Instagram Faces of Famous Fashion Brands

Social media is becoming more and more part of our lives every day and is growing in popularity. According to research, the average time spent on social media has exceeded 2 hours. People don’t just open their phones in their spare time; they do it at work, at school, during breaks, before going to sleep, in meetings—basically everywhere—and they go on social media. When things are like this, the world of advertising and collaborations has also started to evolve toward social media.

In the past, brands that published collaborations on TV and in magazines now only need to announce these partnerships through social media. In fact, there are even collaborations that seem to be agreed upon solely based on social media posts. The brand benefits from the celebrity’s followers, and if the celebrity is involved, they benefit from the brand’s prestige and revenue.

In this win/win setup, of course, there are certain key principles. The most important rule is that the celebrity chosen by the brand must be able to reflect it. If the face representing the brand is unrelated to the product being sold, things may not go as planned. That’s why these kinds of collaborations—another term for it is influencer marketing/celebrity branding —are a sensitive marketing method that requires great care.

Famous Inspirations in Fashion Brands

Of course, fashion brands have been using celebrities in their advertisements for decades and sponsoring certain events as well. With the changing world of advertising and sponsorships, fashion brands have also started featuring celebrities on their social media accounts—or featuring fashion brands in celebrities’ profiles. Here are the celebrity brandings of globally famous apparel and fashion brands.

Boss

Boss made an incredible entrance especially in the 2022 Spring/Summer season. As one of the brands with the largest list of celebrities, Boss gave a lot of importance to its social media this year. We can say that the big brand, which struck deals with some celebrities on the list just for social media and with others only for advertising films, got plenty of efficiency.

In Boss’s 2022 celebrity list: Anthony Joshua, Future, Kendall Jenner, Matteo Berrettini, Hailey Bieber, Minho Lee, Alica Schmidt, Joan Smalls, Khaby Lame, Jacob Elordi, Alvaro Morte.

Besides that, Boss never misses the celebrities who prefer Boss in their daily lives and share it—just like someone such as Marvel’s famous and handsome actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor), who, of course, doesn’t forget to share his photo while wearing Boss.

Michael Kors

Michael Kors, one of the top brands in women’s accessory wear, is truly very talented at identifying celebrities that match its own style and target audience. Michael Kors, a highly distinctive women’s accessories brand, also has collaborations with equally distinctive celebrities. In the summer season of 2022, Michael Kors appeared with Bella Hadid, Lori Harvey and Cindy Bruna.

Emporio Armani

We can say that Emporio Armani, one of the world’s most global apparel groups, is especially well-known for its celebrities. For such a global brand not to feature celebrities would already be unexpected. Emporio Armani, which frequently brings in new faces, this year featured Barbara Palvin and Cristiano Caccamo.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein, one of the most important brands in street style, also has agreements and celebrity usage that are quite different from the brand itself. In 2022, it featured Williem Defeo and Machine Gun Kelly.

Guess

Guess, an elegant and feminine brand, uses models from different countries in its advertising faces. In 2022, Guess featured Hannah Godwin, Baby Music, Kat Grebenko, Karolina Pisarek on its Instagram account. Guess places a great deal of importance on elegance, featuring striking and influential models.

Moon Boot

Moon Boot, one of the world’s best boot brands, already has thousands of followers thanks to its distinctive style. When you look at Moon Boot’s profile, you can’t tell whether the photos were intentionally shot that way or whether they’re just the celebrities’ everyday photos.

Moon Boot, just like Guess, uses elegant and successful models and actors. However, it doesn’t feature only models; it also includes names like Vogue magazine’s UK stylist Julia Sarr, who is one of the leaders in the industry. This year, on its Instagram, Moon Boot featured names such as Dua Lipa, Mariah Carey.

Kenzo

At Kenzo, where Asia is beautifully blended with Europe in its designs, you can see plenty of fun events and brand-new designs from its Instagram address. It’s especially possible to quickly spot Kenzo’s advertising faces, which uses Instagram perfectly and effectively. On its social media account, Kenzo featured popular names with high recognition such as Pharell Williams, Justin Timberlake and Jaden Smith.