Perfect Movies Fashion Lovers Can’t Take Their Eyes Off

Fashion is always on everyone’s agenda—whether it’s good or bad. No matter how much or how little, everyone is interested in fashion and clothing. Some of us are interested in it as a profession, some as a dedicated follower, and some simply know enough to keep up with the agenda and change up their routine outfits. Since fashion has become so deeply embedded in human life, it’s only natural that cinema has to have its place too.

As Exxeselection Blog, we’ve put together TV series and film content that you’ll enjoy whether you love fashion or not—and where, while watching, you’ll surely find a piece of yourself inside. We recommend that you definitely watch these films or add them to your list.

1. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The first thing you should know about the film is that it’s an Oscar-nominated masterpiece. Adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel The Devil Wears Prada, it brings the story to the big screen. In terms of content, it follows the life of a girl who has just become a new journalist in New York. Our young heroine, Andrea Sachs, believes that if she can work at her new job for a year—if she can endure it—she’ll be able to get into the newspaper she wants. But what waits for her is the ruthless editor-in-chief of Runaway Magazine, Miranda Priestly—an enormous obstacle for her. Because Lauren is joining as the editor’s second assistant. Lauren starts building her career by working extremely hard there, but the glamorous world she steps into turns out to be a completely different universe from her old life. This very beautiful and highly engaging film is one we recommend to everyone.

2. Gia (1998)

Every industry has aspects that remain invisible within it. Attention, readers who are new to—or want to enter—the fashion industry: don’t decide without watching this film. Our film tells the story of Gia Marie Carangi, who is widely regarded as America’s first top model, and her fashion struggle and life from age 17 to 27, when she steps into the fashion world. Starring Angelina Jolie, this fantastic film is definitely one you should watch.

3. Valentino: The Last Emperor (2008)

Here’s a true story of success and sacrifice. This biographical piece, with the feel of a documentary film, made waves in both the fashion and cinema worlds in 2008. Our film tells the story of fashion genius Valentino Garavani, who comes from the middle class, and how he built Valentino—his own empire. A documentary you can explore from every angle and learn the details of the brand, especially known for its shows and runway presentations. Valentino new-season and discounted content awaits you at Exxeselection.

4. Phantom Thread (2017)

Before talking about this perfect film: Phantom Thread is a film that was nominated in six categories, including “Best Film,” and won the Oscar for “Best Costume.”

Phantom Thread is a fairly new fashion film. Set in the world of English fashion, the film features the famous tailor Reynolds Woodcock and his sister Cyrill Woodcock, who appeal to the country’s bourgeois class with their own style. In the story that develops as Reynolds becomes interested in Alma Reynolds—one of his clients—our tailor turns this young woman into a muse, and in this love-filled film, we also meet a success story. The film’s most important turning point is that it’s adapted from a real life story.

5. Coco Before Chanel (2009)

Before we talk about this film that tells the story of Gabrielle “Coco” Bonheur Chanel’s incredible brand and brand story, let’s mention Coco Chanel a little. Gabrielle, the French fashion designer and founder of the brand, is a very famous and important figure. She appears on Time magazine’s list of “The 100 Most Important People of the Century” as a designer. What put her on that list, of course, is her designs, her life, and her ideas. Chanel is a pioneer in this regard—she adapted the masculine structure of the fashion world for women and made it known to the whole world. In fact, she designed the uniforms of the Turkish Armed Forces in the 1930s, and those uniforms were used until the 1980s.

The film Coco Before Chanel is a story of how Coco Chanel—who so masterfully shaped women’s and men’s clothing—went from an orphanage to becoming one of the world’s greatest designers.

6. Personal Shopper (2017)

Personal Shopper is a bit different from the other films on the list—it has a slightly more distinct police/mystery theme. Maureen, a young woman, works as a one-on-one shopping consultant for a very famous model in Paris. In this process, we see many ideas and options in the fashion world. While Maureen continues her working life, she loses her twin sister, and while the mourning period is still ongoing, a message arrives on her phone. The message is from her deceased brother.

This beautiful production, with both mystery and fashion elements, is also the winner of the “Best Director” award at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

7. Zoolander 2 (2016)

Zoolander’s sequel, filmed in 2001, came out a bit late. But we can say the comebacks were legendary. In the film, our fashion icon Derek decides to return to the runways with his friend Hansel after all these years. However, things don’t go quite the way they think they will. Because the duo, who have been away from the final runway for 15 years, now sees that the fashion and runway world is in the hands of social media—so the adaptation process becomes quite difficult, and watching it turns into a fun experience.

The entertaining film Zoolander, which also includes messages related to the agenda, had drawn a lot of attention with its cast. In the film, where Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, and Will Ferrell share the lead roles, you’ll also find Justin Bieber—one of the most important people in the music world—and Penelope Cruz, a famous actress from the cinema world.

8. The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Versace’s Assassination) / American Crime Story (2018)

American Crime is a crime series that began airing in 2016 on the famous American channel FX. Each season, they cover famous murders that actually happened in real life. In the first season of American Crime, the team addressed the O.J. Simpson case. The second season tells the tragic death of Gianni Versace, the creator of the famous fashion brand we all know. We also see what kind of life Versace had—and especially where his sister Donatella Versace took the brand. The actress playing the Donatella character in the series is Penelope Cruz, who is everyone’s focus even in the trailer. Also, without giving spoilers, we should mention that Ricky Martin is in the series as well.

Even though this legendary brand creator isn’t alive anymore, the brand has come to today with the same recognition and audience. To examine Versace’s products, you can click here .

Bonus Film Recommendation: Pretty Woman (1990)

Starring the amazing Julia Roberts—this film, which many of us already know, is actually not about the fashion world. However, every outfit Julia Roberts wears in the film was talked about so much at the time that it became a real icon. If you want to see the clothes that still make viewers say, “I have to find this outfit,” you should watch the film too.

Bonus Series Recommendation: Gossip Girl (2007-2009)

As an American teen drama, the series doesn’t talk about fashion directly. But if you watch with a keen eye, you can spot plenty of fashion icons, as well as marginal and beautiful outfit combinations.