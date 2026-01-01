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Legging Styles, Prices

Easily wearable in summer or winter and going well with evert type of clothes, legging models became even more fashionable with their bright colors in recent years. At home, outside, walks, vacations and every moment of life, you can easily wear leggings. Shaping the body and providing legs a more perfect look, leggings are both stylish and comfortable choices. Especially in sports, leggings you can combine with your t-shirts will enhance your comfort. Black colored leggings are most preferred leggings for women. You can wear black leggings with white colored t-shirts, shirts and tunics in summer, just as you can combine with colorful sweaters such as red and sax colored ones in winter, thereby you may have a more fresh look. Yet in winter you can create a cooler style by wearing leggings with your long shirts and boots. You can create a fun style by wearing colorful leggings with simple t-shirts and sneakers. Classical stylishness can be achievable by wearing leggings with shirt dresses, long jackets and babettes. You should pay attention to fabric quality when choosing a legging appropriate for your style. Breathable leggings will comfort you more. You can find fittest legging models with every color and style with fair prices on Exxeselection online store.

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Calvin Klein Flare Fit Yüksek Bel Geniş Paça Sport LVGWS6L648UB1 Kadın Tayt LVGWS6L648 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Flare Fit Yüksek Bel Geniş Paça Sport LVGWS6L648UB1 Kadın Tayt LVGWS6L648 UB1 SİYAH - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Calvin Klein Kadın Tayt
3,849.00 TL
2,886.75 TL
-%25
Tommy Jeans Slim Fit Logolu Yüksek Bel Kadın Tayt DW0DW22110 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Slim Fit Logolu Yüksek Bel Kadın Tayt DW0DW22110 BDS SİYAH - Tommy Jeans (1)
Colour
Beden
Tommy Jeans Kadın Tayt
4,719.00 TL
3,539.25 TL
-%25
Guess Alba Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça V5BB06K1942 Kadın Tayt V5BB06 K1942 JBLK SİYAH - Guess Guess Alba Slim Fit Normal Bel Dar Paça V5BB06K1942 Kadın Tayt V5BB06 K1942 JBLK SİYAH - Guess (1)
Colour
Beden
Guess Kadın Tayt
3,600.00 TL
3,240.00 TL
-%10
EA7 Slim Fit Viskon Karışımlı Kışlık Kadın Tayt 6RTP73 TJRLZ 1200 SİYAH - EA7 EA7 Slim Fit Viskon Karışımlı Kışlık Kadın Tayt 6RTP73 TJRLZ 1200 SİYAH - EA7 (1)
Colour
Beden
EA7 Tights
8,599.00 TL
5,159.40 TL
-%40
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