Bold, Striking, and Confident 2019-2020 Fall/Winter Season Colors

Color authority Pantone 2019-2020 Fall/Winter season color palette

Chili Pepper Red (Pantone 19-1557 Chili Pepper)

The most provocative shade of red, chili pepper—that is, chili pepper red—is among the most striking colors of this season. Dress boldly, and you won’t be able to easily let go of the impact of this color that draws plenty of attention and exudes confidence.

Deep Burgundy (Pantone 19-1650 Biking Red)

Deep burgundy, known in English as biking red, took over the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter runways. Emerging from the blend of red and brown, this color presents itself as a mysterious and cool-toned version of red. In the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter Season, you’ll see it frequently in blouses, knitwear sweaters, and shirts.

Crimson Red (Pantone 17-1545 Cranberry)

We’re moving from the bold tones of red to a slightly softer one. One of the most beloved shades of red, this color is strengthening its place this season even more. Cranberry, which can also be counted among the tones of pink, will help you achieve a stylish look when paired with navy and white.

Orange (Pantone 16-1358 Orange Tiger)

Step out of winter’s cold and depressing mood and create a dynamic style in the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter Season with orange tiger, the most energetic shade of orange. Especially in shoes, bags, coats, and accessories, we’ll be seeing this color again and again. Pair it with purple for a bold look. When combined with beige, cream, and coffee tones, it will boost your energy with a stylish appearance.

Dark Coffee (Pantone 19-1419 Chicory Coffee)

Dark coffee, the most elegant and intense shade of coffee, will take its place among the colors we can’t do without this season. This color, which is a pleasure to style, can be easily paired with caramel, beige, and powder tones, as well as with soft shades. When matched correctly, you’ll feel more confident.

Mustard Color (Pantone 16-0840 Antique Moss)

Antique moss, the name of the indispensable must-have of the autumn color palette, is the mustard shade that’s preparing to take its place at the top for the last few seasons. It will help you make a stylish transition between dark and light colors. In puffed and magnificent coats, it will provide a rich and elegant look in velvet and scarves. Don’t forget to make room for it in your wardrobe!

Deep Green (Pantone 19-5230 Forest Biome)

Ideal colors for fair skin, deep green is also among the ideal shades for the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter Season. Depending on the pieces it’s paired with, it will give you a soft or bold, self-confident look.

Butterscotch Yellow (Pantone 15-1147 Butterscotch)

Undoubtedly one of the most popular shades of yellow, butterscotch yellow stands out with its appeal in the 2019-2020 Fall/Winter Season. So what should we do when styling this much-loved shade of yellow? Or what shouldn’t we do?

Applying tone-on-tone is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with this color. In your butterscotch yellow outfits, choosing dark colors will help you achieve a more elegant look.