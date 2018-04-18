5 Accessories Every Man Should Have

Clothes serve as the perfect finishing touch when used as a complement to look flawless. While men may pick up accessories only occasionally, as Exxeselection we bring together the best 5 accessories that every man should have.

Tie and Bow Tie Styles

We all agree that ties and bow ties are a very important accessory. If you don’t have a tie or a bow tie, then you truly need help. When wearing a suit or an tuxedo without many men’s ties or bow ties, we think it’s all about knowing fashion—because these two accessories are the easiest way to complete an outfit without going overboard or putting in too much effort. Not only do they give you a stylish feel, they also provide a sophisticated look. In the end, with these small accessories you can make people respect you. Which accessory you choose is entirely up to you—if you want a small suggestion, you can prefer a tie for a formal invitation, and a bow tie to complete your outfit when you’re attending a party.

Choose Attention-Grabbing Watches

As you all know, time is very important. It helps you organize all your schedules. Another key thing you can say about watches is that they are practical and highly compatible with fashion. Go to any watch shop and you’ll see hundreds of watches on the shelves. With so many options, choosing a watch won’t be that easy. For example, if you wear a sports watch with a suit, you may get strange reactions from your friends and family. Watches that every man should have should be used according to the seasonal cycle. What we mean is: if you choose a watch with a leather strap in summer, you’ll notice that the strap makes your wrist sweat. That’s why, while you prefer metal strap watches for the summer months, you can use your leather strap watches freely in winter. You can also wear your metallic watches to your business meetings. Above all, watches can truly be worn comfortably and adapted to fashion. Do you want to wear a red or green watch? Let’s go! No matter which model you choose, you’ll be contributing to fashion for at least one reason.

Reflect Your Style with Socks

As time goes on, we all witness that the pace of fashion is increasing day by day. Today, wearing socks when going out or wearing a high-waisted pant has become a fashion style. Therefore, the socks you choose can be patterned, unique, or even eccentric depending on the pants you wear. Despite this fast change in fashion, it’s always an advantage to keep classic dark-colored socks in your wardrobe. The colors we’re talking about are the main block colors that adapt to every situation, such as black, white, and brown. On the other hand, if you’re interested in wearing a short-leg pant to show off your socks, you can try more daring sock models. Try colors like red, purple, or even blue. If you find a sock that completes your outfit and makes you look interesting or unique, don’t hesitate to wear it.

Complete Your Style: Sunglasses

We should state this very clearly. Sunglasses are the essential accessory that completes an outfit. In the fashion world, sunglasses—an ageless trend—are used by every fashion icon in different shapes and combinations. What we want to say is that while sunglasses are generally expensive accessories, they are among the most important accessories that every man should have. For this small accessory that will not only protect you from the sun but also help you complete your outfit, you should do a bit of research and choose the pair that best reflects your style among the options. We recommend this brand to you, both for its quality and for the wide range of color options.

Our Biggest Helper: Bags

No one looks at a man walking around with a bunch of items in his hands in a good way. Besides, it makes you look bulky and messy. Handbags are your wardrobe’s best and strongest weapon. As men, we’re very lucky in this regard because the options for a hand bag are almost limitless. It’s very easy to find a bag for every taste and color. Backpacks became a common accessory especially after street fashion took off. Previously, they were produced only for students going to school, but leading brands in the sector started making bags for adults as well, which helped them become a trend. It happened so quickly that today backpacks with completely different cuts and fabric types are used frequently in everyday life. Leather bags, which also have a very important place in women’s bag models, have become quite popular for men as well in recent times. If it matches your outfit, don’t hesitate to use a leather bag. Document bags have also become one of the men’s accessory options whose popularity has increased very fast, as they are a fashion accessory that has only recently entered the scene. You can think of it like a women’s handbag used by women. When you don’t have too many things to bring with you, using a document bag is a very right move. There are bags made from many materials, including canvas and leather. These bags are generally designed only for work equipment like documents and pens. Document bags are also a great way to make a clear and straightforward explanation about yourself, and you can carry them in perfect harmony with any kind of outfit you can wear.