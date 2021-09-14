Kenzo Fall Winter 2021/2022

For nearly half a century, Kenzo clothing, which has been shaping the fashion world, clearly demonstrates its belief in nature and cultural diversity in the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection. The brand’s understanding of freedom—emerging with its colorful, daring, limitless and positive energy—was embraced in 1970 in Paris, the heart of fashion, by Kenzo Takada. With the brand’s unique and striking blends, the harmony of refined colors can be seen in a collection full of optimism and excitement. Reflecting youth energy through the collections it releases in both summer and winter, Kenzo clothing has also created a collection this season that preserves the same energy.

Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista, who joined the brand last year, continued the designs created by Kenzo Takada. It’s possible to see the founder’s designs’ dynamism, energy, freedom, and creative vision in the new autumn-winter season as well. While paying tribute to Kenzo Takada in the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista opened almost a brand-new page for the brand. In the first collection of this new page, the Portuguese designer aimed to maintain the same energy and created an almost visual feast by using different patterns and colors together. By featuring colors that are not commonly preferred in winter—such as green, purple, orange, blue, red, and pink—the designer appeals to users who want to dress colorfully not only in summer but also in winter.

Believe in the Power of Colors

The brand’s colorful designs, which have stood out since the day Kenzo clothing was founded, are also seen in the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection. Cohesive designs adorned with neon pink, yellow, orange, and green are accompanied by soft-transition patterns. Oliveira Baptista, balancing the brand’s craftsmanship-based design—its most distinctive feature—with sporty lines, brings together Takada’s geometric lines using simplified and contemporary materials. Not letting go of the brand’s “freedom in the 21st century” theme, it gives direction to streetwear with the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection. Looking at the collection’s colors, you can see the brand’s iconic shades: violets, pistachio greens, and blues. These colors are also nicely accompanied by tones such as cream, black, bitter coffee, and orange. In the combinations made with the rule in mind that colors used holistically should be paired with either lighter or darker tones, it’s possible to clearly see the harmony between pistachio green and khaki green, or between brown and orange. With Kenzo’s colorful creations this season, you can also create energetic combinations!

Make Room for Movement with the Kenzo Clothing Collection

The freedom theme represented by the brand shows itself in the form of jumpsuits and ponchos in the Kenzo winter season collection—pieces that feel abundant, soft, and almost like being wrapped in a quilt. In the Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, the models moving as if they were on a dance floor proved just how much freedom of movement the pieces provide. Among the most striking details in the collection are the blankets that can be carried freely. Blanket cardigans and scarves that match the patterns and colors of the combinations frequently appear in the Kenzo autumn season collection. Jumpsuits, tunic trouser sets, dresses, coats, and dresses are among the collection’s most coveted pieces. Quilted, knit, towel, and linen fabrics are also among this season’s standout details. Quilted fabrics, one of the latest trends, are often seen in bags and coats, and this season the brand has also included this pattern in dress and hood details. You can catch the fashion vibe this season by styling your jumpsuits with blankets and ponchos!

The collection also includes trench coats and coats—must-haves of the winter season. Coats that allow comfort and freedom of movement appear in classic patterns and colors. Coats dominated by gray and black tones are successfully shown as not boring, paired with neon orange. When it comes to trench coats, beige and cream colors come to mind, but with the Kenzo autumn season, it delivers what’s expected again—appealing to those who love to draw attention with a petrol-blue design. The purple leather trench coat found in the trench coat designs is one of the collection’s most eye-catching pieces. By choosing the bitter coffee coat made from a combination of leather and fur in cold winter days, you won’t compromise on style and you won’t feel cold.

Kenzo Clothing That Makes the Sets Fashion This Season

While creating the Kenzo autumn winter combinations, the brand mostly used neon colors in the sets. To sporty-lined sets, a long and loose top resembling a tunic is paired with a bottom that matches the same level of looseness, reminiscent of sweatpants. The gathered details on the upper parts of the sets offer a more sporty look. At the same time, having a hood on every top is one of the standout details. By choosing hooded tops this season, you can reflect Kenzo’s fashion approach. In winter, Kenzo clothing also included leather in its creations with a leather gardener jumpsuit. The colors that are the most distinctive feature of Fall Winter 2021/2022 also appear as neon green in the leather gardener jumpsuit. Parachute fabrics—typically used in outerwear products such as raincoats or windbreakers—were used almost everywhere this season, from bags to trousers. On the trousers of the sets, you’ll generally notice paper-bag waists. Choosing these designs—made to look slimmer than they are and with a comfortable cut—is an ideal choice for winter.

By choosing the sets featured in Kenzo clothing this season, it’s possible to have an all-around stylish look! Kenzo clothing, in its new collection, included not only sweatpants-like designs in the sets, but also towel fabrics—among the season’s trends. Towel sets in pistachio green, neon pink, and blue are well suited to winter thanks to the fabric’s soft texture. Tops designed with felt on the outside and quilted fabric for the lining are accompanied by trousers and dresses made from towel fabric. When you look at the color details of the combinations in the collection, you’ll notice that the pieces in the inner part are designed in tone-on-tone colors. That’s why you can also apply the tone-on-tone technique frequently in the new season and include this technique in your combinations with peace of mind.

