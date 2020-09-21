Masculine and Bold: Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2020/21 Collection

Masculine and Bold: Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2020/21 Collection

Armani, the last word in high fashion, presents the Emporio Armani Fall-Winter 2020/21 collection. Under the lens of Emporio Armani F/W 2020-21, with strong shoulders, elegant details, and bold steps.

In the collection dominated by dark colors, creative touches full of nuance stand out.

Masculine Emphasis on Women’s Style

Giorgio Armani, who shapes the dynamics of fashion, highlights equality between women and men for the Emporio Armani collection. The Emporio Armani F/W 2020-21 women’s collection is under the dominance of black and gray tones. In a collection outlined with dark boundaries, blue and green tones cross the line, adding a feminine touch.

Focusing on a retro look, Emporio Armani draws attention with long women’s coats and raincoats. Completed with long boots, the combination creates an air of mystery. Short jackets with a free and contemporary look are paired with mini shorts.

While shiny and soft fabrics come to the fore in long jacket-trouser sets, the most stylish piece of the outfit becomes the minimal-sized shoulder bags. In a collection that carries contrasting highlights within itself, pointed-toe shoes open a window for daydreamers.

In a collection that never compromises on Italian style, minimal hats and accessories are truly captivating. High-waist trousers are finished with belts featuring large buckles. The shimmering effect created by silk velvet and silk fabric gives the dark fabric an elegant look.

In the collection enlivened by huge ruffles, the masculine atmosphere fades away, making room for feminine elegance. The Emporio Armani 2020-21 Fall/Winter collection, where the most sophisticated shades of green and blue reveal themselves, leaves the impression of a modern take on retro.

Bold Details in the Men’s Collection

Emporio Armani 2020/21 Fall-Winter men’s collection, unlike the women’s collection, is dominated by burgundy and gray tones.

In a collection where jacket and trouser sets are predominant, Bond bags are preferred as accessories. Gray tones colored with check and stripe patterns gain a modern look. Crisp lines, stand collars, and high-sole boots. The collection is designed to tell a story.

We also see retro long coats in the men’s collection. Unlike the women’s collection, silk is replaced here with leather. Leather gloves and leather sweatshirts are almost like preparation for a cold winter.

In the collection where embroidered textures are also visible, oversized pieces take center stage. Collars shaped with asymmetric cuts send a greeting to the near future. Jacket and coat cuts, familiar to those interested in skiing and paragliding, present a modern stance.

Men’s jogging trousers, ready for action at every moment, add a sporty feel to the collection. The boots that are seen under almost every pair of trousers elevate the collection’s silhouette.

Divided into a few sections within itself, the Emporio Armani 2020/21 Fall-Winter men’s collection—like the balance within the grays, the proud stance of the lines, and the adaptation of asymmetry to everyday life.

Pocket details add volume to plain pieces, giving them a special form. Bulky collar accessories and coats challenge winter.