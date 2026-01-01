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Emporio Armani Men's Sandals

Emporio Armani continues to impress with its comfortable and stylish designs. You will fell like wearing nothing on your feet through the lightweight structure of its sandals models. Close-fit to your feet, the sole was produced from rubber material. Ideal for your foot health, the sandal models are wearable for many years without any problem when they are used with proper care. Emporio Armani men’s sandals are offered to stylish men with its different color options. Special prints on the models virtually crown the elegance of your feet. Having an unusual approach, these special models are wearable at every moment of daily life. The models size proportions vary from 40 to 45 in order to be used by all men. Products are offered on Exxeselection with Emporio Armani quality. You can purchase many models appropriate to your taste from ever renewed sandals collection with just a simple click. They will be shipped to any address by packaging specially. In order to show elegance of your foot style at every step, you can prefer the Italian brand Emporio Armani men’s sandals models. Most popular men in the world choose from the products of this special brand. If you think you are among the men who care for quality while choosing sandals you can start now to discover the sandals of Emporio Armani servicing as a world brand. On Exxeselection all options of Emporio Armani sandals models are combined together for you. You can check every product and order in a few minutes. Your order will reach your address as soon as possible. You can use our unconditional return and exchange services after your purchase.

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Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
12,399.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
6,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 LACİVERT - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
6,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000042 AF22189 MZ680 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000042 AF22189 MZ680 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
5,199.00 TL
Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri ve Süet Detaylı Çapraz Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik X4P124 XR340 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri ve Süet Detaylı Çapraz Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik X4P124 XR340 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
24,699.00 TL
9,879.60 TL
-%60
Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 T680 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 T680 BEYAZ-SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
7,799.00 TL
3,119.60 TL
-%60
Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 K578 MAVİ-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 K578 MAVİ-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
7,799.00 TL
3,119.60 TL
-%60
Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 K485 SİYAH-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Tek Bantlı Unisex Terlik XVPS11 XR273 K485 SİYAH-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
7,799.00 TL
3,119.60 TL
-%60
Emporio Armani Kartal Logolu Unisex Terlik XVPS15 XD444 N349 SİYAH-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Kartal Logolu Unisex Terlik XVPS15 XD444 N349 SİYAH-BEYAZ - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
8,899.00 TL
4,449.50 TL
-%50
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik X4P134 XD405 01791 BEJ - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik X4P134 XD405 01791 BEJ - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
10,299.00 TL
7,724.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik X4P134 XD405 00002 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik X4P134 XD405 00002 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
16,999.00 TL
8,499.50 TL
-%50
Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri Düz Erkek Terlik X4P125 XN789 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Hakiki Deri Düz Erkek Terlik X4P125 XN789 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
17,499.00 TL
8,749.50 TL
-%50
Emporio Armani Logolu Çapraz Bantlı Deri Erkek Terlik X4P124 XN787 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Çapraz Bantlı Deri Erkek Terlik X4P124 XN787 K001 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
16,799.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik S XVPS01 XN129 00002 SİYAH - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik S XVPS01 XN129 00002 SİYAH - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Beden
Emporio Armani Men Slippers
4,999.00 TL
2,999.40 TL
-%40
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