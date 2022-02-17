Real Pronunciations of Famous Fashion Brands

For years, you may have been saying—or thinking you knew—the names of fashion brands incorrectly. These French, Italian, German, and American brands come across very differently in Turkish due to pronunciation rules specific to their languages. In this guide we prepared for you, you’ll find the correct pronunciation of 15+ brands, their origins, and why they get so mixed up when spoken.

Correct Pronunciation of French Fashion Brands

In French, pronunciation can be challenging because many letters are silent, or unexpected sounds appear—especially at the end of words, where consonants and the letter “H” are mostly swallowed. That’s why French brands are the most frequently confused group for Turkish speakers.

How Do You Pronounce Louis Vuitton?

Correct pronunciation: Lui Viton

Origin: France — Paris, 1854

Common mispronunciations: “Luyi Vuitton”, “Luvis Vuiton”

In French, the word-final “-on” syllable is pronounced through the nose and in a silent way. The initial “s” letter is completely swallowed and not pronounced. It consistently ranks at the top in the world’s most valuable luxury brand lists.

How Do You Pronounce Hermès?

Correct pronunciation: Er-Mez

Origin: France — Paris, 1837

Common mispronunciations: “Hermes”, “Her-mis”

In French, the “H” letter is silent, so it is never pronounced. The “ès” ending is pronounced with an “ez” sound. This brand, which many people read as “Hermes,” is actually pronounced much closer to “Ermez.”

How Do You Pronounce Givenchy?

Correct pronunciation: Jivan-şi

Origin: France — Paris, 1952

Common mispronunciations: “Givençi”, “Givenki”

When pronouncing the name of the iconic Givenchy brand, known for its perfume and haute couture collections, the “G” letter turns into a soft “J” sound in French when it comes before vowel sounds like “e/i,” and the “ch” syllable is not pronounced as “ç” like in English. Therefore, in French it is read as “ş.”

How Do You Pronounce Pierre Balmain?

Correct pronunciation: Piyer Bal-men

Origin: France — Paris, 1945

Common mispronunciations: “Piyer Balmayn”, “Piyer Balmain”

When pronouncing the Balmain brand name—one of the most preferred brands in stylish everyday wear—the final “-ain” syllable in the word “Balmain” is read in French as “men/en.” Since it is not like English “meyn,” it is pronounced as Bal-men.

Correct Pronunciation of Italian Fashion Brands

Italian is generally pronounced as it is written; however, the letters “c” and “g” produce different sounds depending on which vowel they come before. Without knowing this rule, pronunciation mistakes are inevitable.

How Do You Pronounce Versace?

Correct pronunciation: Ver-sa-çe

Origin: Italy — Milan, 1978

Common mispronunciations: “Verseys”, “Versace” (like in English)

In Italian, the “ce” syllable is always pronounced as “çe.” The “Verseys” pronunciation comes from applying English sound rules incorrectly. Created in Milan by the founder Gianni Versace, this brand has become legendary with its Medusa symbol and bold designs.

How Do You Pronounce Versace Jeans Couture?

Correct pronunciation: Ver-sa-çe Cinz Kutur

Origin: Italy — Milan

Common mispronunciations: “Verseys Jeans Kutur”

In the pronunciation of Versace Jean Couture, Versace’s more accessible sub-brand, “Jeans” comes from the English pronunciation as “cinz,” and “Couture” comes from French and is pronounced as “kutur.”

How Do You Pronounce Moschino / Love Moschino?

Correct pronunciation: Mos-ki-no

Origin: Italy — Milan, 1983

Common mispronunciations: “Moşino”, “Moşçino”

In Italian, “ch” always gives a hard “k” sound. Therefore, “Moschino” is not “Moşino”; it is close to “Moskino,” but the exact correct form is “Moskino.” The sub-brand Love Moschino also stands out with its bag designs.

How Do You Pronounce Giorgio Armani?

Correct pronunciation: Cor-co Ar-ma-ni

Origin: Italy — Milan, 1975

Common mispronunciations: “Cirgio”, “Giorco”

When pronouncing the Giorgio Armani brand—one of the world’s leading names across a wide range from clothing to perfume—In Italian, the “Gi” syllable starts with a sound similar to “ci/co.” That’s why “Giorgio” is not read as “Cirgio,” but as “Corco.”

Correct Pronunciation of German Fashion Brands

In German, famous letters are pronounced in a way similar to Turkish; however, the letter “u” usually produces a sound close to “ü,” and compound words are pronounced as one piece.

How Do You Pronounce Hugo Boss?

Correct pronunciation: Hügo Bos

Origin: Germany — Metzingen, 1924

Common mispronunciations: “Hyugo Bos”, “Hugo Boss” (like in English)

In the pronunciation of the Hugo Boss brand, which has carried its established German brand identity into the world of suits and perfume, the word “Hugo” is close to “Hügo” based on the German pronunciation. “Hyugo” or “Hyuco” pronunciations are incorrect. The “Boss” part, however, is pronounced exactly as written.

Correct Pronunciation of American and British Fashion Brands

How Do You Pronounce Calvin Klein?

Correct pronunciation: Kelvin Klayn

Origin: USA — New York, 1968

Common mispronunciations: “Calvin Kilayn”, “Calvin Kleen”

“Calvin” is close to “Kelvin” with the English pronunciation. “Klein,” on the other hand, has German origins and is said as “Klayn.” The surname part is the most commonly mixed-up section.

How Do You Pronounce Guess?

Correct pronunciation: Ges

Origin: USA — Los Angeles, 1981

Common mispronunciations: “Gyues”, “Gyues”

The word “Guess” is not pronounced as two syllables like in Turkish; it is pronounced as a single syllable “Ges.” It means “to guess” in English; the “u” and the final “e” are silent.

