A Look at Fall/Winter Styles 2020/21

A Look at Fall/Winter Styles

After a very lively summer; a sophisticated, boldly self-assured winter awaits us. Authorities who keep fashion’s dynamics under control have unveiled the Fall/Winter collections.

Forget every winter style you know—this winter, we’re climbing the Everest of perfection. Let’s start with a little preview: push your imagination!

In women’s fashion, we’re getting goosebumps with statement knit sets, oversized balloon sleeves, glossy dark colors, and mismatched color and texture combinations. While summer-inspired floral patterns are adapted for winter in men’s style, we’ll mainly see the dominance of earthy and dark tones.

Proud and Bold Fall/Winter Men’s Fashion

High fashion isn’t agreeing on a single direction in its collections this season. In the Fall/Winter season, it’s possible to find products for every style for men. Timeless trench coats, colorful knit sweaters, and patterned raincoats take center stage.

In the Fall/Winter season, where navy, orange, black, burgundy, and coffee tones show themselves, it’s not letting go of classic touches either. In men’s shirt models, winter-adapted summer flowers, minimal lines, and patterns are quite assertive.

With the arrival of September, raincoats start to make their presence felt. Raincoats take on different forms through color combinations created by bringing dark and vivid colors together.

In men’s jackets, we’re seeing colors and fur in an unexpected way. In puffer jackets, metallic purple, mustard, gray, and orange are in the spotlight. Puffer jackets strengthened with vivid metallic colors follow with fur details. Leather and fur-lined jackets keep their claim this season as well.

Leather is also in demand for men’s bags and belts in the Fall/Winter season, just like every season. Leather bags colored with brand logos and prints will add color to the combinations.

Winter sneakers are also among the sought-after pieces for styling on the runways. High, slip-resistant men’s sneakers keep you as warm as boots, but with the comfort of sneakers. In sneakers, colors are much more vivid than in previous winter seasons.

Fall/Winter Season: Racing at High Tempo

A complex style race dominates the Fall/Winter season. While we’re used to combinations where oversized balloon sleeves and pieces that would never go side by side are brought together, quite bold statement knit sets have put the final touch on it.

This winter season, we’ll see women who are quite free and bold on the streets, at events, and at work. Unlike winter seasons where colors darken in tone, this season features lawn green, orange, and—at least to some extent—neon colors.

Midi-length dresses, often preferred in summer seasons, are also appearing in the winter season this year. As for women’s sweatshirts, they move beyond being part of casual and sporty looks and instead style themselves into elegant combinations.

Bags and shoes—we can’t possibly skip mentioning their collections! Bold combinations are complemented with bold bags in a delicate way. This winter season also brings a white alternative to women’s bags that show themselves in burgundy, coffee, mustard, and black tones.

It’s time to step down from high heels in the Fall/Winter season and run into the arms of sporty chic. Many brands prioritize comfort in women’s style this season. We’re eagerly waiting for winter to arrive so we can style rubber- and rubberized-sole winter women’s sneakers!

In jackets, just like in men’s jackets, vivid colors stand out alongside leather and fur, and plush jackets also draw attention. We’ll see plush jackets with long overcoat looks frequently in shop windows.