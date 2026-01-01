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Women’s Skirts

Always being one of the women’s essential clothes, skirts are associated with fashion nowadays. Skirts have broad range of options. There are lots of different skirt types such as pleated, bubble, mini, midi, pencil, flared and fishtail. Even though finding the appropriate skirt type to your body is hard at first, as soon as you know yourself, you can easily find out the best skirt for you at a single glance. Adapting your shoe model, skirts will remove your height problem. If you are not a tall person, you can pull everyone’s attention on yourself with a skirt model appropriate to your height. Fashion critics suggest high waist skirts for the women in trouble with their overweight. You can check and purchase new season’s Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans and Versace skirt models on Exxeselection.com

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Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 JBLK SİYAH - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 JBLK SİYAH - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,780.00 TL
-%10
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 G7JX LACİVERT - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 G7JX LACİVERT - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,780.00 TL
-%10
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 F45L PEMBE - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 F45L PEMBE - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,780.00 TL
-%10
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 BEYAZ - Via Dante Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 BEYAZ - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Etek
3,599.00 TL
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 BEJ - Via Dante Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 BEJ - Via Dante (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Etek
3,599.00 TL
Calvin Klein Pamuk Karışımlı Slim Fit Yüksek Bel LV047F364GYAS Kadın Etek LV047F364G YAS KREM - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuk Karışımlı Slim Fit Yüksek Bel LV047F364GYAS Kadın Etek LV047F364G YAS KREM - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
4,399.00 TL
3,299.25 TL
-%25
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G66E PEMBE - Guess Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G66E PEMBE - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,780.00 TL
-%10
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G1O6 BEYAZ - Guess Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G1O6 BEYAZ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,780.00 TL
-%10
Guess Sarah 4G Logolu Yün Karışımlı Tailored Fit Mini Triko W4BD0SZ3JD2 Kadın Etek W4BD0S Z3JD2 FNJS KREM - Guess Guess Sarah 4G Logolu Yün Karışımlı Tailored Fit Mini Triko W4BD0SZ3JD2 Kadın Etek W4BD0S Z3JD2 FNJS KREM - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
4,320.00 TL
-%10
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Boy Kot LV047D776G0MH Kadın Etek LV047D776G 0MH LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Boy Kot LV047D776G0MH Kadın Etek LV047D776G 0MH LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
4,999.00 TL
2,499.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Kot LV047D777GTWM Kadın Etek LV047D777G TWM SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Kot LV047D777GTWM Kadın Etek LV047D777G TWM SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
4,999.00 TL
2,499.50 TL
-%50
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FNHT KAHVE - Guess Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FNHT KAHVE - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
3,800.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%40
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini Boy W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FBDI LACİVERT - Guess Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini Boy W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FBDI LACİVERT - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
3,800.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%40
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 G4P2 BORDO - Guess Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 G4P2 BORDO - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,400.00 TL
3,080.00 TL
-%30
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 A74A LACİVERT - Guess Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 A74A LACİVERT - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
4,400.00 TL
3,080.00 TL
-%30
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 JBLK SİYAH - Guess Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 JBLK SİYAH - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
6,000.00 TL
4,200.00 TL
-%30
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 G012 BEYAZ - Guess Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 G012 BEYAZ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
6,000.00 TL
3,600.00 TL
-%40
Guess Annamaria Regular Fit Tüvit Mini Kalem W5YD15WHDB2 Kadın Etek W5YD15 WHDB2 F0LL BEYAZ - Guess Guess Annamaria Regular Fit Tüvit Mini Kalem W5YD15WHDB2 Kadın Etek W5YD15 WHDB2 F0LL BEYAZ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
5,400.00 TL
3,240.00 TL
-%40
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 FBCF SİYAH - Guess Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 FBCF SİYAH - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 F05O BEJ - Guess Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 F05O BEJ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy Kot J20J2251921AA Kadın Etek J20J225192 1AA MAVİ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy Kot J20J2251921AA Kadın Etek J20J225192 1AA MAVİ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
5,849.00 TL
3,509.40 TL
-%40
Guess New Çiçek Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 P7VM KREM-MAVİ - Guess Guess New Çiçek Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 P7VM KREM-MAVİ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
6,600.00 TL
5,940.00 TL
-%10
Calvin Klein Logolu Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Spor 00GWS4T901YAA Kadın Şort Etek 00GWS4T901 YAA BEYAZ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Spor 00GWS4T901YAA Kadın Şort Etek 00GWS4T901 YAA BEYAZ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
2,479.00 TL
1,735.30 TL
-%30
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F6DZ PUDRA - Guess Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F6DZ PUDRA - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F0DP KREM - Guess Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F0DP KREM - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Yüksek Bel Mini Boy Kalem J20J224862BEH Kadın Etek J20J224862 BEH SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Slim Fit Yüksek Bel Mini Boy Kalem J20J224862BEH Kadın Etek J20J224862 BEH SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Etek
2,799.00 TL
1,679.40 TL
-%40
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1125 BEYAZ - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1125 BEYAZ - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Kadın Etek
9,999.00 TL
4,499.55 TL
-%55
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1200 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1200 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Kadın Etek
9,999.00 TL
3,999.60 TL
-%60
Pinko Düğme Detaylı Yüksek Bel Midi Boy Kalem Kadın Etek 102883A1LKZ04 BEYAZ - Pinko Pinko Düğme Detaylı Yüksek Bel Midi Boy Kalem Kadın Etek 102883A1LKZ04 BEYAZ - Pinko (1)
Colour
Beden
Pinko Kadın Etek
17,199.00 TL
6,879.60 TL
-%60
Emporio Armani Pileli Regular Fit Midi Kadın Etek 3D2NT1 2M18Z 0327 PUDRA - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pileli Regular Fit Midi Kadın Etek 3D2NT1 2M18Z 0327 PUDRA - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Kadın Etek
43,699.00 TL
13,109.70 TL
-%70
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 15DD MAVİ - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 15DD MAVİ - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Kadın Etek
9,999.00 TL
3,999.60 TL
-%60
Armani Exchange Renk Bloklu Asimetrik Kesim Kısa Astarlı Transparan Uzun Kadın Etek 3RYN03 YN6FZ 2792 Turuncu-Beyaz - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Renk Bloklu Asimetrik Kesim Kısa Astarlı Transparan Uzun Kadın Etek 3RYN03 YN6FZ 2792 Turuncu-Beyaz - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Kadın Etek
13,499.00 TL
5,399.60 TL
-%60
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