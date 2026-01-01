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Women’s Bag Styles

With its trends improving every day, the bag fashion continues to grow while gaining acceleration as a result of women’s dazzling preferences. Being one of the essentials in women’s daily life, women’s bag models are in demand for the reason of their functionality as well as being a fashion accessory. Designed with quality materials, women’s bag styles are prepared and presented to users by worldwide known brands. Women’s bag brands whose style emphasizes elegance and quality, appeal to women wants to carry their classiness everywhere. You can create wonderful trends with women’s sport bag styles that you can combine with elegant trousers. If you want to discover Exxeselection women’s bag collection that offers you worldwide known brands’ women’s bag models, you can begin to check our online shop now.

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Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003056 AF28605 U6186 Taba - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003056 AF28605 U6186 Taba - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
10,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Çapraz Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003034 AF26577 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Çapraz Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003034 AF26577 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Çapraz Askılı Kadın Çanta
11,199.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003034 AF26577 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003034 AF26577 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Omuz Askılı Kadın Çanta
11,199.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002989 AF19902 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002989 AF19902 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
11,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002988 AF19902 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002988 AF19902 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
12,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002988 AF19902 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002988 AF19902 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
12,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002565 AF12039 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002565 AF12039 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
10,999.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002158 AF26570 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002158 AF26570 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
12,499.00 TL
Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta V6BZ07 W4597 RGP Bordo - Guess Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta V6BZ07 W4597 RGP Bordo - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta
5,400.00 TL
Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta V6BZ07 W4597 G1EA Kahve - Guess Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta V6BZ07 W4597 G1EA Kahve - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Cris Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı V6BZ07W4597 Kadın Çanta
5,400.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3891G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3891G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
8,049.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3891G BAL Kahve - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3891G BAL Kahve - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
8,049.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3875G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3875G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
8,619.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3875G BAL Kahve - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3875G BAL Kahve - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
8,619.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3869G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3869G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
6,319.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3869G BAP Bordo - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3869G BAP Bordo - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
6,319.00 TL
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3783G 2XA Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta LV04F3783G 2XA Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Kadın Çanta
9,199.00 TL
Guess Camden Logolu Omuz Askılı HWSG938180 Kadın Çanta HWSG93 8180 ESP Kahve - Guess Guess Camden Logolu Omuz Askılı HWSG938180 Kadın Çanta HWSG93 8180 ESP Kahve - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Camden Logolu Omuz Askılı HWSG938180 Kadın Çanta
11,200.00 TL
Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWSG2484230 Kadın Çanta HWSG24 84230 LTL Kahve - Guess Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWSG2484230 Kadın Çanta HWSG24 84230 LTL Kahve - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWSG2484230 Kadın Çanta
10,400.00 TL
Guess Carmella Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HWPT2225180 Kadın Çanta HWPT22 25180 BDL Bordo - Guess Guess Carmella Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HWPT2225180 Kadın Çanta HWPT22 25180 BDL Bordo - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Carmella Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı HWPT2225180 Kadın Çanta
9,000.00 TL
Guess Carmella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWPD2225050 Kadın Çanta HWPD22 25050 BNN Krem - Guess Guess Carmella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWPD2225050 Kadın Çanta HWPD22 25050 BNN Krem - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Carmella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWPD2225050 Kadın Çanta
9,800.00 TL
Guess Jewels Taşlı Omuz Askılı HWEM2248720 Kadın Çanta HWEM22 48720 PEW Bronz - Guess Guess Jewels Taşlı Omuz Askılı HWEM2248720 Kadın Çanta HWEM22 48720 PEW Bronz - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Jewels Taşlı Omuz Askılı HWEM2248720 Kadın Çanta
9,000.00 TL
Guess Melody Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG9735060 Kadın Çanta HWBG97 35060 BRO Kahve - Guess Guess Melody Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG9735060 Kadın Çanta HWBG97 35060 BRO Kahve - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Melody Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG9735060 Kadın Çanta
9,800.00 TL
Guess Noelle Logolu Omuz Askılı HWBG9672730 Kadın Çanta HWBG96 72730 CLO Antrasit - Guess Guess Noelle Logolu Omuz Askılı HWBG9672730 Kadın Çanta HWBG96 72730 CLO Antrasit - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Noelle Logolu Omuz Askılı HWBG9672730 Kadın Çanta
9,800.00 TL
Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG236220 Kadın Çanta HWBG23 6220 BLA Siyah - Guess Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG236220 Kadın Çanta HWBG23 6220 BLA Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Lorella Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG236220 Kadın Çanta
9,800.00 TL
Guess Allegra Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG2237060 Kadın Çanta HWBG22 37060 RED Kırmızı - Guess Guess Allegra Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG2237060 Kadın Çanta HWBG22 37060 RED Kırmızı - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Allegra Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı HWBG2237060 Kadın Çanta
10,400.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta EW002329 AF17799 M5185 Bordo - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta EW002329 AF17799 M5185 Bordo - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Çıkarılabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
28,299.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta 9426900 A874 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta 9426900 A874 U6208 Ekru - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
11,599.00 TL
Armani Exchange Taşlı Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003374 AF26449 MC009 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Taşlı Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003374 AF26449 MC009 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Taşlı Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
10,999.00 TL
1 ürüne %10, 2+ ürüne %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Sırt Çantası XW003148 AF26569 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Sırt Çantası XW003148 AF26569 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Sırt Çantası
12,999.00 TL
1 ürüne %10, 2+ ürüne %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003055 AF28605 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW003055 AF28605 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
12,499.00 TL
1 ürüne %10, 2+ ürüne %15 Sepet indirimi
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002990 AF26452 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta XW002990 AF26452 U6032 Kahve - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Ayarlanabilir Askılı Kadın Çanta
10,999.00 TL
1 ürüne %10, 2+ ürüne %15 Sepet indirimi
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