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Women’s Vest Styles

Being one of the most comfortable compliments of clothes, vests are one of the most easily combinable components and still provides most dashy style. With vibrant colors and rich designs, combinable with t-shirt, sweater and shirts easily, elegant women’s vest models are ready to complete your style! Designed with top quality material, with women’s padded vest collection, you can catch a spectacular stance. With women’s luxury brand vest styles designed by worldwide-known producers, touching your combines magically will be good for you. Being one of the essentials in every season and providing you practical products, women’s vest style collection is accessible through our online store with Exxeselection quality.

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Tommy Jeans Keten Karışımlı V Yaka Kadın Yelek DW0DW22223 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Keten Karışımlı V Yaka Kadın Yelek DW0DW22223 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Kadın Yelek
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Tommy Jeans Keten Karışımlı V Yaka Kadın Yelek DW0DW22223 YBL BEYAZ - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Keten Karışımlı V Yaka Kadın Yelek DW0DW22223 YBL BEYAZ - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Kadın Yelek
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001954 AF21553 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001954 AF21553 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
15,899.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit V Yaka Kot Kadın Yelek XW002263 AF21338 MB001 MAVİ - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit V Yaka Kot Kadın Yelek XW002263 AF21338 MB001 MAVİ - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
12,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Zincir Detaylı Regular Fit V Yaka Kadın Yelek XW001954 AF21553 U6223 BEJ - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Zincir Detaylı Regular Fit V Yaka Kadın Yelek XW001954 AF21553 U6223 BEJ - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
15,899.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Regular Fit Kruvaze Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001823 AF16125 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit Kruvaze Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001823 AF16125 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
17,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Via Dante Regular Fit Kruvaze Yaka Bağlama Detaylı Kürk Kadın Yelek 68821807 BEJ - Via Dante Via Dante Regular Fit Kruvaze Yaka Bağlama Detaylı Kürk Kadın Yelek 68821807 BEJ - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Yelek
2,999.00 TL
2,099.30 TL
-%30
Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001279 AF16148 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001279 AF16148 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
14,299.00 TL
7,149.50 TL
-%50
Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001279 AF16148 U6242 KAHVE - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit V Yaka Düğmeli Kadın Yelek XW001279 AF16148 U6242 KAHVE - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
14,299.00 TL
7,149.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Suya Dayanıklı Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme LV047C511GYAS Kadın Yelek LV047C511G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Suya Dayanıklı Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme LV047C511GYAS Kadın Yelek LV047C511G YAS BEYAZ - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Yelek
8,099.00 TL
4,049.50 TL
-%50
Calvin Klein Kapitoneli Boxy Fit Kapüşonlu Şişme LV047D500GUB1 Kadın Yelek LV047D500G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kapitoneli Boxy Fit Kapüşonlu Şişme LV047D500GUB1 Kadın Yelek LV047D500G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Yelek
9,999.00 TL
4,999.50 TL
-%50
Armani Exchange Regular Fit Mono Yaka Zincir Detaylı Kadın Yelek XW000435 AF12749 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit Mono Yaka Zincir Detaylı Kadın Yelek XW000435 AF12749 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
14,599.00 TL
8,759.40 TL
-%40
Via Dante Çizgili Regular Fit V Yaka Keten Kadın Yelek 6333687 TAŞ - Via Dante Via Dante Çizgili Regular Fit V Yaka Keten Kadın Yelek 6333687 TAŞ - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Yelek
1,699.00 TL
1,189.30 TL
-%30
Via Dante Çizgili Regular Fit V Yaka Keten Kadın Yelek 6333544 HAKİ - Via Dante Via Dante Çizgili Regular Fit V Yaka Keten Kadın Yelek 6333544 HAKİ - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Beden
Via Dante Kadın Yelek
1,699.00 TL
1,189.30 TL
-%30
Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 JBLK SİYAH - Guess Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 JBLK SİYAH - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Yelek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 F9AW BEJ - Guess Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 F9AW BEJ - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Yelek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 F6K9 PUDRA - Guess Guess Matea Regular Fit V Yaka Logo Düğmeli W5RH85WGX02 Kadın Yelek W5RH85 WGX02 F6K9 PUDRA - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Yelek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
BSB Taşlı % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Kısa Kot Kadın Yelek 053-229900.093 GRİ - BSB BSB Taşlı % 100 Pamuk Regular Fit Kısa Kot Kadın Yelek 053-229900.093 GRİ - BSB (1)
Colour
Beden
BSB Kadın Yelek
8,799.00 TL
4,399.50 TL
-%50
EA7 Regular Fit Dik Yaka Yumuşak Tüylü Kadın Yelek 6DTQ03 TN2ZZ 1200 SİYAH - EA7 EA7 Regular Fit Dik Yaka Yumuşak Tüylü Kadın Yelek 6DTQ03 TN2ZZ 1200 SİYAH - EA7 (1)
Colour
Beden
EA7 Women's Vests
20,999.00 TL
12,599.40 TL
-%40
Pinko Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme Crop Kadın Yelek 101734 A11P C16 BEJ - Pinko Pinko Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme Crop Kadın Yelek 101734 A11P C16 BEJ - Pinko (1)
Colour
Beden
Pinko Kadın Yelek
13,999.00 TL
5,599.60 TL
-%60
Armani Exchange Çift Taraflı Regular Fit Uzun Şişme Kadın Yelek 6RYQ06 YN1MZ 04PV KIRMIZI - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Çift Taraflı Regular Fit Uzun Şişme Kadın Yelek 6RYQ06 YN1MZ 04PV KIRMIZI - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Women's Vests
25,799.00 TL
10,319.60 TL
-%60
Prepared by  T-Soft E-Commerce.