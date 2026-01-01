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Men’s Trousers Styles


 

Trousers, forming the foundation of men’s clothing, continue to be a staple in wardrobes with options such as fabric, linen, and jeans. High-quality men’s trousers selections that can be easily combined for casual gatherings or special occasions are offered with Exxeselection quality. You can stand out with carefully selected designs from collections created by globally recognized brands. With a wide range of products from the best men’s trousers brands, Exxeselection brings you elegance in every season. Explore our online store for men’s trousers that can be effortlessly paired with a shirt, sweater, or t-shirt, and complete your style with just one click.


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Calvin Klein Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça LV04LF609GUB1 Erkek Pantolon LV04LF609G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça LV04LF609GUB1 Erkek Pantolon LV04LF609G UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Pantolon
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça LV04LF609GCEF Erkek Pantolon LV04LF609G CEF LACİVERT - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça LV04LF609GCEF Erkek Pantolon LV04LF609G CEF LACİVERT - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Erkek Pantolon
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers %100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022142 BEJ - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers %100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022142 BEJ - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
12,995.00 TL
9,746.25 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers %100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022137 LACİVERT - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers %100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022137 LACİVERT - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
12,995.00 TL
9,746.25 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers % 100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022108 ANTRASİT - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers % 100 Keten Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT022108 ANTRASİT - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
12,995.00 TL
9,746.25 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT011142 BEJ - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT011142 BEJ - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
11,995.00 TL
8,996.25 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers Normal Bel Daralan Paça Liyosel Chino Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT011104 GRİ - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Normal Bel Daralan Paça Liyosel Chino Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT011104 GRİ - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
11,995.00 TL
8,996.25 TL
-%25
Brooks Brothers Normal Bel Daralan Paça Liyosel Chino Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT001101 KIRIK BEYAZ - Brooks Brothers Brooks Brothers Normal Bel Daralan Paça Liyosel Chino Erkek Pantolon BBSS26MPT001101 KIRIK BEYAZ - Brooks Brothers (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Brooks Brothers Erkek Pantolon
12,995.00 TL
9,746.25 TL
-%25
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Straight Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon MW0MW40915 RBT KUM - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuklu Straight Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon MW0MW40915 RBT KUM - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Pantolon
5,499.00 TL
4,124.25 TL
-%25
Jacob Cohen Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon JUMP T001 008 S4024 RW C74 SİYAH - Jacob Cohen Jacob Cohen Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon JUMP T001 008 S4024 RW C74 SİYAH - Jacob Cohen (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Jacob Cohen Men's Trousers
32,499.00 TL
Jacob Cohen Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon JUM QW009 001 S4024 RW C74 SİYAH - Jacob Cohen Jacob Cohen Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon JUM QW009 001 S4024 RW C74 SİYAH - Jacob Cohen (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Jacob Cohen Men's Trousers
29,999.00 TL
Isaora Normal Bel Daralan Paça Chino Erkek Pantolon ISR5311 DRNVY KOYU LACIVERT - Isaora Isaora Normal Bel Daralan Paça Chino Erkek Pantolon ISR5311 DRNVY KOYU LACIVERT - Isaora (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Isaora Erkek Pantolon
6,900.00 TL
Isaora Normal Bel Daralan Paça Chino Erkek Pantolon ISR5311 BEJ BEJ - Isaora Isaora Normal Bel Daralan Paça Chino Erkek Pantolon ISR5311 BEJ BEJ - Isaora (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Isaora Erkek Pantolon
6,900.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon EM005223 AF10013 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Düz Paça Erkek Pantolon EM005223 AF10013 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
15,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon EM004672 TE11109 UB109 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça Erkek Pantolon EM004672 TE11109 UB109 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
25,499.00 TL
Armani Exchange Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002877 AF25462 UB101 Lacivert - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002877 AF25462 UB101 Lacivert - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Trousers
10,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002406 AF24579 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002406 AF24579 UC001 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Trousers
10,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002406 AF24579 UB101 LACİVERT - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon XM002406 AF24579 UB101 LACİVERT - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Trousers
10,499.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Tommy Hilfiger Pamuk Karışımlı Tapered Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon MW0MW41777 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Pamuk Karışımlı Tapered Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon MW0MW41777 DW5 LACİVERT - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Pantolon
7,869.00 TL
5,901.75 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004872 AF13700 FB469 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004872 AF13700 FB469 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
16,799.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Empori Armani Çimalı Regular Fit Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM003051 AF10013 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Empori Armani Çimalı Regular Fit Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM003051 AF10013 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
14,599.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Erkek Pantolon EM001505 AF21368 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Erkek Pantolon EM001505 AF21368 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
21,399.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Pamuk ve Modal Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM000500 AF19060 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuk ve Modal Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM000500 AF19060 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
7,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG1 152 GRİ - Bluemint Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG1 152 GRİ - Bluemint (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Bluemint Erkek Pantolon
5,800.00 TL
Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG 313 İNDİGO - Bluemint Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG 313 İNDİGO - Bluemint (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Bluemint Erkek Pantolon
5,800.00 TL
Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG 123 HAKİ - Bluemint Bluemint Pamuklu Comfort Fit Normal Bel Daralan Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon ACESUMJOGG 123 HAKİ - Bluemint (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Bluemint Erkek Pantolon
5,800.00 TL
Armani Exchange Slim Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon 8NZP49 ZNYZZU 6107 TOPRAK - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Slim Fit Normal Bel Erkek Pantolon 8NZP49 ZNYZZU 6107 TOPRAK - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Trousers
9,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Keten Karışımlı Yüksek Bel Regular Fit Erkek Pantolon 8NZP15 ZNFNZ 1200 SİYAH - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Keten Karışımlı Yüksek Bel Regular Fit Erkek Pantolon 8NZP15 ZNFNZ 1200 SİYAH - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Armani Exchange Men's Trousers
12,199.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Normal Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004906 AF23435 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Normal Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004906 AF23435 UB118 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
19,999.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004872 AF13700 FC322 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004872 AF13700 FC322 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
16,799.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004539 AF10013 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Lastikli Paça Jogger Erkek Pantolon EM004539 AF10013 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
14,699.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
Empori Armani Çimalı Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Lastikli Paça Erkek Pantolon EM003051 AF10013 U8120 HAKİ - Emporio Armani Empori Armani Çimalı Pamuklu Regular Fit Normal Bel Lastikli Paça Erkek Pantolon EM003051 AF10013 U8120 HAKİ - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men's Trousers
14,599.00 TL
Sepet İndirimi
2 üründe %10, 3 üründe %15, 4+ üründe %20 Sepet indirimi
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