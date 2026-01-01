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Men’s Shirt Styles


 

Suitable for every moment of daily life, shirts are among the key pieces that provide undeniable elegance for both casual and special occasions. Available in checkered, striped, plain, and patterned designs, men’s shirt selections adapt to different climates with various fabric types and appeal to a wide range of styles. While checkered and patterned shirts are ideal for a sporty everyday look, plain and striped models are often preferred by men who want to achieve a refined style for special moments. Produced by leading men’s shirt brands using high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship, these shirts attract those who value style and detail. Explore the Exxeselection shirt category featuring collections from globally recognized brands.


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Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek MW0MW40486 BCL Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek MW0MW40486 BCL Lacivert - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek
5,749.00 TL
4,024.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek MW0MW36238 0CE Mavi-beyaz - Tommy Hilfiger Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek MW0MW36238 0CE Mavi-beyaz - Tommy Hilfiger (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Hilfiger Erkek Gömlek
5,309.00 TL
3,716.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0QL Bordo - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0QL Bordo - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0QK Bordo - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0QK Bordo - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23517 V11 Bordo - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23517 V11 Bordo - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Erkek Gömlek
4,889.00 TL
3,422.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek M5516 Q20 Koyu yeşil - Fred Perry Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek M5516 Q20 Koyu yeşil - Fred Perry (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek
9,999.00 TL
7,999.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek M3464 F81 Açık mavi - Fred Perry Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek M3464 F81 Açık mavi - Fred Perry (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Fred Perry Erkek Gömlek
9,999.00 TL
7,999.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Gömlek 50570554 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Gömlek 50570554 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Gömlek
21,730.00 TL
16,297.50 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo Oversize Fit Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Gömlek 50570487 001 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Oversize Fit Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Gömlek 50570487 001 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo Oversize Fit Yaka Fermuarlı Erkek Gömlek
14,590.00 TL
10,942.50 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Gömlek 50570247 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Gömlek 50570247 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Gömlek
14,590.00 TL
10,942.50 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek Z6YH02 W3475 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek Z6YH02 W3475 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek
7,400.00 TL
5,550.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek Z6YH02 W3475 G7V2 Lacivert - Guess Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek Z6YH02 W3475 G7V2 Lacivert - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Achille Klasik Yaka Çıtçıt Düğmeli Z6YH02W3475 Erkek Gömlek
7,400.00 TL
5,550.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek M6YH31 W2892 FMK3 Beyaz - Guess Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek M6YH31 W2892 FMK3 Beyaz - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek
6,000.00 TL
4,500.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek M6YH31 W2892 FBHQ Lacivert - Guess Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek M6YH31 W2892 FBHQ Lacivert - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Ls All Over Jacquard Logolu Jakarlı Klasik Yaka Uzun Kollu M6YH31W2892 Erkek Gömlek
6,000.00 TL
4,500.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Ocean Coast Kareli Logolu Klasik Yaka Göğüs Cep Detaylı M6BH59W4572 Erkek Gömlek M6BH59 W4572 F73J Lacivert - Guess Guess Ocean Coast Kareli Logolu Klasik Yaka Göğüs Cep Detaylı M6BH59W4572 Erkek Gömlek M6BH59 W4572 F73J Lacivert - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Ocean Coast Kareli Logolu Klasik Yaka Göğüs Cep Detaylı M6BH59W4572 Erkek Gömlek
6,600.00 TL
4,950.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Ekoseli M6BH37W4286 Erkek Gömlek M6BH37 W4286 LM0M Bej - Guess Guess Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Ekoseli M6BH37W4286 Erkek Gömlek M6BH37 W4286 LM0M Bej - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Regular Fit Klasik Yaka Ekoseli M6BH37W4286 Erkek Gömlek
6,600.00 TL
4,950.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek M1YH20 W7ZK1 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek M1YH20 W7ZK1 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek
5,200.00 TL
3,900.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek M1YH20 W7ZK1 G011 Beyaz - Guess Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek M1YH20 W7ZK1 G011 Beyaz - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Ls Sunset Pamuklu Slim Fit Uzun Kollu M1YH20W7ZK1 Erkek Gömlek
5,200.00 TL
3,900.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek EM006705 AF23800 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek EM006705 AF23800 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek
14,399.00 TL
10,799.25 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Emporio Armani Erkek Gömlek EM005446 AF10762 F6219 Gri - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Erkek Gömlek EM005446 AF10762 F6219 Gri - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Erkek Gömlek
17,599.00 TL
8,975.49 TL
-%49
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Gömlek 50572063 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Gömlek 50572063 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Gömlek
9,445.00 TL
7,083.75 TL
-%25
Bluemint Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Çizgili Erkek Gömlek MILES 651 Açık mavi - Bluemint Bluemint Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Çizgili Erkek Gömlek MILES 651 Açık mavi - Bluemint (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Bluemint Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Çizgili Erkek Gömlek
4,800.00 TL
Yıldızlı ürün Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek EM006705 AF23800 UB118 Lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek EM006705 AF23800 UB118 Lacivert - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Regular Fit Yaka Logo Nakışlı Erkek Gömlek
14,399.00 TL
10,799.25 TL
-%25
Bluemint Kadife Rahat Kalıp Çıtçıt Düğmeli Erkek Gömlek CHESTER 316 Bej - Bluemint Bluemint Kadife Rahat Kalıp Çıtçıt Düğmeli Erkek Gömlek CHESTER 316 Bej - Bluemint (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Bluemint Kadife Rahat Kalıp Çıtçıt Düğmeli Erkek Gömlek
10,400.00 TL
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 YBL Beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 YBL Beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 MBM Yeşil - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 MBM Yeşil - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 C3Q Açık mavi - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 C3Q Açık mavi - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23711 C1G Lacivert - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Logolu Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek
4,599.00 TL
3,219.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Regular Fit Uzun Kollu Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23615 0MZ Mavi - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Regular Fit Uzun Kollu Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23615 0MZ Mavi - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Regular Fit Uzun Kollu Erkek Gömlek
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Pamuklu Regular Fit Göğüs Cep Detaylı Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23529 M04 Yeşil - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Pamuklu Regular Fit Göğüs Cep Detaylı Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23529 M04 Yeşil - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Pamuklu Regular Fit Göğüs Cep Detaylı Erkek Gömlek
4,889.00 TL
3,278.03 TL
-%33
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0M1 Mavi-beyaz - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23528 0M1 Mavi-beyaz - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Düğmeli Yaka Erkek Gömlek
5,169.00 TL
3,618.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23521 0QM Bordo - Tommy Jeans Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Erkek Gömlek DM0DM23521 0QM Bordo - Tommy Jeans (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Tommy Jeans Ekoseli Pamuklu Regular Fit Kapüşonlu Erkek Gömlek
8,049.00 TL
5,634.30 TL
-%30
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