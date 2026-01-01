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Men's Bag Styles

Complementing your combinations, bags have become an essential accessory for men as well. Men’s bag preferences are usually proportional with their character. Bags don't only carry our daily belongings. They also give hints about our style. Men should prioritize their personal style while choosing bags to being compatible with other clothes. You should always prioritize fashion and your own style while choosing bags which are used in whether daily occupations or vacations. You can usually prefer shoulder bags in daily life. These kind of bags can hold many of your stuff due to their internal volume. You can use shoulder bags made out of brown or black leather in your businesses easily. Briefcases will give you more formal look. You can take leather briefcases along with you when you wear suits. As for backpacks, they are the most practical choice for you. Being both stylish and functional, these bags help you to carry most of your stuff easily without burdening your shoulders. There are many options for backpacks such as leather, military and retro. You can find bag models most suitable for you from every color and style on Exxeselection.

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Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Çanta AM0AM14515 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Çanta AM0AM14515 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Çanta
4,799.00 TL
3,359.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Çanta 50572866 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Çanta 50572866 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Çanta
6,505.00 TL
4,878.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Sydney Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HMSYSYP6411 Erkek Sırt Çantası HMSYSY P6411 BLA Siyah - Guess Guess Sydney Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HMSYSYP6411 Erkek Sırt Çantası HMSYSY P6411 BLA Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Sydney Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HMSYSYP6411 Erkek Sırt Çantası
10,600.00 TL
7,950.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14844 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14844 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Erkek Çanta
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14828 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14828 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
4,599.00 TL
3,023.00 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14822 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14822 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Fermuarlı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
4,199.00 TL
2,743.05 TL
-%35
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14764 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14764 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
4,019.00 TL
2,813.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14701 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14701 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14688 DW6 Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14688 DW6 Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14688 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14688 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14608 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14608 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
4,019.00 TL
2,813.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Bilek Askılı Erkek Çanta XM002600 AF22652 UB100 Lacivert - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Bilek Askılı Erkek Çanta XM002600 AF22652 UB100 Lacivert - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Bilek Askılı Erkek Çanta
7,599.00 TL
6,079.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Çanta 50572883 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Çanta 50572883 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Çanta
8,605.00 TL
6,453.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta 50572882 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta 50572882 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
6,800.00 TL
5,100.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Fred Perry Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Spor Unisex Çanta L3352 774 Siyah-gold - Fred Perry Fred Perry Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Spor Unisex Çanta L3352 774 Siyah-gold - Fred Perry (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Fred Perry Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Spor Unisex Çanta
8,499.00 TL
6,799.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Logolu Erkek Çanta AM0AM14698 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Logolu Erkek Çanta AM0AM14698 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Logolu Erkek Çanta
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Çıkartılabilir Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14642 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Çıkartılabilir Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14642 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Çıkartılabilir Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
2,299.00 TL
1,609.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14633 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14633 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
2,299.00 TL
1,609.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14514 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14514 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
2,999.00 TL
2,099.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Armani Exchange Logolu Bilek Asklı Erkek Çanta XM003576 AF26659 MC043 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Bilek Asklı Erkek Çanta XM003576 AF26659 MC043 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Bilek Asklı Erkek Çanta
7,599.00 TL
6,079.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı LV04D1277GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası LV04D1277G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı LV04D1277GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası LV04D1277G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı LV04D1277GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası
4,019.00 TL
2,641.75 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14634 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Jeans Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14634 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Jeans Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
3,449.00 TL
2,278.87 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Armani Exchange Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta XM003601 AF26691 MC028 Siyah-gri - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta XM003601 AF26691 MC028 Siyah-gri - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta
7,999.00 TL
6,399.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı 14 inç LV04D3561GUB1 Erkek Çanta LV04D3561G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı 14 inç LV04D3561GUB1 Erkek Çanta LV04D3561G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı 14 inç LV04D3561GUB1 Erkek Çanta
8,619.00 TL
6,033.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı LV04D3461GUB1 Erkek Çanta LV04D3461G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı LV04D3461GUB1 Erkek Çanta LV04D3461G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı LV04D3461GUB1 Erkek Çanta
8,049.00 TL
5,634.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14510 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14510 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Tek Saplı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
3,449.00 TL
2,414.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14474 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta AM0AM14474 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Bilek Askılı Aksesuar Erkek Çanta
2,299.00 TL
1,609.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14442 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta AM0AM14442 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Çanta
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Sırt Çantası AM0AM14438 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Sırt Çantası AM0AM14438 BDS Siyah - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Ayarlanabilir Askılı Erkek Sırt Çantası
7,469.00 TL
5,228.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta 50568347 002 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta 50568347 002 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta
8,605.00 TL
6,453.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta 50535686 002 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta 50535686 002 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo Logolu Tek Saplı Erkek Çanta
6,800.00 TL
4,767.74 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı Deri LV04D1323GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası LV04D1323G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı Deri LV04D1323GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası LV04D1323G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Bilek Askılı Deri LV04D1323GUB1 Erkek Traş Çantası
5,749.00 TL
3,778.91 TL
-%34
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