The Fusion of Lines and Shirts in the Kenzo Clothing Collection

Kenzo clothing has combined the line patterns that are among the classics of every season with shirts this season. In terms of shirt styling, shirt dresses and coats stand out. The shirt dress made up of vertical and diagonal lines in the collection captures the harmony of neon green, black, and white. In the Kenzo clothing collection, it used more asymmetric cuts in a design that moves away from a classic shirt dress. The belt detail at the waist is one of the elements that makes the dress even more dynamic. In the shirt coat model, vertical lines in black, neon orange, and white draw attention. These pieces in the collection have a large pocket detail and a soft look, giving you a model that will keep you warm on cold winter days.

The line patterns that the brand frequently uses are also applied to different dresses and coats, alongside shirt models. In the collection, line patterns are generally found in at least three different colors. Plaid patterns are also among the standout pieces in the collection. Plaid patterns used in red, brown, and purple colors were frequently seen in coats and trousers. Among the solid, line, and plaid patterns in the collection, you can choose the pattern that suits your style.

Get Through a Cozy Winter with Soft Fabrics

With the soft cuts and fluffy fabrics in Kenzo clothing’s Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, you won’t want to take off your coats and dresses all winter long. The neon green set—paired with a crop top featuring ribbed knit elastic details at the waist and cuffs, and a skirt made from the same soft fabric—is set to become a favorite among users. The wine bottle and glass patterns on this combination are among the details that add variety to the collection. The navy thick linen sets featuring the same glass and wine bottle pattern are highly suitable for the warm environments that will be created during winter. When designing the Kenzo clothing Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, the Portuguese designer wanted to create a festive atmosphere. When cocktail and wine glasses, alcohol motifs, stripes, chains, and roses come together, they form a unique fashion spectacle. If you want a different look with the Kenzo winter season creation, you can choose Kenzo pieces with quilted patterns.

Kenzo Clothing That Carries Floral Patterns from Summer to Winter

Flower patterns, usually used in summer, are carried into winter. Floral patterns that we’re not accustomed to seeing in winter have been included in the Kenzo clothing collection by combining them with cold pink, cream, and dark color tones. Coats designed in quilted fabric are styled almost like dresses. With coat options designed with a skirt-like lower part in the shape of a lamp shade, and with coat options designed in a fish dress form, the Kenzo clothing collection brings coats to the forefront this winter season. Hooded pieces designed from coat fabric are an ideal choice for cold winter days. Among the models in the collection are also coat designs that use fewer but larger flower patterns, alongside small and dense flower patterns. For those who want to look slimmer than they are, the right choice is small and dense flower patterns. Larger and sparser flower patterns are generally preferred in waist-fitted models, which helps reveal the slimness of your waist.

Get Ready to See Snow Boots in the Cities with the Kenzo Clothing Collection

The shoe models in the Kenzo clothing Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection have almost the same features. The common point of the shoes with different designs is that all of them are snow boots. Snow boots, preferred when skiing or in areas with heavy snowfall, will also take their place in the city this season. You can choose snow boots that match the collection combinations made with layered pieces—whether in the city or at a ski resort. At the back of the snow boots, which will keep you warm this winter with their large and fluffy look, you’ll find the brand’s iconic logo. In these designs that offer rich color options to users, you can see the collection’s overall colors. You can see snow boots with colors and details such as neon green, orange, cream, pink, red, and blue in the city this winter.

Although baguette bags from the 90s have been popular lately, Kenzo clothing doesn’t give up on XL bags this season. Large boot shoulder bags designed in quilted fabric are among the standout pieces in the collection. Alongside XL bag models, leather pouch-style bags and belt bags are also included in the collection. Belt bags—especially in recent times, one of the go-to pieces for both women and men—are available in the collection with classic and modern lines in colors such as black and neon green.

A Tribute to Kenzo Takada

In a statement, the Portuguese designer who joined the brand said that she always respects the brand value created by Kenzo Takada and that while opening a new page for the brand, she will continue to use traditional lines. Supporting her words with a design featuring the silhouette of Kenzo Takada found in the collection—a brown and blue sweatshirt—the designer presented these tribute designs for users to enjoy.

The brand’s classic “KENZO” T-shirts, which it includes every season and which seem like they will never change, are also available in the winter season. Along with the T-shirts, knitwear—an indispensable winter essential—has been designed with the collection’s iconic colors. Fisherman-neck and turtleneck knit sweaters designed in colors such as purple duck green, neon green, and blue are an ideal choice for those who want a classic look. Catch the free-spirited style with the Fall Winter 2021/2022 creation of Kenzo clothing!