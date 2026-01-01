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Mağazalarımız
Exxe Selection Bursa
Harita için tıklayınız »
Address :
Turgut Özal Cad. No: 1 Kat: 2
Phone
0224 243 37 77
E-mail
[email protected]
Emporio Armani Akasya
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Address :
Akasya AVM Acıbadem Mah. Çeçen Sok. Kat:2 No: 362
Phone
0216 290 36 93
E-mail
[email protected]
Emporio Armani Korupark
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Address :
Korupark AVM Kat:2 No: 133
Phone
0224 241 86 39
E-mail
[email protected]
Armani Exchange Bursa
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Address :
Korupark AVM Kat:2 No: 85
Phone
0224 243 30 19
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Dilovası
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Address :
Gebze Oksijen AVM Diliskelesi Mah. 735. Sk. No:50 Osmangazi Köprüsü
Phone
0262 754 67 20
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Afyon
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Address :
Afium AVM Dörtyol Mah. Kütahya Bulvarı NO:2/1A
Phone
0272 252 55 99
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Susurluk
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Address :
Kuzey Oksijen 0204
Phone
0530 665 93 62
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Antalya
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Address :
Deepo AVM, Altınova Sinan Mah., Serik Cd. 89 Kat:Z49 No:133
Phone
0242 502 53 45
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Manisa
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Address :
Manisa Oksijen 375 - İstanbul Yönü, E881
Phone
0224 225 44 12
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection Optimum
Address :
Yeni Sahra, Demokrasi Cd., 34746
Phone
05348834372
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe X Korupark
Address :
Korupark AVM No: 186 Nilüfer / BURSA
Phone
0224 241 86 28
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe X Zafer Plaza Avm
Address :
Zafer Plaza Avm No:70 Osmangazi / BURSA
Phone
0224 224 44 43
E-mail
[email protected]
Exxe Selection ACCESSORIES
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Address :
Deepo AVM, Altınova Sinan Mah., Serik Cd. 89 Kat:Z39A Kepez/ANTALYA
Phone
0242 502 53 45
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[email protected]
Exxe Selection Marmaris
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Address :
Kızılbük GYO, Kayabal Caddesi, Kat: Zemin, Blok No:Çarşı K-01, İçmeler/MUĞLA
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[email protected]
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