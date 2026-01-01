Since its development in 1900s sunglasses have become one of our most favorite accessories. Sunglasses dont only protect our eyes against harmful UV rays also help us to complement our clothes at the same time. Sunglasses will always play a key role as a style complement. Choosing correct sunglasses which is perfectly fit to your face and helping you to emphasize your feature, is very important. Even though accessories which men can use are limited, they can complete their style with a well-chosen pair of sunglasses. Round shaped sunglasses can be fit perfectly to suits or casual clothes. Since they do not cover your face completely, they reveal your feature and give you a cool look. Wayfarer sunglasses have a retro style but they are suitable for every fashion and are becoming a wonderful choice for all men. You can prefer pilot style sunglasses when going to a meeting or a formal event. Sunglasses with reflective lenses will give you a different aura. You can discover new season’s round, pilot, retro, horn-rimmed or metal rimmed sunglasses in Exxeselection including sunglasses suitable for every style.