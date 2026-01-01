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Women’s Skirts

Always being one of the women’s essential clothes, skirts are associated with fashion nowadays. Skirts have broad range of options. There are lots of different skirt types such as pleated, bubble, mini, midi, pencil, flared and fishtail. Even though finding the appropriate skirt type to your body is hard at first, as soon as you know yourself, you can easily find out the best skirt for you at a single glance. Adapting your shoe model, skirts will remove your height problem. If you are not a tall person, you can pull everyone’s attention on yourself with a skirt model appropriate to your height. Fashion critics suggest high waist skirts for the women in trouble with their overweight. You can check and purchase new season’s Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans and Versace skirt models on Exxeselection.com

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Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek W6YD14 W2940 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek W6YD14 W2940 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek
6,600.00 TL
Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek W6YD14 W2940 A117 Bej - Guess Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek W6YD14 W2940 A117 Bej - Guess (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Guess Juliane Pamuk Karışımlı Pileli Mini W6YD14W2940 Kadın Etek
6,600.00 TL
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Kahve - Via Dante Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Kahve - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Size
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek
3,599.00 TL
2,519.30 TL
-%30
Guess New Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 PMIE Krem-yeşil - Guess Guess New Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 PMIE Krem-yeşil - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess New Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek
6,600.00 TL
3,960.00 TL
-%40
Fred Perry Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Pileli Mini Kadın Etek E2106 90A Siyah - Fred Perry Fred Perry Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Pileli Mini Kadın Etek E2106 90A Siyah - Fred Perry (1)
Colour
Size
Fred Perry Regular Fit Lastikli Bel Pileli Mini Kadın Etek
10,949.00 TL
7,664.30 TL
-%30
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 G7JX Lacivert - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 G7JX Lacivert - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
2,880.00 TL
-%40
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 F45L Pembe - Guess Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek V6GD11 W1802 F45L Pembe - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Pileli Logolu Lastikli Bel Mini V6GD11W1802 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
2,880.00 TL
-%40
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Beyaz - Via Dante Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Beyaz - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Size
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek
3,599.00 TL
2,519.30 TL
-%30
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Bej - Via Dante Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek 2511 Bej - Via Dante (1)
Colour
Size
Via Dante Pamuklu Relaxed Fit Brode İşlemeli Midi Kadın Etek
3,599.00 TL
2,519.30 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Pamuk Karışımlı Slim Fit Yüksek Bel LV047F364GYAS Kadın Etek LV047F364G YAS Krem - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuk Karışımlı Slim Fit Yüksek Bel LV047F364GYAS Kadın Etek LV047F364G YAS Krem - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Pamuk Karışımlı Slim Fit Yüksek Bel LV047F364GYAS Kadın Etek
4,399.00 TL
3,079.30 TL
-%30
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G66E Pembe - Guess Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G66E Pembe - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
2,940.00 TL
-%30
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G1O6 Beyaz - Guess Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek V6RD07 Z4652 G1O6 Beyaz - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Shari Regular Fit Örgü Detaylı Triko Pileli V6RD07Z4652 Kadın Etek
4,200.00 TL
3,150.00 TL
-%25
Guess Sarah 4G Logolu Yün Karışımlı Tailored Fit Mini Triko W4BD0SZ3JD2 Kadın Etek W4BD0S Z3JD2 FNJS Krem - Guess Guess Sarah 4G Logolu Yün Karışımlı Tailored Fit Mini Triko W4BD0SZ3JD2 Kadın Etek W4BD0S Z3JD2 FNJS Krem - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Sarah 4G Logolu Yün Karışımlı Tailored Fit Mini Triko W4BD0SZ3JD2 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
