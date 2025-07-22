What Is Eyeglass Frame Gap (Bridge Width)? How Is It Measured?

Eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is the measured space between two structural elements. This gap is determined with millimeter-level precision depending on the project, and it is of great importance for structural safety. To choose the right eyewear, you need to have all the information about eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) . Today, important brands in the fashion world offer a variety of sunglasses. The eyewear you use not only helps protect your eye health, but also reflects your style.

Those who want to create a stylish look with sunglasses—an important accessory for matching outfits—should choose the eyewear model according to their face features. For this, you must know what eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is and select it based on your face shape. When choosing eyewear, you should pay attention not only to the model or color, but also to the measurements. The measurement you should pay the most attention to in eyewear sizing is the eyeglass frame gap (ekartman).

Everything You Need to Know About Eyeglass Frame Gap (Ekartman)

When examining eyewear products from Exxeselection brands, you can find explanations about what eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is in eyewear. It is defined as the lens width of the eyeglass lens—i.e., the horizontal length. It is stated in millimeters and is shown among the detailed information about the eyewear.

Many brands produce their products using standard eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements, allowing many people to make choices more easily. The specified measurements help the eyewear fit the face properly and look more stylish. It is one of the features that ensures the eyewear looks aesthetically balanced and is also something to pay attention to. In sunglasses, it may be preferred for the eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) to be wider.

What Does Eyeglass Frame Gap (Ekartman) Mean?

The word ekartman (eyeglass frame gap), which has French origins, can mean gap, measurement, or width. It is frequently used in the eyewear industry and has an important place in the creation of eyewear models. In eyewear, what does eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) mean refers to the horizontal width of the eyeglass lens. It expresses the lens width and is the mm measurement of the widest horizontal part of the lens. It is written on the inner part of the temple arm and is generally shown as 52 – 18 – 140.

52: lens width in mm,

18: bridge width in mm,

140: temple length in mm,

When you choose among eyewear models, in the technical information section on the product page, you can find all the measurement units related to the eyewear. Before choosing eyewear, you should know what what eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is means and what the measurements indicate. The specified measurements help determine whether the eyewear fits your face. It is the lens width measurement and is used in millimeters. The lens measurements may vary depending on the lens thickness.

Although standard measurements are often used, custom designs can also be made, and they can be produced in measurements suitable for the person’s face shape. If the eyewear measurements are too large or too small for the face features, it will cause the aesthetic look to be disrupted. In guaranteed products, all measurement information is shown in detail on the product certificate.

How Is Eyeglass Frame Gap (Ekartman) Measured?

Those who want to learn eyewear eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) information can easily measure the lens widths. Since the measurements are used in millimeters, they can be measured with a ruler or measuring tape. In eyewear, preliminary information about how eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is measured is always provided and shown. On the online sales site, on the product page, standard measurements and their meanings are displayed. During measurement, the lens width is expressed as the horizontal distance from one edge of the eyeglass lens to the other.

A ruler can be used for lens width. For the bridge width measurement, the part of the frame that sits on the nose is measured. This measurement helps the eyewear fit the face better. Frame edge height is the distance from the top of the lens to the lower section. It is important for improving the field of view.

In sunglasses, standard eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements are used more often, while for other types of eyewear, measurements can be taken specifically for the person. The frame width measurement is the horizontal distance in millimeters between the outer edges of the eyewear frame. All measurements are determined proportionally to each other, helping the eyewear sit better on the face and providing comfort during use.

Where Is Your Eyeglass Frame Gap (Ekartman) Information Written?

All eyewear brands listed in the Exxeselection eyewear category section provide information for eyewear products about how eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is measured, and why you should pay attention to these measurements when choosing eyewear. Those who review the images related to eyewear products will be able to see all measurements in the inner sections of the temple arms.

In all eyewear, eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) information is written both on the inner part of the temple arm and on the warranty documents. On the online shopping site, on the eyewear product page, in the product features section, eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements are shown with all details. For women’s and men’s eyewear models, measurements may vary depending on the brands.

Brands determine standard eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements and use the measurements set according to gender and the eyewear model. On the product page, you will be able to see that in similar eyewear models from brands, the eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) and other measurements may differ.

For the right eyewear choice, you should examine the measurement information located on the inner part of the temple arm, and research which measurements are suitable according to your face shape. The measurements appear as a three-number sequence and are all shown in millimeters. The first number in the three-number sequence is the eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) and makes it easy to learn.

How Do You Determine the Right Eyeglass Frame Gap (Ekartman)?

Choosing the correct lens width will provide both aesthetic and comfortable use advantages. If you already have a previously used pair of glasses, you can make the right choice by checking its measurement information. The standard eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements used in eyewear help you make the right selection.

If you use glasses suitable for your face shape and want to buy a new pair, you can choose based on the measurements of your current glasses. Those who know how to measure eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) can perform the measurement right away. The measurements written on the temple arm help during selection. Depending on face width and type, eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurements are generally as follows;

For small face types: 48 – 50 mm,

For medium-width face types: 51 – 54 mm,

For wide face types: 55 mm and above,

For the right eyewear selection, you should ensure that the eyewear frame does not extend beyond the face area and that the eye sits exactly in the center of the lens. In the right eyewear selection, eyeglass frame gaps (ekartman) alone may not be enough. Along with the lens width measurement, you should also pay attention to the bridge width and temple length width measurements. Temple lengths should fit properly into the area behind the ear and should not cause discomfort during use. For the eyewear to fit the face perfectly, the bridge (nose gap) measurement must also be suitable for your face shape so it sits properly on your nose.

Meet the Sunglasses Models That Suit You Best

Sunglasses used as accessories are also very important for protecting eye health and reflecting your style. You can find the best pair of glasses that suits you at exxeselection and determine the eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) measurement according to your face measurements. Those who discover sunglasses can choose based on standard measurements. An oval face shape is the most ideal face shape for all eyewear models.

When reviewing the recommended models, you should research how eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is measured, and which measurements are used in which models. If you have a round face shape, you can prefer square, rectangular, and geometric models. In all models, you should pay attention to what eyeglass frame gap (ekartman) is in eyewear and what the measurements are.

You can meet the best sunglasses models that fit you and start reviewing the recommended models for the new season. When you select the accessories section on the category pages in Exxeselection, you will be able to find eyewear brands and models together. When you list eyewear products according to the gender category, you can list all brands, stylish models, and design and technical feature information.

For choosing the right sunglasses, you can review all measurement and material structure information in the details section on the product page, and by selecting sunglasses with the measurements most suitable for your face shape, you can prepare stylishly for the summer days. All measurement information is also included in the warranty documents of the products you purchase.