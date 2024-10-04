Autumn Style and Color Guide: Highlights of 2024

In 2024, autumn fashion stands out in women’s and men’s clothing with earthy colors and natural tones. In outfit choices, colors such as khaki, cream, brown, and beige will be used more often. These are the most frequently preferred colors in women’s and men’s fashion.

Among autumn colors, carnation tones and vivid reds will take their place instead of the usual. You will be able to see these color types in the autumn months in dresses, jackets, and various accessories. When making what to wear in autumn choices, selections can be made according to the color options.

In 2024, natural and warm tones as well as energetic colors will be frequently seen across different products and models. The color options will offer the best choices for those who want to refresh their wardrobe for comfortable and stylish dressing. Those who prefer simplicity in clothing will be able to achieve a modern and stylish look in autumn 2024 with single-color outfit options.

What Are the Standout Colors of Autumn 2024?

While the world’s famous fashion brands develop new designs for every season, they also try to use the trending color options and ensure their products are chosen more. Autumn nail polish colors are defined as burgundy, wine tones, caramel, olive green, cream, khaki, navy, brown, silver, and pastel tones.

When selecting clothing items, nail polish colors can be a determining factor. Color combinations of dress and accessory products help create a great outfit match.

Trending nail polish colors 2023 will guide the fashion world in 2024 as well. In 2024, nail polishes will consist of warm and rich tones, offering clothing style options that appeal to every taste.

Among autumn nail colors, burgundy and its tones are among the classic color preferences of the autumn months. They can be used as a complementary element in outfits and help bring out a more elegant look.

Autumn 2024 Trend Colors and Outfit Suggestions

Those who want to create outfits according to their clothing style in autumn can make selections based on hair and nail colors. Autumn hair colors include brown, wine tones, rich burgundy, warm caramel tones, as well as shades like red and copper.

Those who take the trending colors into account for outfit suggestions will be able to achieve a modern look. Exxeselection shows the outfit options it has prepared with trend color choices from all brands.

Some of the outfit suggestions to be made according to the trend colors of the autumn season are as follows;

Cream-colored sweater, khaki pants, brown boots, and a bag,

Brown skirt, beige trench coat, cream-colored blouse, genuine leather shoes,

Vivid red dress, simple high-heel shoes,

Navy blazer jacket, white shirt, gray pants, leather shoes,

Lavender-colored blouse, beige-colored pants, high-heel shoes,

Sombre tones can help create classic and modern styles. Different combinations can be made according to all color tones, and personal styles can be created.

What to Wear This Autumn?

Clothing items designed in color tones determined as autumn color help women and men create their autumn outfits. Autumn is a time when clothes in different color tones can be worn comfortably and fashion trends can be brought to the forefront. With warm autumn colors, different clothing pieces can be selected, making it possible to decide what to wear.

Oversized pieces,

Layered models,

Check-patterned dresses,

Pieces in earthy and natural tones,

Warm tones and caramel-colored clothing,

Vivid-colored dresses,

Clothing pieces can be chosen according to each color tone, and the right combinations can be created. Brown tones, nail polish numbers help determine the colors of dresses and other clothing items. Choosing what to wear in autumn is easier than in other seasons. It is the season in which every color tone can be used, and the products to be selected can be chosen according to daily wear, special days, or office outfits.

Autumn Outfits for Women

This year’s trend colors provide information on how women will create their autumn outfits. In autumn collections under the women’s category, classic elegance is achieved using trend color options. Since each brand uses different colors and color tones, women can search for products according to the color options that suit their clothing style.

With the question what to wear in autumn, those who want to choose women’s clothing products can prefer color combinations such as beige, cream, and black for classic elegance. In these color combinations, accessory items such as gold-tone jewelry and products like beige bags can be used.

Autumn nail polish colors will guide fashion and, in 2024, will also be informative about how women can dress in autumn. Autumn outfits will help women capture both comfort and style together. Famous brands offer a wide range of options for every taste.

Autumn Outfits for Men

Men’s fashion offers different outfit options every season. Since different pieces are used in men’s autumn fashion, the color options also vary. Dark autumn color palette enables men to create options for everyday life, office outfits, and special-day outfits. Men who want to create a classic office outfit can choose a combination of a dark gray sweatshirt blazer jacket, navy pants, a white shirt, a brown tie, and black leather shoes.

Autumn clothing color options will help you achieve everyday elegance. For a men’s outfit, an oversized gray sweatshirt , black jeans, white sneakers , and a hat can be used to create a comfortable combination.

Autumn colors offer rich options for men to create a city-style outfit. Dark blue jeans, a black leather jacket, and different color sweater suggestions can be among the recommendations. Dark color tones help create stylish and comfortable outfit options for men in autumn.

Which Accessories Can Be Preferred in Autumn Outfits?

Autumn fashion color accessory products prepared according to the catalogs are decisive in the outfits to be created. Accessories, which are among the complementary products of autumn outfits, can be selected according to the clothing environment.

Among the accessories that can be selected for an outfit are the following;

Scarves and shawls,

Hats,

Shoulder and backpack bags,

Gloves,

Jewelry,

Sunglasses,

Watches,

Belt and shoes,

Different accessory products can be used for every clothing style. In accessory products specially designed for the autumn months, dark colors and tones can be used just like in clothing items.

Which Sustainable Fashion Trends and Brands Are There in Autumn Fashion?

For autumn fashion to be sustainable, famous brands need to produce according to fashion trends. 2024 trend nail polish colors enable brands to design and produce their new-season products in different color tones.

Those who want to follow the autumn collections of famous brands, and those who use the category options on the exxeselection online site, can follow fashion trends and the new product options of well-known brands. By using dark autumn colors, in pieces produced with eco-friendly fabrics, sustainability of autumn fashion is ensured.

In trend products, eco-friendly fabric types such as bamboo, organic cotton, and recyclable polyester are used. Versatile products help make fashion trends sustainable, while also ensuring that, when choosing products, priority is given to products from reliable brands.

The fact that a clothing item piece can be used in different ways increases the sustainability of fashion trends. Products on the autumn season product category page are shown with their manufacturer brands. Among sustainable fashion brands, there are many brands such as bally, boss, Calvin klein, guess, hugo, lacoste, palzileri, pinko, and more. While making environmentally conscious productions, they also ensure that style comes to the forefront with the products.