2 No: 133
Phone
0224 241 86 39
E-mail
[email protected]
Armani Exchange Bursa

Armani Exchange Bursa

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Address :
Korupark AVM Kat:2 No: 85
Phone
0224 243 30 19
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Dilovası

Exxe Selection Dilovası

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Address :
Gebze Oksijen AVM Diliskelesi Mah. 735. Sk. No:50 Osmangazi Köprüsü
Phone
0262 754 67 20
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Afyon

Exxe Selection Afyon

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Address :
Afium AVM Dörtyol Mah. Kütahya Bulvarı NO:2/1A
Phone
0272 252 55 99
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Susurluk

Exxe Selection Susurluk

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Address :
Kuzey Oksijen 0204
Phone
0530 665 93 62
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Antalya

Exxe Selection Antalya

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Address :
Deepo AVM, Altınova Sinan Mah., Serik Cd. 89 Kat:Z49 No:133
Phone
0242 502 53 45
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Manisa

Exxe Selection Manisa

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Address :
Manisa Oksijen 375 - İstanbul Yönü, E881
Phone
0224 225 44 12
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Optimum

Exxe Selection Optimum
Address :
Yeni Sahra, Demokrasi Cd., 34746
Phone
05348834372
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe X Korupark

Exxe X Korupark
Address :
Korupark AVM No: 186 Nilüfer / BURSA
Phone
0224 241 86 28
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe X Zafer Plaza Avm

Exxe X Zafer Plaza Avm
Address :
Zafer Plaza Avm No:70 Osmangazi / BURSA
Phone
0224 224 44 43
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection ACCESSORIES

Exxe Selection ACCESSORIES

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Address :
Deepo AVM, Altınova Sinan Mah., Serik Cd. 89 Kat:Z39A Kepez/ANTALYA
Phone
0242 502 53 45
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Marmaris

Exxe Selection Marmaris

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Address :
Kızılbük GYO, Kayabal Caddesi, Kat: Zemin, Blok No:Çarşı K-01, İçmeler/MUĞLA
E-mail
[email protected]
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