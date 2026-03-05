How to Clean White Shoes?

It’s not always possible to buy special shoes for every outfit. That’s why people prefer to choose shoes that will match their outfits. White shoes are one of the most frequently preferred models among men’s shoes and women’s shoes.

However, some people avoid these shoes because they think they get dirty quickly. Eliminating this misconception is possible with tips on how to clean white shoes. It’s important for people who are considering wearing white shoes under their outfits to learn these tips.

Practical Solutions You Can Use While Cleaning Your White Shoes

White shoes worn under clothes get dirty due to waste such as dirt, dust, and mud found on the streets. In this case, the need to clean white shoes arises. Having the right and practical method for cleaning helps you continue using the shoes in the same color and quality as on the first day.

There are many practical solutions that can be used to clean dirty white shoes. The most important of these are as follows;

Using Baking Soda

One of the most practical solutions people can use as an answer to how to clean white sneakers is using baking soda. Thanks to this substance, the white and shiny color that the shoe has lost due to dirt or stains is restored.

To clean white shoes with baking soda, the materials you can use are lukewarm water, a toothbrush, a damp cloth, and baking soda. First, lukewarm water is poured into a container and 1 tablespoon of baking soda is added.

After adding, mix until you get a paste-like appearance. Use a toothbrush to apply this mixture onto the shoe. After applying, do a light brushing. Once brushing is finished, clean the shoe with the help of a damp cloth. After cleaning, let the shoe dry.

Using Acetone

It’s also possible to use acetone to clean white shoes. Especially if there are hard-to-remove stains on the shoe, this substance should be used.

To clean a white cloth or sneaker with acetone, you need something besides acetone—such as a damp cloth or cotton. Once the materials are ready, pour a few drops of acetone onto the cloth or cotton. After this step, use the acetone-soaked cloth to wipe off the stains on the shoe. After the stains are removed, wipe the shoe with another damp cloth to dry it.

If you’re cleaning with acetone, make sure the acetone won’t damage the fabric. Also, if there are colors other than white on the shoe, you should not use acetone.

Using Toothpaste

You can clean cloth, sports, or white high-heeled shoes with toothpaste. The materials needed are toothpaste, a toothbrush, and a damp cloth.

Before applying toothpaste to the white shoes, you need to dampen the shoe and remove any dust. After this step, squeeze the toothpaste onto the toothbrush. Use the toothbrush to apply it to the stained area of the white shoe. After gently brushing, wipe the shoe with a damp cloth. This helps the shoe become cleaner and shinier.

If you’re going to clean white shoes with toothpaste, make sure the toothpaste is not gel and is colorless. Because toothpaste that contains gel or has color may leave stains on shoes.

Using White Vinegar

In workplaces, special invitations, and everyday use, everyone wants to wear white shoes. However, the possibility of stains and dirt can make people hesitate. But using white vinegar as a cleaning product for these shoes allows you to use white shoes safely. Thanks to this vinegar, dirt and stains formed on the shoe disappear easily.

Before starting the cleaning process, wipe the white shoes using a damp cloth. This helps remove coarse dust. After this step, pour white vinegar onto the cloth you will use for cleaning so that it becomes damp.

Once the cloth is ready, wipe every part of the shoe. After the wiping process with white vinegar is complete, set up a suitable environment for the white shoes to dry. Make sure this environment is away from direct sunlight.

Using Makeup Remover

The makeup remover that women prefer for their beauty needs forms the material that can be used as an answer to how to clean white cloth shoes. This ensures that the cloth shoes are as clean and stain-free as on the first day.

To clean a white shoe with makeup remover, you need a piece of cotton. After pouring the makeup remover onto the cotton, apply it to the shoe. After gentle wiping, you can see that the shoe is free from stains and dirt. With this method, you don’t need extra steps such as washing the shoe or wiping it with a damp cloth.

Using Dish Detergent

One of the products you can use to clean white shoes is dish detergent. Thanks to this detergent, which has stain-removing properties, the shoe looks white and clean again like it used to.

First, take a dish sponge, wet it, and pour dish detergent over it. After this step, let the sponge foam, and apply the foaming sponge to the white shoe. After applying, use wiping and light rubbing to remove the stain.

Make sure the detergent reaches every part of the shoe. After this step, the white shoe is freed from detergent. For this, use a wet cloth or rinse with water.

Ways to Prevent Your White Shoes from Getting Stained

It’s inevitable that your white shoes, which you prefer to wear when going out, will get dirty and stained. However, to avoid this, you can look for ways to prevent your shoes from getting stained. There are a few usage tips you can follow.

These are;

Avoid wearing white shoes (instead, wear colored shoes)

Check the weather before going out to make sure there’s no precipitation

While walking in the street, avoid places with high concentrations of mud, dust, and dirt

Stay away from puddles on the street

When you wear white shoes, try not to consume hot and cold drinks, or try not to spill them

After use, store white shoes in a shoe box or storage box

Use special protective sprays and care products

When you’re not using white shoes, avoid storing them in damp environments

Store shoes in a cool place where they won’t be exposed to sunlight

In addition to these, you should perform regular cleaning and care to prevent white sports or cloth shoes from getting stained. Since small amounts of dust and dirt will disappear thanks to the cleaning you do, you won’t get a stained-looking appearance on the shoe fabric.

Common Mistakes to Avoid in White Shoe Care

People care about cleaning and maintaining white sports shoes. However, the care and cleaning tips found as a result of research may not always work.

Using the wrong methods prevents white shoes from being cleaned properly and can cause damage. As a result, it may become possible for the shoes to become unusable. To avoid these negative situations, you need to learn the mistakes made in caring for white shoes and ensure they are not repeated.

Some of the common mistakes are as follows;

Using the wrong care methods for white shoes is the most common mistake. During the care process, the shoe’s fabric type and features should be taken into account. For example, caring for a white sports shoe is not the same as caring for a white high-heeled shoe.

Using the wrong chemicals and cleaning products. Due to this mistake, the shoe’s fabric may be damaged. In addition, the white color may become duller or stained.

Putting white shoes in the washing machine for cleaning is one of the mistakes people make. Because of this mistake, negative situations such as deformation, cracking, and tearing may occur.

When caring for white shoes, you should not brush them too frequently. Frequent brushing can damage the shoe’s fabric and surface.

Allowing shoes to come into contact with heavy water can damage the fabric and structure. For this reason, you should avoid washing shoes in lots of water.

Storing white shoes in a place where they get sunlight or in a damp area is one of the mistakes people make. Because of this mistake, the shoe may lose color and become worn.

After learning the mistakes that should not be made in caring for white shoes, you can examine the white shoe models offered by Exxeselection. Among these models, you can choose and purchase the white shoes that suit your taste, ensuring long-lasting use.