How Do You Pronounce Alexander McQueen?

Correct pronunciation: Alek-san-dır Mek-kuin

Origin: UK — London, 1992

Common mispronunciations: “Aleksander Mek-kwen”

Founded by Scottish designer Lee Alexander McQueen, this globally famous brand—known for its shoe and accessory designs—is pronounced with “Mc” in the surname “McQueen” sounding like “Mek,” and “Queen” sounding like “kuin.”

Correct Pronunciation of Canadian-Origin Fashion Brands

How Do You Pronounce Dsquared2?

Correct pronunciation: Di-skuerd Tu

Origin: Canada — 1994 (designed in Italy)

Common mispronunciations: “Dısküared”, “Di-square-d-iki”

Founded by the Canadian twin designers Dean and Dan Caten, this brand blends Italian and British style. When it comes to brands that are mispronounced in the most creative way, it can undoubtedly be said to be number one. “D Squared 2,” meaning “D Square 2.”

How Do You Pronounce Canadian Peak?

Correct pronunciation: Kınedıyın Piyk

Origin: Canada

Common mispronunciations: “Kanadian Peak”, “Kanadiyen Peak”

An essential for cold-weather fashion—especially known for its coat and parka collections—when pronouncing this brand, the word “Canadian” is read with an English accent as “Kınedıyın.” The Turkish “Kanadian” pronunciation is incorrect.

Correct Pronunciation of Brands Whose Origins Are Often Mixed Up

How Do You Pronounce Jacob Cohen?

Correct pronunciation: Ceykıp Kohin

Origin: Italy — 1985

Common mispronunciations: “Jacob Cohen” (like in Turkish)

The Italian brand, known for its premium denim and trouser collections, is recognized for its boutique quality. Even when reading this brand’s name, “Jacob” has an English origin and is pronounced close to “Ceykıp.”

A Turkish Fashion Brand Mistaken for a Foreign One: Les Benjamins

From the outside, Les Benjamins gives the impression of a true French brand, but in fact it is one of Turkey’s most successful streetwear brands.

How Do You Pronounce Les Benjamins?

Correct pronunciation: Le Ben-ja-men

Origin: Turkey — Istanbul

Founded by Bünyamin Aydın, he named it after being inspired by his life in Germany. With comfortable combinations and original designs, it holds a strong position both domestically and internationally.

Bonus: Famous Brands That Aren’t Fashion—But Are Often Mispronounced

Let’s also take a look at the pronunciations of other brands you frequently come across in daily life, not limited to fashion brands.

How Do You Pronounce Yves Rocher?

Correct pronunciation: İv Roşe

Origin: France — 1959

Common mispronunciations: “Yıves Roşer”, “Yves Roçer”

In French, the name “Yves” is pronounced as “İv.” “Rocher” is “Roşe,” and the final “r” is silent. It is one of the leading brands in the world in personal care and cosmetics.

How Do You Pronounce Schwarzkopf?

Correct pronunciation: Şvartz-kopf

Origin: Germany — 1898

Common mispronunciations: “Schvartzkof”, “Şvartzkopf”

At first glance it may look like an unsolvable puzzle, but it is actually a fairly standard word in German. “Schwarz” = black, “Kopf” = head.

How Do You Pronounce Škoda?

Correct pronunciation: Şko-da

Origin: Czech Republic — 1895

Common mispronunciations: “Skoda”, “İskoda”

Although this brand, one of Europe’s most established automobile brands, has been pronounced as plain “Skoda” for years, in the Czech language the letter “Š” is pronounced with a “Ş” sound. That’s why the correct pronunciation is “Şkoda.”

How Do You Pronounce Citroën?

Correct pronunciation: Sit-ro-en

Origin: France — Paris, 1919

Common mispronunciations: “Sitron”, “Sitroyen”

The “ën” syllable at the end of the French vehicle brand carries a light sound produced from the throat. The closest Turkish equivalent is “en.” Pronunciations like “Sitron” or “Sitroyen” are common, but they are incorrect.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why is the name Nike commonly pronounced as “Nayk” in Turkey?

In Turkish, every letter is read; the use of silent letters is extremely limited. That’s why readers who are used to Turkish phonetics tend to pronounce the word Nike naturally as a single-syllable word.

Why is pronouncing the name Versace as “Verseys” incorrect?

Versace is a brand name of Italian origin; therefore, English sound rules cannot be applied to this word. In Italian, the “ce” syllable combination is always pronounced as “çe,” while in English the same combination turns into an “s” sound.

Why isn’t the “H” at the beginning of the name Hermès pronounced?

In French, the “H” letter is handled in two different categories: silent H (h muet) and semi-silent H (h aspiré). Hermès falls under the silent H category, so this letter at the beginning of the word is never pronounced under any circumstances.

Why isn’t the correct pronunciation of the Dsquared2 brand name so well known?

Dsquared2 is not a typical word; it’s a symbolic brand name that resembles a mathematical notation. Since the brand name is constructed with a logic of abbreviations rather than being read like an ordinary word, standard reading habits become ineffective and pronunciation becomes harder.

Even though Les Benjamins is a Turkish brand, why is it thought to be of foreign origin?

The brand’s French-structured name, its international visual identity, and its global distribution network create an impression of foreign origin among consumers. However, the brand is based in Istanbul, and its collections sometimes include references to Turkish culture and Istanbul.

Why is the “Giorgio” in the name Giorgio Armani pronounced as “Cirgio”?

The “gi” syllable combination in the word “Giorgio” begins with a sound similar to “ci/co” in Italian. This rule applies to all Italian words where the “gi” syllable comes before a vowel sound.