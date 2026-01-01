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Women’s Blouson Styles

Being one of the essential components of winter, blousons take place in our wardrobes as an important complement to clothes in wet and cold weather. With their fitting and cut, close-fitted women’s blouson styles includes options that everyone dressed differently will find what they were looking for. Whether you have sportive or classical style, you can reflect your stylishness everywhere you go by choosing an appropriate option between most elegant women’s blouson models. You can find the options that gathered the season’s popular color and patterns by brand women’s blousons produced with quality fabric and special designs, through the Exxeselection’s women’s blouson collection. You can check our online store for the women’s blouson styles produced by worldwide known brands and purchase now.

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Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Fit Yün Karışımlı Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont WW0WW51532 GWA Kahve - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Fit Yün Karışımlı Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont WW0WW51532 GWA Kahve - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Relaxed Fit Yün Karışımlı Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont
16,099.00 TL
11,269.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW23409 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW23409 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
14,949.00 TL
10,464.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW23409 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW23409 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
14,949.00 TL
10,464.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW21619 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW21619 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
11,499.00 TL
7,519.60 TL
-%35
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
16,099.00 TL
11,269.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 V11 Bordo - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 V11 Bordo - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
16,099.00 TL
11,269.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18610 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
16,099.00 TL
11,269.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18609 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont DW0DW18609 BDS Siyah - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kadın Mont
14,369.00 TL
10,058.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Sophy Regular Fit Şal Yaka Cepli Suni W0BL0NWDCH0 Kadın Kürk W0BL0N WDCH0 G596 Bordo - Guess Guess New Sophy Regular Fit Şal Yaka Cepli Suni W0BL0NWDCH0 Kadın Kürk W0BL0N WDCH0 G596 Bordo - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Sophy Regular Fit Şal Yaka Cepli Suni W0BL0NWDCH0 Kadın Kürk
11,600.00 TL
8,133.20 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Slim Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kapitoneli Fermuarlı W6BL38W4087 Kadın Mont W6BL38 W4087 A115 Bej - Guess Guess Slim Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kapitoneli Fermuarlı W6BL38W4087 Kadın Mont W6BL38 W4087 A115 Bej - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Slim Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kapitoneli Fermuarlı W6BL38W4087 Kadın Mont
18,600.00 TL
13,950.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kapitoneli Logolu LV047H514G67U Kadın Mont LV047H514G 67U Ekru - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kapitoneli Logolu LV047H514G67U Kadın Mont LV047H514G 67U Ekru - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kapitoneli Logolu LV047H514G67U Kadın Mont
14,369.00 TL
10,058.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Crop LV047H509GWFM Kadın Mont LV047H509G WFM Kahve - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Crop LV047H509GWFM Kadın Mont LV047H509G WFM Kahve - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Crop LV047H509GWFM Kadın Mont
17,249.00 TL
12,074.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Marina Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont W6BL38 W4087 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess New Marina Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont W6BL38 W4087 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Marina Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont
18,600.00 TL
13,950.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Logolu LV047H514GUB1 Kadın Mont LV047H514G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Logolu LV047H514GUB1 Kadın Mont LV047H514G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Logolu LV047H514GUB1 Kadın Mont
14,369.00 TL
10,058.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Daisy Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Suya Dayanıklı W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G6I6 Gül kurusu - Guess Guess New Daisy Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Suya Dayanıklı W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G6I6 Gül kurusu - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Daisy Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Suya Dayanıklı W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont
12,000.00 TL
9,000.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont V6BL12 W4503 RGP Bordo - Guess Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont V6BL12 W4503 RGP Bordo - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont
8,000.00 TL
6,000.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont V6BL12 W4503 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont V6BL12 W4503 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont
8,000.00 TL
5,609.10 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont V6BL12 W4503 G1E0 Krem - Guess New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Grazia Kapitoneli Kapüşonlu Slim Fit V6BL12W4503 Kadın Mont
8,000.00 TL
6,000.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Dokulu Fermuarlı Crop Kadın Mont DW0DW22912 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Dokulu Fermuarlı Crop Kadın Mont DW0DW22912 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Dokulu Fermuarlı Crop Kadın Mont
7,469.00 TL
5,228.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kemer Detaylı LV047D507G67U Kadın Mont LV047D507G 67U Ekru - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kemer Detaylı LV047D507G67U Kadın Mont LV047D507G 67U Ekru - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Kemer Detaylı LV047D507G67U Kadın Mont
13,799.00 TL
9,098.54 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Slim Fit Cepli Çıtçıtlı Kapitone Kadın Mont WW0WW50936 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Slim Fit Cepli Çıtçıtlı Kapitone Kadın Mont WW0WW50936 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Slim Fit Cepli Çıtçıtlı Kapitone Kadın Mont
11,499.00 TL
7,558.48 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Su Geçirmez Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont WW0WW49852 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Su Geçirmez Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont WW0WW49852 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Su Geçirmez Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont
11,499.00 TL
8,049.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont DW0DW22915 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont DW0DW22915 YBH Beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Kapüşonlu Yaka Fermuarlı Kadın Mont
13,219.00 TL
8,689.07 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Amalia Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Fermuarlı V6BL04K6310 Kadın Mont V6BL04 K6310 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Amalia Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Fermuarlı V6BL04K6310 Kadın Mont V6BL04 K6310 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Amalia Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Fermuarlı V6BL04K6310 Kadın Mont
13,200.00 TL
9,900.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Kapitoneli Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme V5BL11WGYC2 Kadın Mont V5BL11 WGYC2 G1EA Kahve - Guess Guess Kapitoneli Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme V5BL11WGYC2 Kadın Mont V5BL11 WGYC2 G1EA Kahve - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Kapitoneli Logolu Regular Fit Dik Yaka Şişme V5BL11WGYC2 Kadın Mont
10,600.00 TL
7,432.06 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont XW000228 AF12286 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont XW000228 AF12286 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont
22,399.00 TL
17,919.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont XW000228 AF12286 U1039 Ekru - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont XW000228 AF12286 U1039 Ekru - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Kapitoneli Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Yaka Kadın Mont
22,399.00 TL
17,919.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont
12,000.00 TL
8,422.36 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G596 Bordo - Guess Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G596 Bordo - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont
12,000.00 TL
8,413.65 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G012 Beyaz - Guess Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont W6BL56 W4195 G012 Beyaz - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess New Daisy Suya Dayanıklı 4G Logolu Kapüşonlu W6BL56W4195 Kadın Mont
12,000.00 TL
8,582.28 TL
-%28
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Kapitoneli Cropped Fit Şişme LV047H521GVG5 Kadın Mont LV047H521G VG5 Bordo - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kapitoneli Cropped Fit Şişme LV047H521GVG5 Kadın Mont LV047H521G VG5 Bordo - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kapitoneli Cropped Fit Şişme LV047H521GVG5 Kadın Mont
16,099.00 TL
10,582.14 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Suya Dayanıklı Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Şişme LV047H504GUB1 Kadın Mont LV047H504G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Suya Dayanıklı Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Şişme LV047H504GUB1 Kadın Mont LV047H504G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Suya Dayanıklı Çıkarılabilir Kapüşonlu Şişme LV047H504GUB1 Kadın Mont
11,499.00 TL
7,767.32 TL
-%32
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