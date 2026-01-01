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Men’s Scarves Styles

Being among the essential pieces of cold weathers, scarves have become a fine detail for you to reflect your style to the streets. You can easily combine a scarf model that you can choose according to your style, with trench coat or coat selections and spice up your stylishness. In Exxeselection that presents you men’s scarf models from worldwide known brands, scarves which one more stylish than the other, offer its users a cozy atmosphere in cold months with its maximum functionality. Men’s scarf models that you can easily use not only in winters, also in mid-seasons, provide you all the details which will consolidate your style. You can find scarf models which you will use with regular cut blouson models, as well as chequered and patterned options in our collection. If you would like to discover our stylish, quality and functional scarf models, you can check our online shop.

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Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal 50518661 405 Lacivert - Boss Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal 50518661 405 Lacivert - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal
3,895.00 TL
2,726.50 TL
-%30
Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal 50518661 001 Siyah - Boss Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal 50518661 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
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Boss 41 x 185 cm Logolu Çift Taraflı Erkek Şal
3,895.00 TL
2,921.25 TL
-%25
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