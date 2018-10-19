Ready for winter?

We take a look at the shop windows, browse online, follow social media influencers, and get ideas. Lately, one of the most preferred boots is the Moon boot—a favorite we all know.

We should never neglect foot health as much as we care about fashion and style. Because one of the most common problems during winter is the negative factors caused by shoes and boots. Feet left all day inside thick wool socks and boots that don’t fit your body can become swollen and dry out, since they don’t get enough oxygen—leading to many issues you wouldn’t even think of. Moon boot women comes to your rescue right here. With these winter snow boots that are ideal for preventing problems like ingrown toenails, cracks on the heels, and calluses, your feet are kept in healthy, hygienic conditions.

In winter, our feet get worn out more and, truth be told, they need more care. Weather dries the skin, and feet that can’t breathe cause more bacteria. Paying attention to these points is very important. In other words, what we need to do is never compromise on quality!

A SNOW BOOT SWAYED BY THE NOSTALGIC WIND

When it comes to quality, the first company that comes to mind is the young entrepreneur Giancarlo Zanatta, who made the sector’s biggest success and produces Moon boot women models. The shoe manufacturer says the concept was inspired by astronauts, and with its unique style and look, it launched the Moon snow boot model to the market. With its sporty structure and different appearance, it creates a buzz in the trend world, and its eye-catching look makes it memorable to everyone. With its ability to keep your feet cool and its aesthetic design, Moon boot women is a choice people never give up. Alongside affordable “made in China” shoes, once you wear these snow boots, you won’t want to go without them. Its nostalgic style, reminiscent of the 1970s, makes it one of the standout pieces of the autumn-winter collection.

One of the most important things when choosing boots is to try them on before you buy. Remember: boots that are bought without trying on—and even without walking a bit—may not adapt to your feet. That’s why you might end up not being satisfied. To avoid many problems like this, be sure to do a try-on walk. Check the inner lining; if it’s synthetic, don’t buy it. Don’t pay too much attention to the sales staff in the stores. Since they’re mostly focused on selling, they won’t be concerned with which product you choose.

Moon snow boots are at the top of the list of the most preferred shoes in rainy and snowy weather. However, if you put the boots next to a radiator while they’re wet, or in a warm area just to dry them, you may damage their shape. That’s why, while they’re wet, you can place a form inside the snow boot style shoes and leave them for a while.

KEEP YOUR FEET WARM IN WINTER WITH ITS FUR-LINED STRUCTURE

We all know that if your feet get cold, you can never really warm up. Of course, we experience this very often in seasons with snowfall. Wrong choices, boots worn regardless of weather conditions, slippery soles, and many other reasons can lead to problems like these. Moon snow boots will make you feel as if you’re wearing your slippers at home all day, keeping you warm. Especially in every region of our country where winter is harsh, you can choose Moon boot models without hesitation, and thanks to their long height, they prevent cold from reaching your ankles. And if you’re someone who travels around mountains and hills—or if you just want to go out—your choice should definitely be these snow boots…

The quality in the material is something you can even tell from a distance. There’s no need to talk much about the design either. After all, it says “I’m here” J

People who wear Moon boot products can’t take them off and never give them up. Not only do they make it easy to pair with every style of clothing, but they also add a distinct vibe visually. Don’t you want to look cool too?

Moon boot women, which has carved its name into the fashion world with golden letters, has given all of us a different perspective—let’s admit it. While we know it’s beneficial for health, we also know that women definitely care about appearance. The Moon boot, which deserves the best design awards of all time, has been the go-to favorite of young girls since the day it hit the market. In the stores where it’s sold, the message “I must buy it” is hard to miss. Come on—haven’t you felt that too?

Its puffy look, stylish stance, shape, and fur are truly dazzling. It’s probably popular for a reason… Everyone who left Ugg boots behind in recent years turned their attention to the Moon boot women model. And yes, that was the right direction.

Cold weather? Bring it on…

You’ll understand more clearly that it never lets cold in the moment you see this Moon snow boot. Because that’s simply not possible. Among the products we definitely recommend trying are ones that keep you warm and offer comfort…

Imagine this: you live in the eastern region, or you need to be there for a while. Even going that far east isn’t necessary. In every part of Anatolia, you can see snow up to our knees in winter. Or maybe you’re a university student in those regions. You’re looking for a snow boot you won’t take off in winter—and you found it; Moon snow boot…

This snow boot lets you wear it anywhere in the world, in every region, at every corner of the globe, without compromising on quality—so it’s a way to make your style speak in every condition. You can pair it with oversized, relaxed sweaters, colorful leggings, short and mini dresses, jeans—basically, with all the outfits you can think of. A true “wear it and go” model…

There are also Moon boot models designed for men. Don’t decide without seeing them—don’t even decide without trying them on, gentlemen… Try them, and from that moment on, you won’t want to take them off your feet. The bold sole and soft inner design will impress you as well, not just women.

Speaking of being impressed, one of the biggest mistakes women make when choosing boots is choosing the wrong ones… If you’re wondering how we can prevent that, let’s go through it step by step.

First of all, make sure the sole is thick and feel the tread with your hands.

Put them on both feet and walk—step by step. Make sure they’re comfortable and don’t squeeze your feet.

Untie the laces and put them on that way. Moon snow boots laces aren’t a very relevant point, but don’t forget to adjust these boots according to your foot.

laces aren’t a very relevant point, but don’t forget to adjust these boots according to your foot. Never take off your snow boot by stepping on the heel. This means the shoe will wear out in a shorter time.

by stepping on the heel. This means the shoe will wear out in a shorter time. This is also true for your Moon boot —but choosing dark-colored socks will help. Since some boots let water in, socks can transfer their color to the inner lining of the shoe.

—but choosing dark-colored socks will help. Since some boots let water in, socks can transfer their color to the inner lining of the shoe. As you’d expect, companies also encounter many problems caused by user error. One of them is trying to dry the wet shoes near radiators, as mentioned above… This can damage the shoe’s lining.

Not every snow boot and not every model can be washed in a washing machine. Please don’t ignore this. Besides deforming, the color may also fade.

So what did they say? “Keep your feet warm and your heart at ease” J

After you’ve examined the Moon boot options, their colors, their visuals—everything—and decided to buy, take a look at the ExxeSelection page. You can get more detailed information there, and you can also be amazed by the suitable and discounted prices.