New Brand, New Styles with A | X Armani Exchange

A new brand just arrived in Turkey, A | X Armani Exchange , is said to draw inspiration from street-chic culture and dance music. Today, Armani Exchange , one of the leading names in fashion, combines its design ideas with its imagination, outperforming many rivals in creativity.



This year, focusing on sportswear, Armani Exchange brings white, military green, and vibrant colors back to today.

From basic T-shirts to specially designed jackets, along with standout slim-fit trousers, it takes inspiration from mixing and overlapping contrasting styles. Blue, the defining color of the Armani brand, mixed with unexpected contrast colors and tones, is proof that it embraces street style.

Parkas, T-shirts, and trousers add a fresh city edge to the collection, while bomber jackets and leather-look jackets come with subtle touches. With its wide range of different and bold products, Armani Exchange offers you great combinations to build your personality and your style that’s uniquely yours.

In summer, you can explore the brand’s extensive product range that has won many designers’ approval to capture everyone’s attention and create a difference. For those who can’t spare time for shopping, you can shop at exxeselection.com’ by taking advantage of both free shipping and easy returns and exchanges.