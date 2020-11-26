The Story of 7 World-Famous Clothing Brands

There is fierce competition among brands that want to achieve their goals in the apparel industry. Even though new brands enter the market, well-established famous brands are preferred more. The stories of industry giants who made successful moves on their branding journey from the past to today are also captivating. While almost all of them have a spark point, they also show just how important it is to believe in innovative ideas. In the continuation of our article, we will focus on the stories of 7 world-famous clothing brands.

The Story of the Armani Brand

The story of the Armani brand—an empire shaped by unconventional designs, with a current market value of over $8 billion, and guiding European and global fashion movements in every sense—begins with Giorgio Armani.

Born in Piacenza, in the northern region of Italy, Giorgio decides to begin university life after studying at Cronin’s high school. He enrolls at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Milan to start his education. He can’t bring himself to focus on completing the department whose main field is pharmacy, because his greatest passion is photography. In 1957, when he joins the army, he ends his pharmacy career before it even begins.

After his duty in the army ends, he starts working in the field of window display visual arrangements. 1960 is a turning point for Giorgio. By joining Nino Cerruti, one of Italy’s most famous fashion houses, he expands his horizons in fashion and design. When he believes he has completed his mission at the fashion house, he establishes his own company. In 1974, with his partner Galeotti, the foundations of his advanced vision for men’s clothing are laid. A year later, he makes a major leap by turning his focus to the women’s clothing sector.

Preferring unconventional and bold lines in fashion design, Giorgio will begin to raise the value of the Armani brand day by day. From the 1990s onward, he is the name that steers the industry as a fashion emperor. Armani coat, shirts, t-shirts, underwear, shoes… Across all product groups that carry the traces of the Armani brand, the equivalent of high comfort and design finesse can be clearly seen.

The Story of the Hugo Boss Brand

Among the leading brands in the apparel industry, Hugo Boss has more than 6,000 sales points across 110 countries. Its story begins in 1924 in Stuttgart. It’s the backstory of the adventure—Hugo Ferdinand Boss leaving his job in a textile factory and seeing a light in the apparel industry.

Hugo Ferdinand Boss makes his first major move in the 1930s by starting to produce uniforms for Nazi units. While expanding his business volume by taking advantage of the political power of the time, he continued his initiatives in both men’s and women’s clothing. After he passed away in 1948, the company was taken over by Hugo’s sons, and the fate of the Hugo Boss brand changed completely. From the 1960s onward, the brand managed to secure its place in the global market as a suit producer.

The Hugo Boss brand is today among the strongest brands when it comes to suits. Meticulous touches in jacket and shirt designs are noticeable instantly, providing a major advantage for those who want a stylish and cool look.

The Story of the Kenzo Brand

Kenzo, which clearly brings the emphasis on art to the fashion world, continues to sign on to Orientalist designs as a continuation of a fashion house founded in Paris in 1970. The first step in the brand’s founding is taken when its founder, Kenzo Takada, leaves Japan in 1964 and comes to France. Using the symbolism of the Far East in his unique designs in Paris runway shows, Kenzo Takada quickly draws the attention of the fashion industry in France. Thanks to his modern approach to traditional Japanese garments—especially kimonos—he manages to become one of the elite designers.

The Kenzo brand has artistic designs that encompass multiple product groups in the clothing category. In the patterns used in t-shirt and sweatshirt designs, traces of symbolism can be seen. By maturing the cultural approach to clothing with modern touches, Kenzo is among the brands most preferred by the younger generation in both men’s and women’s wear.

The Story of the Philipp Plein Brand

Philipp Plein, a brand that sharpens the Punk and Rock’n Roll spirit in the clothing products he designs, began its story when it was founded in Munich in 1998. Philipp, who managed to increase the brand value day by day, was actually a law student. Trusting his skills in design, he put his signature on bold and modern work. After gaining attention at fashion shows and fairs, it became one of Europe and the world’s most innovative clothing brands.

On Philipp Plein t-shirt and sweatshirt models, it’s possible to see the “Punk is not Dead” emphasis accompanied by dynamism-based designs. There is a top-level quality in the look of prints and patterns. Successful work is produced across different product groups such as pants, coats, and shoes—products that are indicators of comfortable wear.

The Story of the Alberto Guardiani Brand

The history of Alberto Guardiani, one of the strong brands in the footwear industry, dates back to 1947. The Centauro brand created by Luigi and Dino Guardiani experiences a major leap when Dino’s son, Alberto, comes into the picture. Dino’s perspective is fueled by innovative foundations. By combining his passion for modern lines with an aesthetic understanding, from the 1980s onward he will begin to be presented as a distinguished brand in Italy and across Europe.

In Alberto Guardiani shoes designs, the touches of Italian craftsmanship are strengthened with a modern perception. While a flawless combination emerges between classic and sports sneakers, the comfort feature expected from a shoe is kept at the highest level.

The Story of the Lacoste Brand

Lacoste, a popular French clothing brand, was founded by René Lacoste in 1933. The reason the crocodile logo appears on every product of the brand is that René’s nickname was “crocodile.” Unhappy with the sportswear designed for tennis players of the time, René starts working on a design that will provide flexibility for his athletes. Today, the polo-neck t-shirts widely used are the product of this work. Polo collars began to be adopted in a short time starting from the 1980s, succeeding in becoming an innovative design in sports and fashion apparel.

The most distinctive feature of the Lacoste brand is the high fabric quality found in every product group. The fabric texture has breathability. Thanks to this, complaints about sweating are seen far less among those who choose Lacoste products.

Lacoste shirts have a fabric that makes comfortable dressing easier in models such as knitwear, t-shirts, and shoes. The brand, which makes a stylish and cool look possible, is also beneficial in creating different styling options for both summer and winter seasons.

The Story of the Calvin Klein Brand

Founded in 1968 in New York by Calvin Klein and Barry Schwartz, Calvin Klein quickly became one of the world’s best-known fashion brands with its minimalist design approach and modern lines. In its early years, the brand drew attention with its outerwear collections, and over time it also achieved global success in categories such as denim, underwear, shoes, bags, and accessories.

Adopting a minimalist design approach, Calvin Klein holds an important place in both women’s and men’s fashion with its timeless collections. In particular, logo underwear products, denim collections, and everyday clothing pieces are among the brand’s iconic designs. By bringing its simple lines together with quality materials, the brand continues to offer collections that reflect modern city style every season.

Calvin Klein You can discover the brand’s timeless designs by examining the clothing, shoes, bags, and accessory models in the Calvin Klein collection.