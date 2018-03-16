Moon Boots: A Small Step for the World, a Big Step for Fashion

An Impressive Story;

Moon Boots were created in the late 1970s and early 1980s by Giancarlo Zanatta, a young shoe designer and at the same time a bold entrepreneur—and their story is just as impressive. Zanatta was deeply inspired by the first journey to the moon in 1969, and by taking inspiration from the boots worn by American astronaut Neil Armstrong on that trip, he designed Moon Boots. While Moon Boots—an idea that would become one of the biggest successes in the footwear industry—brought a different perspective to the fashion world, it also highlights an event that is very important for humanity!

And Spreading...

Although they spread rapidly across the world starting in the 1980s, these cushioned, puffy, and stylish boots managed to reach Turkey in the 2010s, and have become quite popular today. Since the day they were designed, Moon Boot styles have had sales of 700,000 pairs per year, and last year they put away the Ugg models that caused quite a stir.

If Storms Break, Let Them!

With their wide outsoles and materials that absorb cold and moisture, these boots keep your feet in a warm and comfortable space. They also have a feature that helps balance heat. In all winter conditions anywhere in the world, Moon Boot models can be chosen with peace of mind—ideal for those who want to have style even in freezing cold.

Always One Step Ahead!

At first glance, they may look a bit bulky, but we all agree that when paired with long cardigans, plush sweaters, and fur-lined coats, they provide an exceptionally stylish look :) It’s also very easy to mix and match Moon Boots in different colors and varieties. You’ll love these boot styles from the very first moment you put them on.

Whether for women or men, Moon Boot models will win hearts with their fur details, magnificent sole, and soft inner lining—and they seem set to become one of the shoe styles we’re getting used to seeing more and more every year.

What more can be said about the protection and warmth provided by these thick, cushioned boots? Perhaps we should give these boots even more attention—a touch of nostalgia and a reminder of the magic of distant galaxies. In any case, it’s worth remembering that the reference to moon landing with the name “Moon Boot” is definitely the driving force behind this design idea.