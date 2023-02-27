Calvin Klein: The Name of Timeless Style

Calvin Klein, one of the most famous brands in the fashion world, was founded in 1968 in New York. Its founder, Calvin Richard Klein, is an American fashion designer who specializes in fashion design and marketing. The brand initially entered the market with a women’s outerwear collection and drew significant attention according to the fashion trends of that year. However, Klein and his partner Schwartz wanted to grow the brand and add different product categories.

On this path, Calvin Klein managed to stand out in the fashion world with its minimalist designs and contemporary style, and today it is still one of the most important names in the industry. It gained particular fame with denim trousers, underwear, and perfumes. The brand targets style-conscious customers by using mostly simple designs. Clean lines and simple colors have become the signature of calvin klein. The brand’s classic T-shirts, jeans, and underwear products remain popular even today. With this refined and minimalist style, it has also become one of the representatives of street style.

Among the innovations Calvin Klein brought to the fashion world is the use of women’s bras designed as underwear as outerwear. This innovation reshaped the definition of fashion and beauty and became one of the essentials in women’s wardrobes.

Calvin Klein is also famous for its advertising campaigns. It draws attention with campaigns that evoke sexual appeal and confidence in its customers. Calvin Klein Jeans ads, especially in the 1980s and 1990s, influenced not only fashion but also pop culture. Thanks to its bold campaigns, Klein—who became the focus of everyone’s attention—has continued to address points that many brands have not dared to touch since that time, and has released collections and advertisements in those areas.

Among the brand’s most famous fragrances are CK One, launched in 1985, and CK Be, launched in 1996. CK One is recognized as the first unisex fragrance that can be used by everyone regardless of gender. In this way, Klein—separating itself from all its rivals in its history—also succeeded in being striking and different with its perfumes.

Calvin Klein, which stands out in the fashion world with its timeless style and minimalist designs, is especially one of the favorite brands of the younger audience. With bold underwear, street denim trousers, simple T-shirts, jacket varieties, bag & wallet collections, and captivating perfumes, it has established itself worldwide among especially young and style-conscious customers. Calvin Klein’s innovative designs and impactful advertising campaigns have a very important place in the fashion and beauty world from past to present, and it will continue to protect that place for many years.

Calvin from the Past to Today

In the early 1970s, the Calvin Klein brand caught attention with its denim jeans collection. By using a minimalist style in denim trousers, the brand provided a stylish and comfortable look. This collection helped the brand expand and gain international recognition. One of its first collections, it became a pioneer among all young people and street style, especially with its different jean models.

In the 1980s, the Calvin Klein brand created a revolution in the fashion world with its underwear collection. Using simple and modern designs, the brand found ways to use women’s underwear as outerwear. This collection is known for the “The Original Sexy” advertising campaign, one of the brand’s most famous campaigns.

In that era of the 80s, it enhanced rebellion by saying things with boldness that no brand could say to young people. This helped a new street culture begin to form around the world. Calvin Klein Street Culture… This culture came through the brand’s underwear collection.

In the early 1990s, the Calvin Klein brand also achieved great success in the fragrances category. CK One is considered the brand’s most famous fragrance and was launched with a young and modern style. ck one was accepted as a turning point in the fashion world as the first unisex fragrance that can be used by everyone regardless of gender. It attracted tremendous interest worldwide as well.

Today, the Calvin Klein brand is recognized as a global fashion brand and operates in many different product categories. The brand offers a wide range of products in categories such as underwear, denim trousers, perfumes, accessories, eyewear, and many more. Calvin Klein is a brand that stands out in the fashion world with its minimalist style, contemporary designs, and innovative products.

Famous Calvin Klein Runway Shows

Calvin Klein is known as a brand that stands out in the fashion world with its minimalist style and modern designs. It takes part in New York Fashion Week every year, and its runway shows create quite a buzz in the fashion world.

Calvin Klein runway shows always draw attention with a minimalist style and contemporary designs. The brand’s designers generally prefer white, black, and neutral colors for the shows and focus on the simplest details. These details are usually the cut of the fabrics, the stitching, or the lines, ensuring that the collections have a clean and modern look.

The brand not only showcases clothing in its runway shows, but also uses other elements such as music, lighting, and stage design. These elements are used to complete the overall concept of the collections and to offer an impressive experience. With its unique presentations and high-level productions, the runway shows that everyone talks about every year are brought to life by the Calvin Klein brand.

In the early 2010s, Calvin Klein runway shows began to make a difference in the fashion world by using technology as well as design. For example, in 2016, in a runway show it held at New York Fashion Week, the brand showcased its clothing using 3D printing technology. This technology helped display finer details of the garments and emphasized the brand’s minimalist style.

Calvin Klein runway shows also attract attention because they feature famous models and mannequins. Well-known names are often present in the brand’s runway shows, increasing the visual impact of the collections.

At the runway shows, it creates a difference in the fashion world with its simple and modern designs, minimalist style, and contemporary elements. Along with clothing, it offers an impressive experience with other elements such as music, lighting, and stage design. For this reason, Calvin Klein runway shows have an important place in the fashion world and are among the most attention-grabbing shows at New York Fashion Week every year.

Original Calvin Klein!

The Calvin Klein brand is one of the rare brands with great fame all over the world. That’s why there are also many imitators. Therefore, care should be taken when purchasing Calvin Klein brand products. In store purchases, you can pay attention to the label and product quality. For online shopping, when choosing the Calvin Klein brand, you should prefer websites with an invoice and a return guarantee.

The Calvin Klein brand has a limited number of distributors in Turkey. One of the most famous and well-known among them is the Exxeselection brand. Exxeselection, which offers you the brand’s original new-season products, is among the brands that are sensitive and dedicated when it comes to customer satisfaction.

You can find Calvin Klein brand collections on exxeselection.com with promotional prices.