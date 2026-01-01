RETURN CONDITIONS:

1. You can submit your return request for the product(s) you have purchased within 14 days in accordance with the right of withdrawal under the Consumer Law. To be able to process the return for the product(s) you purchased, you must follow the steps below.

2. You can send the products you are returning by filling in the area at the bottom of the invoice sent to you completely, and using the FREE RETURN shipping advantage with our contracted carrier, Aras Kargo. Products shipped with a different courier company are not covered by the free return service. When handing your return to the cargo company, our company code below must be provided to the shipping officer. Once our company code is entered into the system, our company information and address will be automatically removed from the system.

Our Return Company Code: 822607621725 - Samanlı Branch (When you go to the Aras Kargo branch to send your product for return, it is sufficient to give the shipping officer “Our Return Company Code”.) (Address: Barış Mh. Defne Sok. No:34 Nilüfer/BURSA)

3. The labels and information stickers of the products to be returned must not be removed, and the products must be tried on without damaging them.

4. The products must not be damaged in any way, must not have been used, and must be in a condition that can be put back on sale. The product must be sent in its original packaging, in the condition it was received, together with the invoice. Product packages must not be deformed by writing on them, using carton tape, or any other writing. Shipments sent in this way will not be accepted

5. Due to hygienic reasons, return transactions for products such as swimwear, socks, and underwear cannot be made.

6. For the products in the order you want to return, once Exxeselection.com receives them in accordance with the return conditions, a refund will be made to your Credit Card within 14 days. The provision code is communicated to you via email. The reflection of the amount on your statement with the provision code occurs within the scope of your agreement with the bank. For amounts that do not appear on your statement, you can contact your bank together with your provision code.

For more detailed information about product return procedures, you can call the Exxeselection Customer Advisory Line at 444 30 79 every day during weekdays between 08:30 - 18:30, and on Saturdays between 08:30-12:30.