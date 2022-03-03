Is Hugo & Boss Now Two Separate Brands?

While the new season is being launched with new-season & products in 2022, a piece of exciting news has arrived from the Hugo Boss brand. One of the oldest and most established brands in fashion, Hugo Boss has entered 2022 with 2 different concept logos and a product range! With its ambitious entry through the 2022 spring-summer collection, Hugo Boss has made a move that it plans to bring to life for a long time.

Developing its sales and target-audience strategy as well, the famous brand will serve its fans with a brand-new breath starting in 2022.

As for the development, Boss—who believes in the power of the new generation of social media and influencers—has officially introduced its new Heroes. Aiming to reach millions with its new Heroes, Boss has included celebrities that everyone knows and loves in its roster.

Logo Change

Within the scope of new trend logos, the brand caught the agenda brilliantly and moved to a bold and eye-catching logo with a high presence.

In the color palette, it used Camel-Black-White for Boss, and Red, Black, White for Hugo. While Hugo’s brand captured a red tone, Boss’s brand opted for black. Even though the two color combinations won’t be placed side by side, when looking at the overall picture, we can say it’s a great match for a single logo.

Boss officials, who explained that with this logo update they wanted to provide a more impressive visual experience, also said that the feedback received was very positive and great.

HUGO

On the Hugo brand side, the brand set out with a happier and more positive strategy targeting the 20–29 age range, and explained that it kicked off spring with the “How Do You Hugo?” slogan.

With Hugo’s new-season products, it’s almost impossible for it to fail—Hugo aims to offer its customers a warmer and better experience by saying in Turkish “How are you, Hugo?”. Its products feature more sporty and youth-oriented styles.

BOSS

There has always been a heavier side to the Hugo Boss brand. The “boss” vibe that comes from its name is loved and supported by all customers and those who follow the fashion world. Boss this year chose to leverage this in its strategy and preferred to say “Be Your Own Boss”.

By increasing brand unity with the slogan “Be Your Own Boss,” Boss announced that its target audience is 30–45. Compared to the Hugo brand, Boss having a wider audience suggests that the Boss category will be more prominent.

When introducing its new-season products, Boss preferred not to make too many changes to its labels. In men’s clothing, Black, Orange, Green, and Camel labels will remain, while in women’s clothing, Gold-colored labels will be used.

2022 Hugo-Boss Celebrities

One of the most talked-about things about Boss in 2022 was the celebrity roster it chose for its model lineup. Here are the much-discussed 2022 Boss Celebrities:

Anthony Joshua, Professional Boxer. Followers 13.5M instagram: anthonyjoshua

Future, Rap singer. Followers 18.9M instagram: future

Kendall Jenner, Model. Followers 221M instagram: kendalljenner

Matteo Berrettini, Professional Tennis Player. Followers 1.2M instagram: matberrettini

Hailey Bieber, Model. Followers 41.3M instagram: haileybieber

Minho Lee, Actor, Singer, Model. Followers 28.5M instagram: actorleeminho

Alica Schmidt, Athlete, Runner. Followers 2.6M instagram: alicasmd

Joan Smalls, Model. Followers 4.5M instagram: joansmalls

Khaby Lame, Influencer. Followers 71.3M instagram: khaby00

Jacob Elordi, Actor. Followers 12.6M instagram: jacobelordi

Entering an intense shooting process with the celebrities it agreed with in the first quarter of 2022, Boss began publishing the completed videos and visuals from its official social media accounts and from the Hero team’s accounts. Don’t forget to follow on social media the products and visuals that will leave their mark on the new season.

With its comprehensive development campaigns, Boss has taken a big step for the fashion world and for itself, and its new-season products will also make noise. You can follow Boss — the brand of those who are its boss — through its official social media accounts or with the #BeyourOwnBoss tag, and you can buy all Hugo and Boss products with confidence from Exxeselection, the address for quality and luxury dressing.