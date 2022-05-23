Father’s Day and Gift Suggestions

Father’s Day is one of the only days celebrated all around the world, when we can make them feel valued—at least a little. On this important day, even if they don’t expect a gift from us, it’s a very thoughtful and beautiful activity to make them happy with a gift just to see a smile on their face. For us, as children, it can be considered our duty to let our fathers—who work with all their strength and have contributed greatly to the formation of our character—feel that they are valuable, at least on a day like this.

Choosing a gift on Father’s Day is, as always, a difficult and indecisive process. However, with Exxeselection—where you can find products with the most luxurious brands in one place—you’ll be able to treat him with the right options, and we’ll share great gift ideas with you. But in 2022, what day does Father’s Day fall on? When should we choose and buy our gift? You can find all these details and more in our article.

When Is Father’s Day in 2022?

Father’s Day falls on and is celebrated every year on the 3rd Sunday of June. In 2022, this date is June 19, 2022. Coincidentally, the 3rd Sunday of 1910—the year Father’s Day was first recognized and celebrated—also fell on June 19.

Why the 3rd Sunday of June?

Father’s Day is a celebration day that was started in honor of a woman’s father, who was a father of an American Civil War veteran. The founder, Mrs. Dodd, wanted to hold it on June 5—her father’s birthday—but since preparations weren’t ready in time, it was moved to the 3rd Sunday. Since then, on every third Sunday of June, Father’s Day has been celebrated in almost all parts of the world.

At present, experts believe that it’s healthier to base it on a specific weekend rather than a specific day, psychologically and sociologically. If it falls on a weekday, families may not be able to spend time together and may not be able to make the day productive—something that could cause a greater psychological disappointment than not celebrating at all. Choosing a day that is always known to be the third Sunday is a very accurate choice for bringing family members closer. That’s why Mother’s Day is also celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May.

Father’s Day Around the World

Father’s Day is celebrated on the same date in almost all countries, but of course, in some places it’s handled on different dates and for different reasons. For example, in Australia and New Zealand, Father’s Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of September. You can celebrate Father’s Day both on the 3rd Sunday of June and, with an Australia ticket in September, you can celebrate it a second time.

In Thailand, Father’s Day is celebrated on December 5, the birthday of the country’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej. They honor their king and celebrate the day with Thai dances.

In the Catholic tradition, this day is observed from a religious perspective. They celebrate it on March 19, based on the belief that Jesus had fathers.

Father’s Day Gift Suggestions

Choosing a gift is difficult in every respect. Especially when it comes to pleasing your fathers, who strive for the best in everything, it’s even harder. However, a gift you choose from Exxeselection—bringing together the world’s most luxurious brands—will feel truly special and will make him happy.

If you’re having too much trouble deciding, shirts can always be a lifesaver. You can choose from world-famous brands such as Armani, Boss, Calvin Klein, and Versace.

With the arrival of summer, people switch to short-sleeve clothing. If he prefers sportswear, you can go for a short-sleeve t-shirt; if he likes a more classic style, you can choose polo collars instead.

And every father’s essential: shoes… Never skip shoes, which are a man’s biggest outfit staple. For sportswear, you can find sports-style shoes; for a classic look, Oxford & leather shoes—plus hundreds of options—using advanced filter choices.

When it comes to accessories, for those who get tired of belts and wallets, glasses will always be an excellent choice. You can browse the stylish, high-quality Armani glasses at Exxeselection and choose the best Father’s Day gift for him.