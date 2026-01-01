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Men’s Socks Styles


 

Although socks may seem like small accessories, they are among the most essential pieces of clothing. They are a constant part of daily life at home, at work, during sports, and in every environment. Choosing socks made from quality fabrics helps prevent sweating and discomfort. When selecting casual socks, it is important to match them with the color of your trousers and shoes. With changing trends, men’s socks featuring bold colors and patterns have become increasingly popular. Mid-calf socks are generally ideal for suits and classic outfits, and should be selected in harmony with your overall style while ensuring comfortable elastic bands that do not harm the leg. Ankle-length socks are commonly preferred for sportswear, while no-show socks offer a clean and modern look when paired with the right shoes such as suede or moccasins. At Exxeselection, you can find men’s socks in various colors, styles, and lengths to suit every need.


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Boss Desenli Streç Pamuklu Uzun 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50478352 403 Lacivert - Boss Boss Desenli Streç Pamuklu Uzun 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50478352 403 Lacivert - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Desenli Streç Pamuklu Uzun 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
980.00 TL
Hugo Streç Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50516394 001 Siyah - Hugo Hugo Streç Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50516394 001 Siyah - Hugo (1)
Colour
Size
Hugo Streç Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
650.00 TL
Exxe Yumuşak Dokulu Bambu Erkek Çorap 6220001 Lacivert - Exxe
Colour
Size
Exxe Yumuşak Dokulu Bambu Erkek Çorap
299.99 TL
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50469839 012 Antrasit - Boss Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50469839 012 Antrasit - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,095.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
2,199.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF25376 MC647 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF25376 MC647 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
2,499.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF25376 MB728 Lacivert-petrol-açık gri - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000554 AF25376 MB728 Lacivert-petrol-açık gri - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
2,499.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000538 AF25376 MC624 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000538 AF25376 MC624 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,399.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Logolu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF26377 UC001 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,699.00 TL
Boss Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50538188 100 Beyaz - Boss Boss Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50538188 100 Beyaz - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
980.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF20653 MB153 Lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF20653 MB153 Lacivert - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,999.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 401 Lacivert-beyaz - Boss Boss Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 401 Lacivert-beyaz - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 100 Beyaz - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 100 Beyaz - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50559426 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50554563 100 Beyaz - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50554563 100 Beyaz - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
920.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50554563 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50554563 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
920.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50543482 100 Beyaz - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50543482 100 Beyaz - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,095.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50543482 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap 50543482 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,095.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu Erkek Çorap 50511423 401 Lacivert - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu Erkek Çorap 50511423 401 Lacivert - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50491208 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap 50491208 001 Siyah - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuk Karışımlı Logolu Erkek Çorap 50469849 100 Beyaz - Boss Boss Pamuk Karışımlı Logolu Erkek Çorap 50469849 100 Beyaz - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuk Karışımlı Logolu Erkek Çorap
840.00 TL
Boss Pamuklu 5 Pack Erkek Çorap 50493197 972 Siyah-beyaz-bej - Boss Boss Pamuklu 5 Pack Erkek Çorap 50493197 972 Siyah-beyaz-bej - Boss (1)
Colour
Size
Boss Pamuklu 5 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,995.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF20653 MC061 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF20653 MC061 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF20653 MB434 Lacivert-beyaz-lacivert - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF20653 MB434 Lacivert-beyaz-lacivert - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF14446 M0066 Beyaz - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000550 AF14446 M0066 Beyaz - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,699.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF20653 MC061 Siyah - Emporio Armani
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,999.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000538 AF20085 MC402 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000538 AF20085 MC402 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,599.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM003751 AF20084 MC005 Siyah - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM003751 AF20084 MC005 Siyah - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,899.00 TL
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM003751 AF20084 MC001 Siyah-beyaz - Emporio Armani Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap EM003751 AF20084 MC001 Siyah-beyaz - Emporio Armani (1)
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Pamuklu Logolu 2 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,899.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF20083 MC061 Siyah - Emporio Armani
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,899.00 TL
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap EM000548 AF20083 MB153 Lacivert - Emporio Armani
Colour
Size
Emporio Armani Logolu Pamuklu Babet 3 Pack Erkek Çorap
1,899.00 TL
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