2,880.00 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Kot LV047D777GTWM Kadın Etek LV047D777G TWM Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Kot LV047D777GTWM Kadın Etek LV047D777G TWM Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Mini Kot LV047D777GTWM Kadın Etek
4,999.00 TL
2,499.50 TL
-%50
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FNHT Kahve - Guess Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FNHT Kahve - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini Boy W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FBDI Lacivert - Guess Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini Boy W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek W5BD81 Z3JD2 FBDI Lacivert - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Aubrey 4G Logolu Slim Fit Lastikli Bel Mini Boy W5BD81Z3JD2 Kadın Etek
4,800.00 TL
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 G4P2 Bordo - Guess Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 G4P2 Bordo - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek
4,400.00 TL
3,080.00 TL
-%30
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 A74A Lacivert - Guess Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek V5BD02 Z1152 A74A Lacivert - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Sabina Pileli Yün Karışımlı Kışlık Mini Boy Triko V5BD02Z1152 Kadın Etek
4,400.00 TL
3,080.00 TL
-%30
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 JBLK Siyah - Guess Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 JBLK Siyah - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek
7,400.00 TL
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 G012 Beyaz - Guess Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek W5YD65 Z0130 G012 Beyaz - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Emmie Regular Fit Normal Bel Mini Boy Triko W5YD65Z0130 Kadın Etek
7,400.00 TL
Guess Annamaria Regular Fit Tüvit Mini Kalem W5YD15WHDB2 Kadın Etek W5YD15 WHDB2 F0LL Beyaz - Guess Guess Annamaria Regular Fit Tüvit Mini Kalem W5YD15WHDB2 Kadın Etek W5YD15 WHDB2 F0LL Beyaz - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Annamaria Regular Fit Tüvit Mini Kalem W5YD15WHDB2 Kadın Etek
5,400.00 TL
3,240.00 TL
-%40
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 FBCF Siyah - Guess Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 FBCF Siyah - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 F05O Bej - Guess Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek W4BD53 Z37K0 F05O Bej - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Lise Tamamı Logolu Slim Fit Normal Bel Triko Mini W4BD53Z37K0 Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy Kot J20J2251921AA Kadın Etek J20J225192 1AA Mavi - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy Kot J20J2251921AA Kadın Etek J20J225192 1AA Mavi - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Regular Fit Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy Kot J20J2251921AA Kadın Etek
5,849.00 TL
3,509.40 TL
-%40
Guess New Çiçek Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 P7VM Krem-mavi - Guess Guess New Çiçek Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek W5GD66 WH9Z2 P7VM Krem-mavi - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess New Çiçek Desenli Dökümlü Yırtmaçlı Midi Boy W5GD66WH9Z2 Kadın Etek
6,600.00 TL
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F6DZ Pudra - Guess Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F6DZ Pudra - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F0DP Krem - Guess Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek W5RD63 WGW82 F0DP Krem - Guess (1)
Colour
Size
Guess Daphnee Regular Fit Yüksek Bel Tüvit W5RD63WGW82 Kadın Etek
5,000.00 TL
3,000.00 TL
-%40
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Yüksek Bel Mini Boy Kalem J20J224862BEH Kadın Etek J20J224862 BEH Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Slim Fit Yüksek Bel Mini Boy Kalem J20J224862BEH Kadın Etek J20J224862 BEH Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Slim Fit Yüksek Bel Mini Boy Kalem J20J224862BEH Kadın Etek
2,799.00 TL
1,679.40 TL
-%40
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1125 Beyaz - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 1125 Beyaz - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek
10,999.00 TL
4,949.55 TL
-%55
Emporio Armani Pileli Regular Fit Midi Kadın Etek 3D2NT1 2M18Z 0327 Pudra - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pileli Regular Fit Midi Kadın Etek 3D2NT1 2M18Z 0327 Pudra - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pileli Regular Fit Midi Kadın Etek
47,999.00 TL
14,399.70 TL
-%70
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 15DD Mavi - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek 3DYS91 YJFDZ 15DD Mavi - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Pamuklu Fermuarlı Kadın Şort Etek
10,999.00 TL
4,399.60 TL
-%60
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