What Is the Difference Between Eau De Toilette (EDT) and Eau De Parfum (EDP)?

It’s perfectly normal to want your fragrance to reach the environment before you do and to smell great. That’s why, when shopping for perfume, you may feel undecided about the fragrance contents. This uncertainty perfume becomes even more complicated when you look through the different types and come across three-letter abbreviations like EDT and EDP.

For this, you first need to know what these abbreviations mean, why they are used, and what the differences are. With this information, you can choose the perfume that suits you. You can also understand whether your choice is right based on details such as price and perfume concentration. You can access all this information through our guide.

What Are EDT and EDP? What Does Perfume Concentration Mean?

When you want to choose the perfect perfume, you’ll come across two different concepts. If you don’t know what these concepts mean, the selection process can take longer and you may not be able to achieve the desired fragrance effect with the wrong choice. First, you need to know the two key concepts that stand out in perfume types.

EDT: Perfumes in which the amount of essence ranges between 4% and 15% answer the question what is edt perfume. Perfumes with the abbreviation eau de toilette are known for having a lighter scent. That’s why they’re suitable for daytime use.

When used, they help release a light fragrance into the environment. In addition, EDT perfumes can be worn throughout all four seasons. They feel fresh, light, and airy. Also, in terms of intensity, they are generally considered lower than other perfumes.

EDP:Perfumes in which the amount of essence ranges between 10% and 20% answer the question what is edp perfume. Products with the abbreviation eau de parfum are known for having a stronger, more intense scent. They are suitable for special occasions and evening hours.

Also, thanks to their longevity, they help you enjoy an impressive fragrance for a long time. These perfumes are also known for having a high concentration. This makes it easier to get the more desired intense scent even when using a small amount. These perfumes are also ideal for use in winter and in cool weather.

Is the Claim That EDP Lasts Longer Really True?

You may want your perfume to last for hours. The reason is that you don’t want to feel the need to reapply perfume, and you don’t want situations like sweating to cause problems. In this case, you need to find out the information about is edp longer-lasting or edt. Especially the rumors that EDP perfumes last longer encourage you to learn more about this topic.

The fact that the essence concentration in EDP perfumes reaches levels around the 20% range helps make the longer-lasting claim more believable. Compared to EDT, it’s seen that it maintains its effect for a longer time. However, this doesn’t happen at the same level for every EDP perfume, because there are factors that can increase or decrease longevity beyond the essence intensity.

One of the factors that increases the longevity of EDP perfumes is known to be the fragrance notes. When we talk about fragrance notes, you need to look at the aromas and the ingredients in the perfume. Some notes evaporate quickly, which reduces the longevity, but in some notes there is no high volatility, so the scent on the body can be felt for longer.

If the perfume you purchase contains fruit aromas of the greenery and citrus type, you should know that the EDP perfume will last for a shorter time on your body. That’s because these notes have a high volatility and the scent disappears quickly.

If the perfume you purchase contains woody aromas and amber details, you can perceive the scent on your skin for a longer time. Therefore, if longevity is important to you, you should pay attention to the perfume notes during the selection stage.

If you want your fragrance to stay on your skin for a long time, you should focus on the application method in addition to the fragrance notes. To prevent the scent you apply to your skin from disappearing, you can try using a moisturizer.

First, you can apply the moisturizer to the suitable areas of your body, and then spray your perfume. Especially when you apply these steps to areas such as the elbows, wrists, and neck, it’s possible to see that your scent lasts longer in those areas.

Your skin type has a big impact on how long the perfume lasts. For this reason, it’s recommended that you take your skin type into account during the selection stage. If you have dry skin, you should choose EDP products with a more intense essence.

This way, you prevent the scent you use from dispersing quickly. If you have oily skin, you should choose perfumes with a lighter essence. Because your skin will hold the scent for a long time, fragrances with a high concentration won’t be suitable for you.

The Main Differences Between Eau De Toilette (EDT) and Eau De Parfum (EDP)

Before you go shopping, it’s important to know what the difference between edt and edp is. This way, you won’t end up with the wrong perfume choice.

The main differences between EDT and EDP perfumes;

Intensity: The bases of EDT products are less intense than those of EDP products.

Refreshing feeling: While EDT perfumes need to be refreshed frequently, EDP doesn’t create a need for reapplication.

Price: Because the main ratio is higher, EDP perfumes are generally seen as more expensive than the other type. You can also observe the price difference by brand.

Longevity: EDP perfumes can last on the skin for up to 8 hours, while the longevity of EDT perfumes is typically around 4 hours.

Usage area: EDP is a suitable choice for special invitations and romantic dinners, while EDT is more suitable for work life and daily use.

You can make your decision by reading the listed differences carefully. During this decision stage, you should also consider the situations in which you need to use the perfumes, your fragrance preferences, and your skin type.

Which Perfume Should Be Preferred in Which Situation?

You may be wondering about the situations in which EDP and EDT perfumes—commonly used today—should be worn. Using the right perfume for the situation helps you feel comfortable and smell great.

Depending on the situations that occur during the day, the perfume usage details are as follows;

If you want to spread a fresh scent around you in summer, your choice should be EDT products.

If you have a business life and you want your fresh scent to be noticed in the workplace, you should use an EDT product.

If you’re getting ready for a special day, it’s important to have an impressive fragrance. In this case, your choice should be EDP products.

If you desire a long-lasting scent in winter, your preference should be EDP varieties.

If you’ll be in a social setting with friends, you can use an energetic and fresh scent by choosing an EDT perfume.

In these situations, you also shouldn’t give up on considering your personal preferences when choosing your perfume. You should take into account what you want to influence the person in front of you, or whether you want your scent to be perceived.

Why Is EDP More Expensive?

When you go shopping for perfume, you may notice that EDP perfumes are more expensive than EDT perfumes. The main reason for this is that more essence is used in EDP-themed perfumes.

As a result, fruit, flower, or plant aromas are used more. In addition, you’ll also see a higher amount of oil that helps the fragrances work effectively. These two factors help the perfume last longer. As the amount of product used increases, prices rise.

One reason EDP perfumes are priced higher is that they are suitable for use in every season. To achieve this, the content of the perfumes produced is seen as more diverse and developed.

You may decide to buy a perfume to gift someone or to use yourself. In that case, you first need to decide things like whether your perfume will be long-lasting or light and intense.

If you prefer your perfume to provide long-lasting performance, you can choose EDP perfume varieties. If you don’t prefer longevity and you like lighter scents, you can choose EDT perfume varieties. To choose perfumes of both types, you can visit the Exxeselection site and review the collection.