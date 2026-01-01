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Men’s Wallet Styles

A quality wallet is the best companion for men. They hold the money we earn under hard conditions. There are factors we should notice, while choosing a quality wallet. The features that should be taken care for men’s wallets are as follows: being leather definitely, having smooth edges and being flexible. If you are one of those who prioritize quality while choosing wallets, preferring a wallet made out of quality leather will be a good decision. Wallets that is stitched in production processes, present potential for durable use once you buy them. Armani Collezioni, Armani Exchange, Armani Jeans and Hugo Boss are the brands which represent fashion in men’s wallet models. If you are among those who do not compromise on quality, you discover the wallet selections offered for sale on Exxeselection.

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Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF26691 MC028 Siyah-gri - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF26691 MC028 Siyah-gri - Armani Exchange (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,799.00 TL
Boss Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50568378 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50568378 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
6,595.00 TL
Calvin Klein Logolu LV04D1257GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1257G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu LV04D1257GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1257G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu LV04D1257GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
3,449.00 TL
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1305GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1305G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1305GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1305G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1305GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
3,449.00 TL
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1230G YG1 Kahve - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1230G YG1 Kahve - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan
2,869.00 TL
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1230G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1230G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1230GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
2,869.00 TL
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1225G YG1 Kahve - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1225G YG1 Kahve - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GYG1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,599.00 TL
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1225G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1225G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1225GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,599.00 TL
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1177GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1177G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1177GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1177G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein % 100 Deri Logolu LV04D1177GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,599.00 TL
Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF27287 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF27287 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
6,299.00 TL
Calvin Klein Hardware Emblem Deri Logolu LV04D1166GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1166G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Hardware Emblem Deri Logolu LV04D1166GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1166G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Hardware Emblem Deri Logolu LV04D1166GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,019.00 TL
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1164GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1164G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1164GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1164G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri LV04D1164GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,599.00 TL
Hugo Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50568425 001 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50568425 001 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
6,595.00 TL
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF19931 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF19931 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,899.00 TL
4,424.25 TL
-%25
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB104 Kahve - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB104 Kahve - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan
10,199.00 TL
7,139.30 TL
-%30
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB107 Lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan EM002521 AF13666 UB107 Lacivert - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Katlanabilir Erkek Cüzdan
10,199.00 TL
7,139.30 TL
-%30
Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF22541 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF22541 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,899.00 TL
4,424.25 TL
-%25
Boss Desenli Erkek Cüzdan 50558487 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Desenli Erkek Cüzdan 50558487 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Desenli Erkek Cüzdan
8,495.00 TL
5,946.50 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1126GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1126G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1126GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1126G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1126GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
3,149.00 TL
2,519.20 TL
-%20
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1063GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1063G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1063GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1063G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Deri Kartlık LV04D1063GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
4,599.00 TL
Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558581 001 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558581 001 Siyah - Hugo (1)
Colour
Size
Hugo Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
4,966.50 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1155GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1155G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1155GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan LV04D1155G UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1)
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Deri Logolu LV04D1155GUB1 Erkek Cüzdan
3,449.00 TL
2,759.20 TL
-%20
Hugo 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558549 001 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50558549 001 Siyah - Hugo (1)
Colour
Size
Hugo 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
7,095.00 TL
5,676.00 TL
-%20
Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan EM001742 AF14774 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan EM001742 AF14774 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Tamamı Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan
15,699.00 TL
Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50536512 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50536512 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,895.00 TL
Armani Exchange Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12702 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12702 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Hakiki Deri Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
6,299.00 TL
Hugo Deri 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552783 002 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Deri 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan 50552783 002 Siyah - Hugo (1)
Colour
Size
Hugo Deri 4G Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,295.00 TL
3,706.50 TL
-%30
Hugo 4G Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50552780 002 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 4G Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan 50552780 002 Siyah - Hugo (1)
Colour
Size
Hugo 4G Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan
5,995.00 TL
4,196.50 TL
-%30
Emporio Armani Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Cüzdan EM000987 AF13805 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Cüzdan EM000987 AF13805 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Fermuarlı Erkek Cüzdan
17,599.00 TL
Armani Exchange Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12133 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange Armani Exchange Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan XM000168 AF12133 UC001 Siyah - Armani Exchange (1)
Colour
Size
Armani Exchange Kabartma Logolu Erkek Cüzdan
5,899.00 TL
4,424.25 TL
-%25
Boss Logolu Rfid Korumalı Erkek Cüzdan 50536479 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Rfid Korumalı Erkek Cüzdan 50536479 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Rfid Korumalı Erkek Cüzdan
5,895.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan Y4R168 Y138E 81072 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan Y4R168 Y138E 81072 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Deri Erkek Cüzdan
9,499.00 TL
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