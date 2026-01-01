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Men’s Boxer Styles


 

Paying attention to underwear is just as important for men as it is for women. Comfort and quality should be the main priorities when choosing boxers. The selected product should be made from high-quality cotton fabric and designed to minimize sweating, as it is worn throughout the day. Comfort and ease are as important in underwear as style is in outerwear. Boxers that are too tight or too loose can negatively affect daily activities. Likewise, products made from low-quality synthetic fabrics may cause discomfort due to sweating. Therefore, choosing high-quality options is always a smart decision. With boxer models from trusted brands such as Hugo Boss and Philipp Plein, you can carry out your daily activities comfortably. Explore Exxeselection for men’s boxer styles that appeal to every taste.


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Yıldızlı ürün Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer 50570931 962 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer 50570931 962 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer
3,565.00 TL
2,673.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Boxer 50570030 991 Siyah-antrasit-siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Boxer 50570030 991 Siyah-antrasit-siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Boxer
3,565.00 TL
2,673.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Boxer 50567789 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Boxer 50567789 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Boxer
3,565.00 TL
2,673.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Erkek Boxer 50554693 966 Siyah - Boss Boss Erkek Boxer 50554693 966 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo 3 Pack Yıldız Desenli Logolu Erkek Boxer 50549140 641 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 3 Pack Yıldız Desenli Logolu Erkek Boxer 50549140 641 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo 3 Pack Yıldız Desenli Logolu Erkek Boxer
3,565.00 TL
2,673.75 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer 50545668 997 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer 50545668 997 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo 3 Pack Logolu Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer 50532550 649 Siyah - Hugo Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer 50532550 649 Siyah - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer 50532550 466 Lacivert - Hugo Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer 50532550 466 Lacivert - Hugo (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Hugo 3 Pack Logo Baskılı Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4607TM6 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 TM6 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4607TM6 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 TM6 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4607TM6 Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,693.04 TL
-%35
Yıldızlı ürün Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR11BI Beyaz - Palm Angels Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR11BI Beyaz - Palm Angels (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer
1,999.00 TL
1,599.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR11BI Siyah - Palm Angels Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR11BI Siyah - Palm Angels (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 2 Pack Erkek Boxer
1,999.00 TL
1,599.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Siyah-beyaz-lacivert - Palm Angels Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Siyah-beyaz-lacivert - Palm Angels (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
2,799.00 TL
2,239.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Lacivert - Palm Angels Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Lacivert - Palm Angels (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
2,799.00 TL
2,239.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Siyah - Palm Angels Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer PLA1UMBTR01TR Siyah - Palm Angels (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Palm Angels Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
2,799.00 TL
2,239.20 TL
-%20
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Lastikli Bel Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer LV00NB4389 4NK Siyah - Calvin Klein New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Lastikli Bel Logolu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,812.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein 3lü Paket Logolu LV00NB46070YL Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 0YL Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein 3lü Paket Logolu LV00NB46070YL Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 0YL Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein 3'lü Paket Logolu LV00NB46070YL Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,812.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein 5li Paket Logolu LV00NB43904O1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4390 4O1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein 5li Paket Logolu LV00NB43904O1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4390 4O1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein 5'li Paket Logolu LV00NB43904O1 Erkek Boxer
4,019.00 TL
2,813.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4847X2U Erkek Boxer LV00NB4847 X2U Siyah-beyaz-gri - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4847X2U Erkek Boxer LV00NB4847 X2U Siyah-beyaz-gri - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack LV00NB4847X2U Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,812.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB47304XB Erkek Boxer LV00NB4730 4XB Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB47304XB Erkek Boxer LV00NB4730 4XB Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB47304XB Erkek Boxer
2,759.00 TL
1,931.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer LV00NB4472 6PZ Turuncu-gri-siyah - Calvin Klein New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,469.00 TL
1,728.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50555054 001 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50555054 001 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 645 Lacivert-yeşil-lacivert - Boss Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 645 Lacivert-yeşil-lacivert - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 262 Siyah - Boss Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50554443 262 Siyah - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50544263 997 Siyah-yeşil-bordo - Boss Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50544263 997 Siyah-yeşil-bordo - Boss (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer 50544263 002 Siyah - Boss New Season
Colour
Size
Boss Logolu Pamuklu 3 Pack Erkek Boxer
3,040.00 TL
2,280.00 TL
-%25
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46266D4 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4626 6D4 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46266D4 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4626 6D4 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46266D4 Erkek Boxer
2,869.00 TL
1,885.84 TL
-%34
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 4KJ Siyah-gri-lacivert - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 4KJ Siyah-gri-lacivert - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,812.30 TL
-%30
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 4KJ Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer LV00NB4607 4KJ Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Pamuklu Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB46074KJ Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer LV00NB4847 X2V Mavi-beyaz-petrol - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer LV00NB4847 X2V Mavi-beyaz-petrol - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Erkek Boxer
2,589.00 TL
1,812.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4651 UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651UB1 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4651 UB1 Siyah - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651UB1 Erkek Boxer
2,869.00 TL
1,876.14 TL
-%35
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651NH3 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4651 NH3 Lacivert-mavi-haki - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651NH3 Erkek Boxer LV00NB4651 NH3 Lacivert-mavi-haki - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB4651NH3 Erkek Boxer
2,869.00 TL
2,008.30 TL
-%30
Yıldızlı ürün Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB45754XR Erkek Boxer LV00NB4575 4XR Lacivert-sarı-gri - Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB45754XR Erkek Boxer LV00NB4575 4XR Lacivert-sarı-gri - Calvin Klein (1) New Season
Colour
Size
Calvin Klein Logolu 3 Pack LV00NB45754XR Erkek Boxer
2,639.00 TL
1,847.30 TL
-%30
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