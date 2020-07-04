How to Choose a Dress According to Your Body Type?

From warm sandy shores to the azure sea, with the breeze of a light wind, summer has arrived. Fashion authorities unveiled their collections, and on the runways, dresses were the stars.

Comfortable and easy to style pieces of the season, dresses are the key to an elegant and bold look. Yellow and orange shades bring the dream of a summer night to life with their vibrant colors. And when we’re praising dress style this much, of course we can’t skip how to wear them. Maxi, mini, midi, pleated, A-line—many dress models have taken their place in the shop windows. So how should we choose dresses—the bold statement piece of summer? Let’s start answering your questions.

The most important point is to know your body. It’s not only important for determining the cut of the dress, but also for choosing the right pattern. Just as important as your body shape, your height and weight measurements also matter when choosing an evening dress.

Pear-Shaped Body Dress Models

A pear-shaped body is narrower in the upper body compared to the lower body, as the shape of a pear suggests. This body type has a waist, hips, and lower body that are wider than the shoulders and bust.

In this case, the part we need to camouflage is our hips. A-line dresses with a skirt that sits at the waist and looks thinner than it actually is will create an ideal look. For a pear-shaped body, in evening dress choices, dresses with a voluminous skirt, that cover the hips, and that highlight the waist and shoulders create the perfect elegance.

Dresses with more minimal patterns should be preferred, and tight, body-hugging dresses should be avoided.

Evening Dress Models for Apple Body Type

Apple body type is a female body type where the lines thicken around the waist and hips. The legs appear slimmer compared to the upper body. For this body type, cuts with minimal movement should be chosen. Loose blouses and dresses are the saviors for this body type. Choosing tight dresses that cling to the body will make you look heavier than you are.

The most important point to pay attention to for an apple body type is to move the focus away from the waist. Dresses that bring the bust and legs to the forefront should be preferred. V-neck and straight-slit dresses are among the dress models that this body type should choose the most. Loose and flowing fabrics will be the key piece for an elegant look.

Dress Models for Rectangle Body Type

If you have straight, non-curvy lines that fall smoothly, then you have a rectangle body type. Small or ideally proportioned busts, with a waist and hips aligned with the shoulders—this is what defines a rectangle body. In this body type, optical tricks are very important.

All dresses with waist shaping should be avoided. When choosing an evening dress, dresses where the shoulders and legs are in the spotlight should be preferred. Straight cuts, dresses with back details, and dresses with movable shoulders are spot-on for this body type.

If you have a rectangle body type, make room in your wardrobe for evening dresses with shimmering shoulders, stone details, or draped designs.

Dresses for Hourglass Body Type

The hourglass body type, which adorns every woman’s dreams, is the hallmark of the golden ratio. If you have an hourglass body type where your bust and hip measurements are the same or very close, and you represent a slim waist, then—so to speak—anything you wear will suit you.

In a women’s evening dress choice, body-hugging, tight fishtail dresses and dresses with ruffles made from white chiffon create the ideal look for an hourglass body type. Loose and wide-cut dresses will make you look heavier than you are. Fitted evening dresses with waist details will help you achieve the most striking look at events.