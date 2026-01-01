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Men’s Sandals Styles


 

Sandals are a right choice for those who do not want wearing shoes in hot summer weathers. Feet in shoes may sometimes sweat in hot weathers and you may want to remove your shoes at once. In such circumstances, you can comfort your feet at home or outside by choosing right sandals models for men. You can choose most suitable model for your style through various men’s sandals models suited for every style in pool sides, walks and daily life. Combining sandals is not as easy as shoes are. Men’s leather sandals are suited to wear with trousers. Thong sandals are suited to wear at pool and seaside in vacations rather than daily clothing. Most of the people think that wearing socks and sandals together is not right, but with a good combination you can amaze everyone. Strappy sandals like Birkenstock and Crocs styles, are suited to wear together with socks. You can easily wear wide strap leather sandals under your trousers or shorts. T-strap leather sandals have more a sportive style. Check Exxeselection for men’s sandals models suited for every style. You can find sandals models such as thong sandals, wide and thin strap sandals appealing to every style in Exxeselection.


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Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik 151213 Taş - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik 151213 Taş - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Erkek Terlik
6,999.00 TL
4,986.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik 129421 Siyah - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik 129421 Siyah - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Eva Çift Bantlı Erkek Terlik
3,299.00 TL
2,350.54 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik 151183 Kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik 151183 Kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Arizona Bf Nu Çift Bantlı Nubuk Unisex Terlik
6,999.00 TL
4,986.79 TL
-%29
Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik 1026171 Açık pembe - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik 1026171 Açık pembe - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Vl Kemer Detaylı Süet Unisex Terlik
8,299.00 TL
5,913.04 TL
-%29
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EM005960 AF26000 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik
13,699.00 TL
9,589.30 TL
-%30
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik 159713 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik 159713 Koyu kahve - Birkenstock (1)
Colour
Size
Birkenstock Boston Deri Kemer Detaylı Unisex Terlik
11,499.00 TL
8,193.04 TL
-%29
Boss Büyük Logolu Erkek Terlik 50536835 007 Siyah-gold - Boss Boss Büyük Logolu Erkek Terlik 50536835 007 Siyah-gold - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Büyük Logolu Erkek Terlik
2,595.00 TL
2,205.75 TL
-%15
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik
3,534.00 TL
Crocs Classic Camouflage Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik 211936-0DD Antrasit - Crocs Crocs Classic Camouflage Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik 211936-0DD Antrasit - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Classic Camouflage Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik
3,534.00 TL
2,827.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-4CC Lacivert-kırmızı - Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-4CC Lacivert-kırmızı - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik
3,534.00 TL
2,827.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-1WF Beyaz - Crocs Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-1WF Beyaz - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik
3,594.00 TL
2,875.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Crocband Clog T Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik 207005-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs Crocs Crocband Clog T Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik 207005-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Crocband Clog T Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik
2,334.00 TL
1,867.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik 206340-309 Yeşil - Crocs Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik 206340-309 Yeşil - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Classic All Terrain Clog Sandalet Erkek Terlik
3,894.00 TL
3,115.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Crocband Clog K Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik 207006-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs Crocs Crocband Clog K Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik 207006-126 Beyaz-lacivert - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Crocband Clog K Logolu Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Çocuk Terlik
2,574.00 TL
2,059.20 TL
-%20
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EX000044 AF22191 U0009 Beyaz - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik EX000044 AF22191 U0009 Beyaz - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Erkek Terlik
7,399.00 TL
4,439.40 TL
-%40
Crocs Crocband Gum Clog Sandalet Unisex Terlik 212756-3BX Haki - Crocs Crocs Crocband Gum Clog Sandalet Unisex Terlik 212756-3BX Haki - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Crocband Gum Clog Sandalet Unisex Terlik
3,834.00 TL
3,067.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Classic Logolu Unisex Terlik 10001-0DA Antrasit - Crocs Crocs Classic Logolu Unisex Terlik 10001-0DA Antrasit - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Classic Logolu Unisex Terlik
2,994.00 TL
2,395.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-3BX Haki - Crocs Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik 11016-3BX Haki - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Crocband Logolu Unisex Terlik
3,594.00 TL
2,875.20 TL
-%20
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC021 Siyah-gold - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC021 Siyah-gold - Ea7 (1)
Colour
Size
Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik
5,499.00 TL
4,399.20 TL
-%20
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-066 Siyah - Crocs Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 205089-066 Siyah - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs Bayaband Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik
3,534.00 TL
2,827.20 TL
-%20
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XUP001 XV820 K488 Beyaz-siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XUP001 XV820 K488 Beyaz-siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik
5,199.00 TL
3,639.30 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM022290GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM022290GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02229 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM022290GJ Erkek Terlik
2,749.00 TL
2,199.20 TL
-%20
EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC026 Siyah-gümüş - Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik 7X000356 AF18618 MC026 Siyah-gümüş - Ea7 (1)
Colour
Size
Ea7 EA7 Logolu Unisex Terlik
5,499.00 TL
4,399.20 TL
-%20
Crocs InMotion Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 209964-0DA Antrasit - Crocs Crocs InMotion Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik 209964-0DA Antrasit - Crocs (1)
Colour
Size
Crocs InMotion Clog Logolu Unisex Terlik
4,734.00 TL
3,787.20 TL
-%20
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021130GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02113 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021130GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02113 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021130GJ Erkek Terlik
3,019.00 TL
2,264.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021010GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02101 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021010GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02101 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021010GJ Erkek Terlik
4,949.00 TL
3,711.75 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik
7,399.00 TL
4,439.40 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021070GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02107 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021070GJ Erkek Terlik HM0HM02107 0GJ Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu HM0HM021070GJ Erkek Terlik
2,469.00 TL
EA7 Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Terlik 7X000666 AF23653 MC513 Siyah - Ea7 EA7 Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Terlik 7X000666 AF23653 MC513 Siyah - Ea7 (1)
Colour
Size
Ea7 EA7 Çıkarılabilir Kayışlı Unisex Terlik
9,999.00 TL
6,999.30 TL
-%30
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 Lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik EX000044 AF22191 UB102 Lacivert - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Unisex Terlik
7,399.00 TL
4,439.40 TL
-%40
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 M0028 Beyaz-siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik XM002744 AF23456 M0028 Beyaz-siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Terlik
4,799.00 TL
3,599.25 TL
-%25
Calvin Klein Desenli HM0HM021100GT Erkek Terlik HM0HM02110 0GT Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Desenli HM0HM021100GT Erkek Terlik HM0HM02110 0GT Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Desenli HM0HM021100GT Erkek Terlik
2,749.00 TL
2,061.75 TL
-%25
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