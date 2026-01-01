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Men’s Coat Styles


 

Coats, one of the most essential pieces in cold winter weather, not only keep you warm with their materials but also elevate your style with their design. In a fashion world that evolves every day, staying warm is no longer enough—there is also a growing demand for unique pieces that complement a stylish appearance. Men’s coat models designed for suits and those paired with sporty combinations such as jeans can vary significantly in style. While men who prioritize elegance often lean towards classic men’s winter coat models, they may also prefer more dynamic and modern alternatives. Whatever your choice, attention to detail in design and material quality is crucial when selecting men’s wool blend coats. Exxeselection offers these qualities with great advantages. Explore our online store to discover the most stylish coat models.


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Yıldızlı ürün Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Cep Detaylı Erkek Kaban EM006501 AF27763 U6030 Koyu kahve - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Cep Detaylı Erkek Kaban EM006501 AF27763 U6030 Koyu kahve - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Regular Fit Cep Detaylı Erkek Kaban
37,499.00 TL
28,124.25 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Kaban 50571854 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Kaban 50571854 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Kaban
48,295.00 TL
36,221.25 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Kaban 50571846 209 Kahve - Boss Boss Erkek Kaban 50571846 209 Kahve - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Kaban
41,260.00 TL
30,945.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Kaban 50571846 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Kaban 50571846 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Kaban
41,260.00 TL
30,945.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50571812 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50571812 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban
29,395.00 TL
22,046.25 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban 50571529 404 Lacivert - Boss Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban 50571529 404 Lacivert - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban
38,740.00 TL
29,055.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban 50571529 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban 50571529 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Yün Ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Regular Fit Erkek Kaban
38,740.00 TL
29,055.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 030 Gri - Boss Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 030 Gri - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban
38,740.00 TL
19,757.40 TL
-%49
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban 50549193 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Yün ve Kaşmir Karışımlı Relaxed Fit Dik Yaka Erkek Kaban
38,740.00 TL
18,128.43 TL
-%53
Yıldızlı ürün Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225508 Beyaz - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225508 Beyaz - Exxe (1)
Colour
Size
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,249.58 TL
-%57
Yıldızlı ürün Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 Lacivert - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 Lacivert - Exxe (1)
Colour
Size
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,249.58 TL
-%57
Yıldızlı ürün Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 Siyah - Exxe Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban EXK225510 Siyah - Exxe (1)
Colour
Size
Exxe Su Geçirmez Fermuarlı Kapüşonlu Erkek Kaban
9,999.00 TL
4,249.58 TL
-%57
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Ekoseli Fermuarlı İç Yelekli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502260 030 Gri - Boss Boss Ekoseli Fermuarlı İç Yelekli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502260 030 Gri - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Ekoseli Fermuarlı İç Yelekli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban
37,249.00 TL
15,830.82 TL
-%58
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Çıkarılabilir İç Panelli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502320 131 Bej - Boss Boss Çıkarılabilir İç Panelli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban 50502320 131 Bej - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Çıkarılabilir İç Panelli Yün Karışımlı Slim Fit Erkek Kaban
32,799.00 TL
13,939.57 TL
-%58
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